(Newcastle Evening Chronicle)   It's holiday travel season. Time for the annual OMG, AIRPLANES ARE FULL OF GERMS article   (chroniclelive.co.uk) divider line
26
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who would have thought, a metal tube full of recycled air and a couple hundred obnoxious assholes.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasielewski, a certified arborist

Let's see a badge.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: Who would have thought, a metal tube full of recycled air and a couple hundred obnoxious assholes.


Susan Collins...because Judge ILikeBeer promised her they are squeaky clean
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Germs, you say?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What holiday? There's like 2 months before the next long weekend.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This article is ridiculous.


He added: "Don't or try not to wear shorts when you're on an airplane. It's the same thing as the window - you never know how clean it's going to be, so if you have pants, you're going to have less germs."

Like I give a shiat about bacteria on my knees.

Tommy also warned people against pressing the toilet flush button on planes. He said: "Do not ever touch the flush button with your bare hands. It's honestly just super unsanitary and pretty gross, so when you flush, use a napkin or tissue that's in the lavatory."

You could also try washing your hands before leaving the bathroom.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We made a mistake mainstreaming High Functioning Autistics with OCD like 'normal people' and letting them write magazine articles.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Loosely translated: "You dirty poors should have your own G4, otherwise, risk the squalor!"
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're also full of people, which is worse.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I flew JetBlue last week.  They had big signs up saying that their have HEPA filters installed.  We wore our masks anyway but it was only a 90 minute flight.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you saying airplanes AREN'T full of germs, dumbassmitter? Because the only thing more germ-infested is a cruise ship.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the things that I plan on keeping even after COVID has receded is the practice of wearing an n95 on airplanes. Every plane trip I'd take before I'd get a day or two of mild cold symptoms a few days afterward. Since, none.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in case of a water landing, you can use that fart sponge you're sitting on as a flotation device.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not terribly worried about germs on cabin surfaces.  I'm not a baby, I don't stick my hands in my mouth all the time.

Being in close quarters with a large group of random strangers - including the crew who are a nice node for exposing me indirectly to multiple other large groups of random strangers - inside a sealed environment?  AWESOME.

That overhead vent can't blow enough filtered air in my face to ensure some anti-mask, anti-vax plague rat isn't shedding enough COVID to overcome my vaccinations.

So yeah, not terribly keen on long flights right now, thanks.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an annual flight with The Germs? Do they perform or are they just first class passengers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Germs are coming? Just don't mention the war.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tommy also warned people against pressing the toilet flush button on planes. He said: "Do not ever touch the flush button with your bare hands. It's honestly just super unsanitary and pretty gross, so when you flush, use a napkin or tissue that's in the lavatory."

Or, and stay with me here, you can wash your hands after using the toilet.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Tommy also warned people against pressing the toilet flush button on planes. He said: "Do not ever touch the flush button with your bare hands. It's honestly just super unsanitary and pretty gross, so when you flush, use a napkin or tissue that's in the lavatory."

You could also try washing your hands before leaving the bathroom.


This would be a good plan, if the airplane's tap weren't dispensing liquid fecal coliform.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brap: jaylectricity: Tommy also warned people against pressing the toilet flush button on planes. He said: "Do not ever touch the flush button with your bare hands. It's honestly just super unsanitary and pretty gross, so when you flush, use a napkin or tissue that's in the lavatory."

You could also try washing your hands before leaving the bathroom.

This would be a good plan, if the airplane's tap weren't dispensing liquid fecal coliform.


That's a feature, and still cleaner than the toilet flush button.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Are you saying airplanes AREN'T full of germs, dumbassmitter? Because the only thing more germ-infested is a cruise ship.


You better never leave the house then. Just to be sure. No need to reply because your keyboard is FULL OF GERMS too. There, I basically saved your life. You're welcome.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Gyrfalcon: Are you saying airplanes AREN'T full of germs, dumbassmitter? Because the only thing more germ-infested is a cruise ship.

You better never leave the house then. Just to be sure. No need to reply because your keyboard is FULL OF GERMS too. There, I basically saved your life. You're welcome.


My keyboard is full of MY germs, dumbassmitter. And there's a world of difference between, well, the world, and a tube recycling the same air for six hours (and the breath of a dozen kids and babies, old people coughing up their last lung, and fat men wheezing between gasps on their inhaler).

But you do try so very hard.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: One of the things that I plan on keeping even after COVID has receded is the practice of wearing an n95 on airplanes. Every plane trip I'd take before I'd get a day or two of mild cold symptoms a few days afterward. Since, none.


It's a good idea anyways. The cabin air is a bit dry, and the mask retains moisture for more comfortable breathing.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ParallelUniverseParking: Gyrfalcon: Are you saying airplanes AREN'T full of germs, dumbassmitter? Because the only thing more germ-infested is a cruise ship.

You better never leave the house then. Just to be sure. No need to reply because your keyboard is FULL OF GERMS too. There, I basically saved your life. You're welcome.

My keyboard is full of MY germs, dumbassmitter. And there's a world of difference between, well, the world, and a tube recycling the same air for six hours (and the breath of a dozen kids and babies, old people coughing up their last lung, and fat men wheezing between gasps on their inhaler).

But you do try so very hard.


Germs don't work that way.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Tommy also warned people against pressing the toilet flush button on planes. He said: "Do not ever touch the flush button with your bare hands. It's honestly just super unsanitary and pretty gross, so when you flush, use a napkin or tissue that's in the lavatory."

Or, and stay with me here, you can wash your hands after using the toilet.


Stop it. That's unpatriotic crazy talk
 
Yaw String
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ParallelUniverseParking: Gyrfalcon: Are you saying airplanes AREN'T full of germs, dumbassmitter? Because the only thing more germ-infested is a cruise ship.

You better never leave the house then. Just to be sure. No need to reply because your keyboard is FULL OF GERMS too. There, I basically saved your life. You're welcome.

My keyboard is full of MY germs, dumbassmitter. And there's a world of difference between, well, the world, and a tube recycling the same air for six hours (and the breath of a dozen kids and babies, old people coughing up their last lung, and fat men wheezing between gasps on their inhaler).

But you do try so very hard.


The entire amount of air on a typical jet is replaced with new clean air from outside the plane constantly in about 3 and a half minutes. Part of the air that is pulled into the engine is tapped from the compressor section before it reaches the burner cans. This air is sterile, and has to be cooled before being pumped into the cabin. The air is also being ejected from the cabin through a couple of valves called outflow valves. A device balances the amount of air being ejected with the amount of air being pumped in, so a comfortable air pressure is maintained in the cabin.

I amazes me me how many people i think are fairly bright parroting the myth that passengers breathe the same air  the entire flight.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yaw String: Gyrfalcon: ParallelUniverseParking: Gyrfalcon: Are you saying airplanes AREN'T full of germs, dumbassmitter? Because the only thing more germ-infested is a cruise ship.

You better never leave the house then. Just to be sure. No need to reply because your keyboard is FULL OF GERMS too. There, I basically saved your life. You're welcome.

My keyboard is full of MY germs, dumbassmitter. And there's a world of difference between, well, the world, and a tube recycling the same air for six hours (and the breath of a dozen kids and babies, old people coughing up their last lung, and fat men wheezing between gasps on their inhaler).

But you do try so very hard.

The entire amount of air on a typical jet is replaced with new clean air from outside the plane constantly in about 3 and a half minutes. Part of the air that is pulled into the engine is tapped from the compressor section before it reaches the burner cans. This air is sterile, and has to be cooled before being pumped into the cabin. The air is also being ejected from the cabin through a couple of valves called outflow valves. A device balances the amount of air being ejected with the amount of air being pumped in, so a comfortable air pressure is maintained in the cabin.

I amazes me me how many people i think are fairly bright parroting the myth that passengers breathe the same air  the entire flight.


Really? You are quite generous.
 
