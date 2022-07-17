 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'Hotel sex game gone wrong' leaves man dead, woman saying 'should I have not done that?' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: The 43-year-old British woman ... begged a chambermaid for help after the fragedy at Florence's four-star Hotel Continentale

I honestly don't know whether that's a typo, or some new word the Interwebs invented last week.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What kind sex game involves one dead and both with cuts and bruises?  Were they trying to fark a mountain lion?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article: Hey, we don't know what happened, but if we have to decide between domestic dispute and erotic game gone wrong you know we have to go with the latter. We can't be bothered to wait a few hours for the police to question the survivor. We need to publish now!
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: What kind sex game involves one dead and both with cuts and bruises?  Were they trying to fark a mountain lion?


The whole chicken?

/You have to know the joke
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH THE HUGE FRAGEDY!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey lets have a three way with a Bear" shouldn't be taken literally.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I believe they prefer the name "Monopoly"
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's nice.  Now I can proudly say, "I've had some bad sex, but at least nobody's ever died from it".
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: The 43-year-old British woman ... begged a chambermaid for help after the fragedy at Florence's four-star Hotel Continentale

I honestly don't know whether that's a typo, or some new word the Interwebs invented last week.


...Well, I, for one, intend to work it into conversation at some point this week.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: OH THE HUGE FRAGEDY!


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Like the CNN meme of "Biden government in disarray" this is the stock "Travel to the Continent is fraught with deadly danger, expensive, unintelligible in language, and  way too hot."
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Italian cops jump to "sex game gone wrong" theory in a murder investigation? Somewhere, Amanda Knox gives a shudder over her morning coffee.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My bet is "sex on a glass table that shattered beneath them."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: NewportBarGuy: OH THE HUGE FRAGEDY!

[morbotron.com image 850x478]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Props2u
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: The 43-year-old British woman ... begged a chambermaid for help after the fragedy at Florence's four-star Hotel Continentale

I honestly don't know whether that's a typo, or some new word the Interwebs invented last week.


Brits gonna brit
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

comrade: My bet is "sex on a glass table that shattered beneath them."


I legit cringed and tensed all over down there reading your post.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: What kind sex game involves one dead and both with cuts and bruises?


The best set game
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just once, I'd like to see a story about a hotel sex game gone right.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: LordBeavis: What kind sex game involves one dead and both with cuts and bruises?

The best set game


Wait, the Bastet game? So it did involve a mountain lion...
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: The 43-year-old British woman ... begged a chambermaid for help after the fragedy at Florence's four-star Hotel Continentale

I honestly don't know whether that's a typo, or some new word the Interwebs invented last week.


You get fragedy, you get frama, you even get a bit of fomedy at Florence's four-star flophouse.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Today on 1000 ways to die...
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: The 43-year-old British woman ... begged a chambermaid for help after the fragedy at Florence's four-star Hotel Continentale

I honestly don't know whether that's a typo, or some new word the Interwebs invented last week.


Superfragedlylistic.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

optikeye: "Hey lets have a three way with a Bear" shouldn't be taken literally.


WRONG KIND OF BEAR!
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: The 43-year-old British woman ... begged a chambermaid for help after the fragedy at Florence's four-star Hotel Continentale

I honestly don't know whether that's a typo, or some new word the Interwebs invented last week.


Fragedy = fake tragedy - there's nothing tragic about an estate agent dying, that's the fake part
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet they were doing a Rusty Venture.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: The 43-year-old British woman ... begged a chambermaid for help after the fragedy at Florence's four-star Hotel Continentale

I honestly don't know whether that's a typo, or some new word the Interwebs invented last week.


Here's a pic of the writer, if that helps.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Started out as Risk then moved into Sorry now she needs an Operation.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: What kind sex game involves one dead and both with cuts and bruises?  Were they trying to fark a mountain lion?


Nah, the sex toys just didn't come in the expected package.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love Florence.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skinink: I bet they were doing a Rusty Venture.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

