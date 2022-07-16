 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) So, live boy or dead girl, Prince Andrew edition
61
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably just playing with the royal scepter.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'It's the kind of thing which would make the public drop their cornflakes'


And maybe even shred their wheat. Or go koo-koo for Cocoa Puffs.

That's all I got now. Cheerio!
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gimp suit

Full drag

Furry costume

That's all I got.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
photographer claims to have picture of Prince Andrew that would rock the Monarchy

"I heard you limey biatches like to ROCK!"

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It's the kind of thing which would make the public drop their cornflakes Wheet-Bix'

fify

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh wait... Is it Wheetabix in Britain?

It's Wheet-Bix here in New Zealand.

/ never touch the stuff... tastes like eating a scouring pad.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, dear, how embarrassing!

milwaukeetimesnews.comView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

casey17: Gimp suit

Full drag

Furry costume

That's all I got.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Prince Smell Hiswipe
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the photographer is soliciting offers for the pictures to be made public or not.
Guessing the bidding starts at the cost of a nice villa in the south of France with a view of the med.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He put milk into the cup before the tea.
 
Buzzerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The photographer worked for the BBC program during the interview, presumably including preparation time. It probably happened at the facility on the day of the interview, so odds are it's him looking at or touching something.

It would have to be something that couldn't be easily dismissed as "out of context" like one funny-face frame pulled out of a video could, so probably not a Guiliani-Borat's daughter event.  He could be leering at someone who appears to be a young girl, but why would such a person be at that interview?

I doubt that even Brits would consider it "bowl-dropping," but my first thought was a photograph of him sweating during the interview.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: So the photographer is soliciting offers for the pictures to be made public or not.
Guessing the bidding starts at the cost of a nice villa in the south of France with a view of the med.


Yeah, and no one wants to pay that kind of money before seeing it. I bet it's something like Andrew actually sweating, and this pillock is looking for some easy money.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Buzzerguy: I doubt that even Brits would consider it "bowl-dropping," but my first thought was a photograph of him sweating during the interview.



<shakes tiny fist>
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pegging.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fact that the other elites cover for each other when some of them do this shiat is evidence that they don't view the victims as people.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jordanforeman.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure Jan
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


♪♪♪The Queen don't like it
Rock the Palace♪♪♪
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.smalljoys.meView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Gimp suit

Full drag

Furry costume

That's all I got.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Thats nothing to royals.

"Especially if taken out of context"

How could "having two underaged beauty contest models dressed in a dog collars licking peanut butter off his sweaty taint while reading "Pedo Monthly" magazine being held up by Maxwell and doing a couple of lines of cocaine off Epstein's ass" possibly be taken out of context?

You'd need more than Prentiss McCabe to get you out of that one.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Daily Fail, so it's probably something so mundane like him blowing his nose.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My two pence: He's discussing in braille the tracts of land that the female production assistant owns.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ababyatemydingo: "It's the kind of thing which would make the public drop their cornflakes Wheet-Bix'

fify

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Oh wait... Is it Wheetabix in Britain?

It's Wheet-Bix here in New Zealand.

/ never touch the stuff... tastes like eating a scouring pad.


Hot milk, brown sugar, bananas and cream. Turns a scouring pad brekky into a morning dessert. Add a splash of rum if you need an eye opener.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Pegging.


It will come back to you.

...very foreign movie...
 
Danack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ababyatemydingo: Oh wait... Is it Wheetabix in Britain?


The main brand is 'weetabix' no h.

And has been for at least 40 years I think.


80s advert Weetabix
Youtube lDQDeuPpZPc
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "dropping your cornflakes" a new TikTok challenge?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: photographer claims to have picture of Prince Andrew that would rock the Monarchy

"I heard you limey biatches like to ROCK!"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's... a photo of a royal wearing a Nazi uniform for shiats and gig-- What's that? You already have that? More than once? Oh, never mind."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eiffel Tower between a bobcat and a mastiff.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Three Crooked Squirrels: Pegging.

It will come back to you.

...very foreign movie...


PEG!

Ironically posted this song in another unrelated thread.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: He put milk into the cup before the tea.


He takes tea at 3, and the meat he eats for dinner must be strung up for a week.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten bucks is dressed up in nothing but a nappy and sucking on a pacifier.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pants around his goddamn ankles, dick out and hard. The full 3"
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "Drop your / their corflakes" an actual phrase the the British use or is the Mail writers think their as cutesy clever as Taika Waititi?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: [Fark user image image 850x473]


Heh, I'm getting ads on mobile FARK with a photo of Prince Harry.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Gimp suit

Full drag

Furry costume

That's all I got.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


sbs.com.auView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andrew sweating?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Ten bucks is dressed up in nothing but a nappy and sucking on a pacifier.


Squat cobbler.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Buzzerguy: I doubt that even Brits would consider it "bowl-dropping," but my first thought was a photograph of him sweating during the interview.


<shakes tiny fist>


Shakes tinier fist.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't give a fawn's fetid fewmet. Too worried about the traitors & seditionists in our own government actually trying to enslave women and overthrow democracy to give a toss about some daft royal schmuck's peccadillos.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: 'It's the kind of thing which would make the public drop their cornflakes'


And maybe even shred their wheat. Or go koo-koo for Cocoa Puffs.

That's all I got now. Cheerio!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, just like Tom Arnold's big seekrit.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: He put milk into the cup before the tea.


Buttered both sides of toast.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's worse than all of this.
It's worse than you think.

He....hh...hhh..hheee he drinks his tea from a mug!
 
jganer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Shostie: [jordanforeman.com image 419x261]


Came here for this
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If this was real he'd be dead by now.
 
TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: My two pence: He's discussing in braille the tracts of land that the female production assistant owns.


There was a fad for a short time in the late nineties or early noughties of printing braille on ladies' babydoll t-shirts.  Jokes were like, "I think I know what this says but the extra As are confusing me."
 
TheLopper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did he drink his tea wrong?
Kids in the Hall Cops Part 1
Youtube EQTu-oIZHEg
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have no doubt that Prince Andrew is the lowest piece of scum out there.

That being said, this just seems pretty attention-whorish to me.

"I've got this picture of Donald Trump raw-dogging a dead goat wearing a Hillary mask.  I can't show it to you, but trust me, it exists."

Put up or shut up.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.