(WESH Orlando)   Oh, and beware of zombie trees when going through Central Florida   (wesh.com) divider line
13
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if Florida doesn't have enough going on already.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't that a scene in an early Sam Raimi production starring Bruce Campbell?
 
ktybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Widow makers
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Arborists said their best advice is to get your trees trimmed and inspected regularly by a professional and consider it an investment in your home."

As a professional computer consultant, my best advice is that you hire a professional computer consultant.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I follow the simpler rule of stay the fark away from Florida entirely.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big tree limb in my neighborhood came down recently during a thunderstorm. Completely hollow on the inside, wonder if the whole tree is dead, would be a shame, since its an otherwise nice looking tree.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting something akin to a tree infected a parasitic plant that takes over the tree like kudzu or an already dead tree that has a sapling growing inside.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "Arborists said their best advice is to get your trees trimmed and inspected regularly by a professional and consider it an investment in your home."

As a professional computer consultant, my best advice is that you hire a professional computer consultant.


I sometimes watch youtube videos from, "Wrench Every Day."  He had a project car that had a tree fall on it a few weeks back.  No storm, no rain, the tree looked fine.  Even an arborist had evaluted the trees on his property sometime previous and said that this particular tree was fine.  Still fell on his car.

We had to have a tree taken down, and the arborist hired had agreed to trim some other trees on the property included in the price of the removal.  They farked up those other trees so badly that they died.

I will never hire another arborist for maintenance on trees.  I do not trust that they know any more about what they're doing than I do.  For removals, maybe, but even then I doubt they're any better than the more affordable normal grounds maintenance folks.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ktybear: Widow makers


I'm curious if the term widow maker an east coast term or if west coast/midwest people know it. I grew up playing in the woods and I was always told to watch out for them when the wind picked up.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"the big danger with zombie trees is they look healthy to the untrained eye, but when a homeowner least expects it, they can fail. " - TFA

Well, I'm going to assume that the way it fails is by falling. Because I suppose that is one of the biggest ways a tree can fail. I mean if the tree falls, it has failed at standing, which is a tree fundamental.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sorry, but these are not "Zombie Trees"; and everywhere trees succumb to gravity. All of them. Eventually.

Want Florida zombie trees try:
lygodium microphyllum
Fark user imageView Full Size


OR


manzanilla de la muerte
Fark user imageView Full Size


or,
Strangler Fig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The big problem we have is some damn gorram invasive beetle from Asia came over to the ports on Chinese wood pallets and it infects trees with a fungus that rots them from the inside out but the tree *seems* healthy until it's too late. The red oaks of North Florida have been devastated by it, the sea oaks on the coast are decimated, and the live oaks are in serious danger. The early 2000s hurricanes brought a substantial number of trees down because of this damned plague.

Fark China!!
 
