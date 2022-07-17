 Skip to content
(CBS News)   'Cause the boysenberry in the hood are always hard, You come talkin' that trash, we'll pull your card   (cbsnews.com) divider line
12
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got that reference.

//have not heard that song for 20 years
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, high school. Droppin bass with my homies and not getting laid.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want nothin' in life but to be legit
Don't quote me, boy, cuz I ain't said shiat
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers."

Farking with me cuz I'm a teenager
With a little bit of gold and a pager
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my jam!

/u jelly?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the bands we had at the Six Flag amphitheater, I'm glad this type of dump never turned out the summer I worked there.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been so long since I listened to the original track that I associate the line with a K'Naan lyric.

And the boys from the hood are always hard
Let alone in Mogadishu it's a mastered art
If you bring the world hoods to a seminar
We from the only place worse than Kandahar
Well, that's kinda hard
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He yelled out "Toast!", then came Kelly
The biatch came in with a jar of grape Jelly
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was disappointed that someone was quoted in the article.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A shot rang out, and somebody screamed.
Youishould of heard just what I seen.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dynamite Hack-"Boyz In The Hood"_ SEMI-OFFICIAL VIDEO
Youtube aeL9gagV_VA
 
