(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) - Songs starting with the letter C, this week's Birthday Corner, the conclusion of Clan of the Fiery Cross and a new Superman story - Horatio F Horn - Detective. Cat-like typing may be detected   (tunein.com) divider line
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry that I'll have to miss your show tonight. Family obligation. Is there going to be a replay?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: I'm sorry that I'll have to miss your show tonight. Family obligation. Is there going to be a replay?


I'm trying to set one up.  I thought it was going to be Monday at 8 but it hasn't happened yet.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And an actual music video.  Spike's deadpan is amazing. 
SPIKE JONES & CITY SLICKERS - COCKTAILS FOR TWO - 1945
Youtube lvt4b_qwC_Q
 
