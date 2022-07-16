 Skip to content
(Freethink)   After death, you know that you've died. You can tell from the flames and the guy with the pointy pitchfork   (freethink.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fine line between consciousness and rotting meatsack
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you are dead, you do not know you are dead. It's only painful & difficult for others. The same applies when you are stupid.
Philippe Geluck
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
near death =\= after death
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  These people were only mostly dead.  🙃
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be cool for about 10 seconds.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not a lot of people talk about their full death experiences. I suspect that they're a bit traumatized over it or they don't want to spoil the surprise.

I'd love to compare the data from near death and full death groups, though. Just to see what they agree on.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Careful. That's how you get Billy Mahoneys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
