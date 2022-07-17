 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Today)   😭😂✨🔥   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Mobile phone, Instant messaging, iconic little Japanese images, Internet, World Wide Web, Internet Age, social media feeds, Communication  
•       •       •

664 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2022 at 7:50 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
🖕🏻
 
chainsmokingbluemonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
🙀
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
👎
 
vtstang66
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
🤦
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those are emoticons, not emoji. Emoji are images comprised of characters, which includes ASCII art, now that I think about it.

Emoji: :-)
Emoticon: 🙂
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As for me and my house, we will only use emoticons.

Please ignore the heretic upthread.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
..|.,
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Me: 👉👌🤷
Her:🤣🙅‍♀🤏
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When the emoji available in my messaging app are less ass than the ones commonly available on message boards twenty years ago, then we'll be getting somewhere.  But presently they're an embarrassment to technology and humankind.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
🤡 🍆.💨
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Those are emoticons, not emoji. Emoji are images comprised of characters, which includes ASCII art, now that I think about it.

Emoji: :-)
Emoticon: 🙂


You have that exactly backwards
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.