(Little Things)   So it wasn't because he wanted her to bend over?   (littlethings.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seven year old copaganda story about a mom that can't afford Christmastimegifts gets gifts, and is made into viral video of her breaking down crying is sappy?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 years ago... whatever

But, by all means, don't show us the actual video... just keep cutting to random shots of people who weren't involved in this while the narrator tells us what happened   /facepalm
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the cops have anything better to do?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole thing sounds pretty creepy.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is creepy as fark.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was waiting for my haircut appointment when an old man approached me and handed me a piece of paper and asked with a heavy accent the meaning. I looked at the paper.

"Pentration"

Not "penetration". "Pentration". I started to make a genuine effort to explain that it's probably "penetration" and what it means when I realized the old guy was probably creeping on me (I was in my early-twenties and good looking). I excused myself to go to my appointment and I still remember his look of disappointment.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this on the main page, and not over in PolTab?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 7 years ago... whatever

But, by all means, don't show us the actual video... just keep cutting to random shots of people who weren't involved in this while the narrator tells us what happened   /facepalm


This is the sort of low-quality crap that one should come to expect on the Internet these days.

/has to remind the wife to stop falling for clickbait low quality crap youtube videos on the FireTV
//because that just causes more low quality crap videos to be suggested
///and it's gets very irritating trying to get out of that mire
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how the screaming fark did this clickbait BS get Greenlit?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: I was waiting for my haircut appointment when an old man approached me and handed me a piece of paper and asked with a heavy accent the meaning. I looked at the paper.

"Pentration"

Not "penetration". "Pentration". I started to make a genuine effort to explain that it's probably "penetration" and what it means when I realized the old guy was probably creeping on me (I was in my early-twenties and good looking). I excused myself to go to my appointment and I still remember his look of disappointment.


...ok?
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB...the kid probably got tazzzzzzzzed and arrested for riding the scooter in traffic. Step mom lost custody after shoplifting some of the old man's groceries. Dad was probably already in prison.
Just kidding
Except for the ACAB reference.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That website is formatted for shiat. I don't care how heartwarming the tale is when the text is constantly darting all over my browser.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Munden: Seven year old copaganda story about a mom that can't afford Christmastimegifts gets gifts, and is made into viral video of her breaking down crying is sappy?


Public Relations stunt because cops have to have the recognition of doing something for others.

So they create a real life reality show for people to jump through hoops for instead of, you know... just doing the right thing without the theatrics.

/I am glad that children are getting gifts for Christmas though
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nothing screams a good deed like videoing yourself doing it, patting yourself on the back and exposing/taking advantage of some poor person's emotions publicly.  LOOK AT ME!

I hate this crap.
 
buster_v
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks
 
lawsucks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anybody else recognize the old veteran was a veteran of the Great Patriotic War? WTAF?
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lawsucks: Anybody else recognize the old veteran was a veteran of the Great Patriotic War? WTAF?


You're saying he was a Russian?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As soon as I saw "Florida", "old person" and cops wasting time, I just knew it had to be around my neck of the woods.  Sure enough.......North Port. What a dump.
 
