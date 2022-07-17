 Skip to content
The New Yorker: How do you do, fellow teenage girls?
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Journalism that matters
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Finding Your Best Selfie Angle"

Your mom already did this, go look at old MySpace posts.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some call it journalism.  I call it 'why I can't go within 500 feet of a school.'
 
tuxq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Articles that are 20 years late. Is this an aftereffect of CERN?!

/s
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 331x475]


Not to threadjack ... but the back story on Harmony Korine is completely insane ... here is his interview with David Letterman.

Harmony Korine on Letterman (and why he got banned for life)
Youtube KRO6jZgQ6i4
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
#SELFIE (Official Music Video) - The Chainsmokers
Youtube kdemFfbS5H0
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I like using fun house mirrors when I'm naked, makes me look huge
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Many people are killed getting selfies... a definite plus..  clears refuse from the gene pool.... keep it up, please..
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 331x475]


Except that film was actually pretty accurate in how it depicted youth sex and drug life, given that it was made and acted by really young kids plus Larry Clark who was basically one of the earliest photo-chroniclers of junkie life.  I liked that film, especially Chloe Sevigny and Rosario Dawson, talk about two standout debuts in one obscure film.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: "Finding Your Best Selfie Angle"

Your mom already did this, go look at old MySpace posts.


Found it!
 
p51d007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
STILL my favorite...completely absorbed by their phones...have NO IDEA what
is going on around them.

COL@ARI: Fans are having a blast taking some selfies
Youtube ngt1JK3DyOU
 
DVD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: "Finding Your Best Selfie Angle"

Your mom already did this, go look at old MySpace posts.


________________________

But I don't know if Tom will still be my friend?
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: STILL my favorite...completely absorbed by their phones...have NO IDEA what
is going on around them.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ngt1JK3DyOU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


"They are all just transfixed by the technology"

Uh, no, they are all self-absorbed by themselves, and their sad need for acceptance and validation.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only angle kids need to know is Pythagorean's theorem:

a^2 + b^2 = c^2

Why?  Because it's useful in Minecraft for locating the hidden, underground End portal.  It's not perfect, but it helps players conserve Eye of Enders by getting a rough range from two sides.
 
p51d007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess this "technically" is a selfie I took this spring.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

p51d007: STILL my favorite...completely absorbed by their phones...have NO IDEA what
is going on around them.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ngt1JK3DyOU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Because doing something or going somewhere to be fashionable never happened before selfies became a thing.

Funniest thing I saw in a stadium wasn't at a Diamondbacks game, but next door at a Suns game.  It was late in a losing season so the stadium was fairly empty.  A couple of what we're now calling 'thots' tried to make their way down to the seats behind the players' bench.  These two had really gone all-out with party-dresses, hair, makeup, even their shoes, which were causing problems on the removable sections of seating.  It's pretty obvous they were trying to get the attention of the men on the team.  But the team management had an ace up their sleeve, a middle-aged, gruff woman was security for this particular aisle, and she intercepted these two ladies, calling them all sorts of things and not letting them get within five rows of the bench.  And I don't think her vitriol was an act either, she was outright cruel in what she was calling them.

Some of the players turned to see, smiled and laughed, and then returned their attention to the court.  I expect this was a common occurrence for them and they clearly found it funny.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

deadsanta: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 331x475]

Except that film was actually pretty accurate in how it depicted youth sex and drug life, given that it was made and acted by really young kids plus Larry Clark who was basically one of the earliest photo-chroniclers of junkie life.  I liked that film, especially Chloe Sevigny and Rosario Dawson, talk about two standout debuts in one obscure film.


That film was well-shot and enjoyable to watch as a drama, but it was 2 hours of non-stop moral panic. I have no doubt that every scenario in the movie was pulled from real life, but the implication that it was happening everywhere, all at once, to everyone, is silly. We did not in fact all get AIDS in the 90s.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DVD: TWX: "Finding Your Best Selfie Angle"

Your mom already did this, go look at old MySpace posts.

________________________

But I don't know if Tom will still be my friend?


Your username may not 'check out' but it's appropriate to the era for certain.

/has a laserdisc collection
//over 500 titles
///doesn't watch them much anymore but they make great wall art similar to album covers as wall art
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

p51d007: I guess this "technically" is a selfie I took this spring.

[Fark user image image 850x660]

[Fark user image image 800x615]


You're making the poor guy self-conscious, he's put on his dog mask to hide himself.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 331x475]

Not to threadjack ... but the back story on Harmony Korine is completely insane ... here is his interview with David Letterman.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRO6jZgQ6i4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Someone trying to be a young Andy Kaufman who got too high on his own supply would be my guess.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll take "Awful TV Show Ideas" for $1,000, Alex.
 
