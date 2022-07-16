 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor gets hot and sweaty tonight at 10:30 PM ET, probably. Brand new track from Wizzo kicks it off, then we got Pig Destroyer, (more) Dead Now, White Hills (track of the week), Torche, PIST, and more including a story of one of my hobbies   (bigeradio.com) divider line
9
    More: Live  
•       •       •

87 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2022 at 10:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Raum Der Zeit
Youtube 6A-flxZH3v8

For a second I thought you meant Wizo the German punk band. I haven't thought about them in forever.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noise Factor and Big E Radio fans....

The new archives are updated and ready (and hopefully work south of the border).

Check it out:

https://www.bigeradio.com/archives
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


thank you, my OG friend.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
xRevKx

Come say hi on GTAV:Online on PC.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm LordTemujin on rockstar.  I was going thru a Genghis Khan phase when I created the account, and every permutation of Lord Bear was taken.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here and listening -- it's coming through loud!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lord Bear: I'm LordTemujin on rockstar.  I was going thru a Genghis Khan phase when I created the account, and every permutation of Lord Bear was taken.


Hello friend.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Quick and Dirty: Here and listening -- it's coming through loud!

[Fark user image 640x558]


AGAIN, YOU NAIL IT!!!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.