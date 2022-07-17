 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you're stopped for driving without insurance, then best not to be carrying 'enough cigarettes to cater [an] entire 1980s darts tournament'   (eadt.co.uk) divider line
    Dumbass, 1980, Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Criminal Investigation Department, Bombardment of Yarmouth and Lowestoft, search of the vehicle, Crime, routine patrol  
20 Comments     (+0 »)
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would a person get stopped for driving without insurance? Like, the police don't know if you have insurance until you're already stopped and in discussions.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cigarettes and darts are a thing?

Sounds like condoms and safety pins.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Smoke em if you got em
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was he planning to travel back to the 80s in a BMW? You need a Delorean for that.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're for personal use."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone who doubts the dangers of second hand smoke has never been in a bowling ally circa 1985 on league night.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friday nights in Lowestoft sound like a blast.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: How would a person get stopped for driving without insurance? Like, the police don't know if you have insurance until you're already stopped and in discussions.


They wanted a reason to pull them over so they ran the plates?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, please.  That many cigarettes wouldn't even last through a single day of shooting on the original Ghostbusters movie.
 
Skids
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blimey!
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: How would a person get stopped for driving without insurance? Like, the police don't know if you have insurance until you're already stopped and in discussions.


Some states your insurance carrier reports lapses to the DMV after a certain point which when they run your plate will show that it's not in force thus creating a reason to pull you over since you are in violation.

Is NH still holding out? I remember them and us in WI were some of the lone hold outs but WI has had mandatory insurance for almost a decade now.
 
Veloram
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Hankie Fest: How would a person get stopped for driving without insurance? Like, the police don't know if you have insurance until you're already stopped and in discussions.

They wanted a reason to pull them over so they ran the plates?


Plates are tied to registration, not the insurance. Though if insurance is required, it can cause a suspension of the reg. Only thing is that the primary enforcement action would be for lack of registration, not for lack of insurance. They'll usually hash out all the details either at the scene or at the station. The way it was worded, it seems like the lack of license and insurance was something that was discovered after they were pulled over for... unmentioned reasons.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Hankie Fest: How would a person get stopped for driving without insurance? Like, the police don't know if you have insurance until you're already stopped and in discussions.

Some states your insurance carrier reports lapses to the DMV after a certain point which when they run your plate will show that it's not in force thus creating a reason to pull you over since you are in violation.

Is NH still holding out? I remember them and us in WI were some of the lone hold outs but WI has had mandatory insurance for almost a decade now.


California DMV requires that your insurance provider notify them of a lapse in coverage and then the DMV will move to suspend your vehicle registration.  It doesn't suddenly happen, like, with no warning but you will end up f*cked.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: How would a person get stopped for driving without insurance? Like, the police don't know if you have insurance until you're already stopped and in discussions.


This was in England, so I suspect to get a vehicle registered you have to have insurance, and if the insurance expires with no renewal, the Home Office gets notified that someone is driving a vehicle that is not insured, so when the cops run the plates, the "not insured" notice gets transmitted to the officers, who immediately pull the vehicle over for that offence.
 
Scaley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Hankie Fest: How would a person get stopped for driving without insurance? Like, the police don't know if you have insurance until you're already stopped and in discussions.

This was in England, so I suspect to get a vehicle registered you have to have insurance, and if the insurance expires with no renewal, the Home Office gets notified that someone is driving a vehicle that is not insured, so when the cops run the plates, the "not insured" notice gets transmitted to the officers, who immediately pull the vehicle over for that offence.


England has a Motor Insurance Database online. The police, or anyone else can look it up.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The police all have in car cameras that constantly scan all license plates. If you are uninsured, in registered, or a disqualified driver, the system notifies the officer as such. These types of cameras are also used as stationary units that notify the police as well.
 
Katwang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: How would a person get stopped for driving without insurance? Like, the police don't know if you have insurance until you're already stopped and in discussions.


A$$hole state troopers around here are looking for trouble. They run your plates while behind you. Registration & insurance status pop up on their car computer.
My bro in law found out the hard way. His truck was impounded and he went for a ride due to his out of state license being suspended.
I am sure he had forgotten to pay us back for getting both out.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I like how they used the joke three times in TFA and it wasn't really funny the first time
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Quit a dart league mid season in a bar with 8' ceiling cause of cig smoke. Paid out money for rest of season and noped on out of there.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

