 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Something you didn't understand until later   (fark.com) divider line
28
    More: CSB, Boston Red Sox, Cascading Style Sheets, G1 CLIMAX, Fandom, Main, King of Sports, Entertainment, Red Sox  
•       •       •

305 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 17 Jul 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was in my late teens, I worked for an insurance company, preparing group quotes for life/accidental death/dismemberment coverage.  I worked with actuarial life tables, which shows the probability of a person at a certain age dying before their next birthday.  At that young age, I didn't understand why men in certain age groups were much more likely to die than in others.  A few years later, I worked with a bunch of guys whose favorite saying was "Hold my beer and watch this", and then I understood.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I asked my Grandpa what the secret to a happy marriage was, and without dropping a beat, he answered back, "three to one."

My Grandma was indeed a very happy woman with his cantankerous and letchy touchis.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkey Ward

Place was long gone in my hometown before I was told it was a ward for monkeys.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*wasn't
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That when Yogi Berra said when you get to the fork, take it, he actually meant that he lived on a loop and that it was equidistant to his house.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't understand hormone-driven mood swings until I had to take prednisone for 2 months at around age 42. I didn't even know it was possible to go from manic to ugly-cry so fast as a grown ass man. I also didn't know it was possible to eat an entire bag of french fries in a sitting, or to gain 40lbs in 6 weeks.

I think I'd rather just die than go on that shiat ever again.
 
proco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My dad was always very impatient with me & my sister. And he was always on us about our grades - even though we both had enough talent to get half-decent (but not great) grades without really trying.

After he & my mom divorced & I was well into my journey with therapy, I asked him what it was like for him. He told me stories of the money struggles we had no idea about, what it was like being married to my mom (who was, to be charitable, a handful). I also got to see his college transcript, which showed that he left before graduating & didn't finish his degree until 10 years later.

Suddenly everything made sense. Didn't excuse the behavior, but it made sense.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just because you can do something, it doesn't mean you should.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
13 yo me hanging out with a bunch of 16 yos on summer break.

"Hey, exqqqme. Ya wanna get laid?"

(????)

"Uhhh...you guys go on without me. I'm a little tired."

For some reason they all found that reply most amusing
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It took me years to understand that every job is the same.  You start at a new place, really like everyone for a while, discover all the problems that can't be solved because the boss/bosses are idjits, hang on til you find something else, and the cycle starts over.

You either give up, and become a little worker bee like everyone else, living for your time away from work, or you strike out on your own.  In either case, you then become the boss that everyone else thinks of as an idjit, because you moved up the corporate worker bee ladder or you get your own business to grow enough to hire worker bees.

The pandemic didn't cause the Great Resignation, it just shone a bright light on it.
 
rik_everglade
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Grandmother would say, Don't burn your britches.

and when I asked where something was, If it were up your ass, you'd know where it is.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The funny thing about regret is that it's better to regret something you have done than to regret something you haven't done
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

proco: My dad was always very impatient with me & my sister. And he was always on us about our grades - even though we both had enough talent to get half-decent (but not great) grades without really trying.

After he & my mom divorced & I was well into my journey with therapy, I asked him what it was like for him. He told me stories of the money struggles we had no idea about, what it was like being married to my mom (who was, to be charitable, a handful). I also got to see his college transcript, which showed that he left before graduating & didn't finish his degree until 10 years later.

Suddenly everything made sense. Didn't excuse the behavior, but it made sense.


My father was abusive and it wasn't until I got older that I heard the stories about HIS Dad.

My father lied about his age to go to Vietnam. Getting shot at was a better alternative than staying in that house. He knocked up my Mom after she lied about her age, and was all of fifteen when I was conceived. 16 when they got married.

My Dad tried. He WAS a better father than his-and I can thank my Grandma's second husband to making him a better man. He tried, but he just didn't have a lot of examples in his formative experience. When I became a father, I understood him a lot better. I was even able to forgive him, though in a lot of ways my father never forgave himself. Which, I understand as a father now as well.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I was quite young, I didn't understand the depth of connection between my grandmother and the diverse group of women I knew as my aunties.

At first glance, they looked like a motley crew of middle aged and elderly women that got together on a weekly basis to play cards.  As I got older, I began to listen and pay attention to their conversations.  That is when I began to understand.

The lady I would help out from Friday at sundown until Saturday at sundown survived three concentration camps and met her husband when he and his photographer documented conditions in the camps.  One had been a newlywed when the US joined WWII, and her sailor husband was at Pearl Harbor.  They rented the old carriage house on my grandparent's property.  To keep the young woman's mind occupied, my grandmother taught her how to repair small appliances, then put her to work in the family business during the war.  She also happened to be a Navajo princess.  The third woman that came by every week was actually my aunt, as my grandparents adopted her at the age of 13.  The girl was the daughter of a Black prostitute in New Orleans, fathered by an unknown white customer.  My grandfather had been offered the girl as payment for a wiring job he did when working in New Orleans and my grandmother figured the child might have a better chance being raised by her.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Marijuana isn't a hard drug. It's milder than caffeine for fark's sake.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That grown ups don't have all the answers and alot of the time they're just making shiat up as they go.
 
Gough [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Two major epiphanies:

As a student, I wondered when the magic point came where teachers, especially college professors, became confident enough in their skills and knowledge to stand up before a class and teach.  I kept thinking there would be some point where all would be revealed, some great trade secret would be shared.

Later on, when I was working on my masters and my doctorate, I realized that there is no magic milestone.  You just get to where you figure you can muddle through.

The second one was as a parent.  Even as a young adult, I would get annoyed with my folks when they would remind me to be careful, whether I was heading out on the road, or going backpacking, or just going to work.  I assumed that there would be a point when parents could stop worrying about their kids.  I think our own kids were probably in college before I realized that there is:  when they close the lid.  At least I farking hope so.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How Cypress Hill could just kill a man.

...still in the dark
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had Great-Grandparents on my mother's side that everyone referred to as "Ma & Pa".

I never knew them by any other names and found it amazing that someone named "MA" and someone named "PA" would happen to meet and get married.  What are the odds?
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Marijuana isn't a hard drug. It's milder than caffeine for fark's sake.


Yes but if we outlaw it people might start sMoKiNg CrAcK oR jOk1n5 4d0uf +h3 lD|5o Ot M421Ju4n4 w\ D3V1Lr0of5 ¡N H3Ll
 
RailProf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Many years ago in college I was walking home from campus late at night down a dark street. A young woman was crossing my path about 35 yards ahead. She saw me, then hurried up and half jogged to the door of her apartment building and rushed in. At the time I stopped and looked behind me, wondering what she saw that made her afraid. It took me a couple years to realize it was me.

I didn't think of myself as a threat to anything except a burger and a beer, but she did.
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One area of the house stunk for a week.   I could never track down where the smell was coming from.   It dissipated before I got to point of tearing things out.

Years later I found the mouse that had died as he stepped across the lugs of the water heater electric heating element while digging a tunnel through the insulation.    Likely slowly cooked as the element turned on and off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ZMugg: How Cypress Hill could just kill a man.

...still in the dark


It's pretty simple.  One Time came to his home and he didn't have to blast him but he did anyway.
 
emonk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It took me awhile to catch on to the fact that it's not the choices you made long ago that run your life.  It's the choices you make today.
 
ingo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why did all the adults think it was funny that I was upset at not having an amee like all of them did?  Around age five it finally dawned on me that they'd been talking about another city in Florida.

They also laughed at parts of Bullwinkle and Bugs Bunny cartoons that didn't seem funny at all.  Puberty took care of that one for me.

Then there was that odd code I found written on the wall next to the pencil sharpener in the garage when I was in 2nd grade.  It was obviously written by my 19 yo sister as my parents did not use pencils.  Each line started with two or three letters followed by a string of paired numbers and letters.  I copied them all down one day to see if I could figure out the code.  The first set of letters was pretty obvious as they were initials of various boys she had dated in high school.  Couldn't figure out the rest.

I found my list in a box of old papers when I was in my mid-20s.  Let's see if Farkers can figure out the codes:
1B, 2B, 3B, HJ, BJ, HR.
 
ktybear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That being productive and doing things/stuff isn't a chore or a hassle. That's what makes life worthwhile
 
lymond01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I learned what my mom and dad went through as parents.  My mom died before I had a family. I never really understood the challenges of parenthood in time to tell her thank you and that even though I was the studious one, I was still an ass.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.