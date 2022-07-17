 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Paper Magazine)   I like yer mom's shoes   (papermag.com) divider line
9
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2022 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My prediction: this thread is gonna be dildos.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could have been worse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll decide what's "factory defective".
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also, this takes on a whole new meaning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
These ems shoes is dildos
-Skwisgaar
 
squidloe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby's mom doesn't have any "unused" sex toys.
 
me.theuser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
so $130 for cocks crocs?
 
Katwang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On the other hand. Your Dad's worn out peen us pump makes a lousy bong.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"After several weeks of rigorous testing, allow me to present my prototype sex toys made from defective shoes."

"We asked for shoes made from defective sex toys."

"Oh, sorry. Should I continue my presentation?"

"...yes."
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.