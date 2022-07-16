 Skip to content
(STLToday)   Knifey coffee backpack boomy   (stltoday.com) divider line
6
    More: News, Mobil, QuikTrip customer, 26-year-old man, Convenience store, Filling station, 7-Eleven, St. Louis, black SUV  
•       •       •

6 Comments     (+0 »)
C18H27NO3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
$2.51/gallon?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: $2.51/gallon?


Vintage photo.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Scumbag dead = GOOD.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm posting from the 2nd Stop on the 7-Eleven Rampage Dude's Bogus Journey, with that nascar driver fatal stabbing at that O.C. 76 gas station this is positively a Feel-Good Story. Plus I like filling my thermos fulla QT Ice Cappuccinos on road trips for 50 cents
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I see you've played knifey-boomy before.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So we finally have a good guy with a gun?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

