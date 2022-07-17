 Skip to content
(News 3 Las Vegas)   Guy shatters glass door at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, sending entire Strip into a panic thinking the clock was reset again   (news3lv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what happens to people who suffer PTSD
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's what happens to people who suffer PTSD


I literally came in here to ask how long can a nation last when literally every single one of us has PTSD over this.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the price of Liberty. Freedom ain't free, libs.

*majestic eagle screech*

/ yes, I know
 
almandot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone yelled gun evacuation chaos trifecta?

/Knotts berry farm
 
synithium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah this is tragic and all but at least the average person still has the ability to commit mass murder without being too terribly inconvienced.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We all know what really happened 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerBear
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: cretinbob: That's what happens to people who suffer PTSD

I literally came in here to ask how long can a nation last when literally every single one of us has PTSD over this.


Not me, I'm immune

I am deaf
 
mrwknd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is the rock okay ?
Do we have the original of that ?
Questions, so many questions.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's what happens to people who suffer PTSD


That's what happens when people's first instinct is to check social media.  It was very interesting watching people out of state attempt to discredit the LVPD twitter account, adding to the confusion.

"There is no active shooter."
"WHAT ABOUT THIS VIDEO"
"There is no shooter in that video?  Listen to the LVPD."
"BUT THAT VIDEO SHOWS A SHOOTER"
*video shows someone motioning for people to take cover behind tables*
 
