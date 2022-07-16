 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "Hey, coming back from commercial, let's superimpose the Red Sox and Yankees logos over a local New York landmark." "You got it, boss"   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 17 Jul 2022 at 3:35 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who in the hell thought THAT was a good idea?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK, Karen. What the hell are we looking at?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: OK, Karen. What the hell are we looking at?


Ground zero.

cdn2.veltra.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Demetrius: cretinbob: OK, Karen. What the hell are we looking at?

Ground zero.

[cdn2.veltra.com image 550x413]


ah
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After reading the headline, I thought there would be two circular logos at the base of the Empire State Building.

That would have been a lot more tasteful.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know what - I bet the graphics person who did this was born after 2001 and really doesn't get why this is a problem.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BREAKING:  the Red Sox have hit the second tower, 95 years later.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need to hang on to this one for the next time Fox accuses anyone of being "Disrespectful"
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it were any other besides Boston, would there be as large of an outrage?

Be honest.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: If it were any other besides Boston, would there be as large of an outrage?

Be honest.


Of course.  You don't pick disaster sites or cemeteries or similar sites to promote a sport event when going to or from commercial unless you are being 'hella' respectful.'

Can you imagine the French Open with the tennis player faces over American/British/Canadian graves at Omaha Beach?

What about the Super Bowl in 2024 with (instead of typical Vegas landmarks) the area where the mass shooting took place?

Does it matter who's Texas opponent is if you're picking Uvalde as the coming-back-from-commercial piece?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Thoreny: If it were any other besides Boston, would there be as large of an outrage?

Be honest.

Of course.  You don't pick disaster sites or cemeteries or similar sites to promote a sport event when going to or from commercial unless you are being 'hella' respectful.'

Can you imagine the French Open with the tennis player faces over American/British/Canadian graves at Omaha Beach?

What about the Super Bowl in 2024 with (instead of typical Vegas landmarks) the area where the mass shooting took place?

Does it matter who's Texas opponent is if you're picking Uvalde as the coming-back-from-commercial piece?


I'm from NY. And I can tell you this: don't underestimate NYC's hatred for the Red Sox.

There still would be outrage. But since it's Boston, it's gonna be worse.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: I'm from NY. And I can tell you this: don't underestimate NYC's hatred for the Red Sox.

There still would be outrage. But since it's Boston, it's gonna be worse.


Whatever, sweet child with your own developing views on things.  No, Fox cannot use the 9/11 memorial as a lead in to or from commercial, regardless of opponent, and your really silly statement, "If it were any other besides Boston, would there be as large of an outrage?  Be honest." shows you don't get things.  That's okay.  Let me teach:

1)  This is Fark.  Anything Fox News/Sports/Friends does is terrible.  Boston is, frankly, irrelevant.
2)  The most important rivalry in baseball is the Brooklyn Dodgers vs the NY Giants.  Boston is, frankly, irrelevant.
3)  Boston is factually, the most racist large city in the U.S.  Boston is, frankly, irrelevant.

Now, appreciating these undisputable facts, will you lay down your sword (and I'm not sure why you raised the question) as to who - If it were any other besides Boston, would there be as large of an outrage - because fark yeah, you don't do this type of crap.  Ever.  People's family and loved ones died and Fox is using that.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Thoreny: I'm from NY. And I can tell you this: don't underestimate NYC's hatred for the Red Sox.

There still would be outrage. But since it's Boston, it's gonna be worse.

Whatever, sweet child with your own developing views on things.  No, Fox cannot use the 9/11 memorial as a lead in to or from commercial, regardless of opponent, and your really silly statement, "If it were any other besides Boston, would there be as large of an outrage?  Be honest." shows you don't get things.  That's okay.  Let me teach:

1)  This is Fark.  Anything Fox News/Sports/Friends does is terrible.  Boston is, frankly, irrelevant.
2)  The most important rivalry in baseball is the Brooklyn Dodgers vs the NY Giants.  Boston is, frankly, irrelevant.
3)  Boston is factually, the most racist large city in the U.S.  Boston is, frankly, irrelevant.

Now, appreciating these undisputable facts, will you lay down your sword (and I'm not sure why you raised the question) as to who - If it were any other besides Boston, would there be as large of an outrage - because fark yeah, you don't do this type of crap.  Ever.  People's family and loved ones died and Fox is using that.


I'm not saying it was inappropriate and that people aren't actually upset by it. I'm saying that rabid fanbase of the Yankees absolutely detest Boston and since Boston is one of those being transposed into the base of the WTC that it makes the sin of using the WTC much worse.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thoreny: I'm not saying it was inappropriate and that people aren't actually upset by it. I'm saying that rabid fanbase of the Yankees absolutely detest Boston and since Boston is one of those being transposed into the base of the WTC that it makes the sin of using the WTC much worse.


So let's put it in the perspective of non-NYers.  We (1) find it abhorrent and (2) could give a rat's arse about the fact that Boston was involved.

I also doubt few from Boston thought that was a good move by Fox as well.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The advertising industry is pure evil.  If they could inject commercials into our dreams, they would not hesitate for one moment.  They'd jump on the opportunity without ever considering the ethics or morality of doing it.  And that's when the murders will begin.
 
SoCalChris
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seeing as I'm on the west coast and haven't been to New York in about 30 years, it took me a minute.

But god damn.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The advertising industry is pure evil.  If they could inject commercials into our dreams, they would not hesitate for one moment.  They'd jump on the opportunity without ever considering the ethics or morality of doing it.  And that's when the murders will begin.


I'm sorry, I can't hear you over how comfy my new Lightspeed Briefs™ are.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lighten up, Francis. It's a commercial tourist attraction and professional sports. The US has proven many times over that no one there cares about terrorism.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't they just show the logos over the field?
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KB202: Lighten up, Francis. It's a commercial tourist attraction and professional sports. The US has proven many times over that no one there cares about terrorism.


No, we only care about terrorism when it's committed by foreigners and/or people with dark skin.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.