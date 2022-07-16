 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Any farm kid will tell you that pigs are not all cute and cuddly like Babe or Wilbur. This bear found out the hard way   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cute, cuddly, whatever, they all have the innate ability to be delicious.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I still think black bears are more closely related to Labs than Grizzlies.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
that'll do pig. that'll do.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love how the bear thinks it's over when the white pig backs off a bit, but no, here comes another one!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Cute, cuddly, whatever, they all have the innate ability to be delicious.


A wonderful, magical animal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sometimes you get the bacon, sometimes the bacon gets you!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well built fence.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blastoh: I still think black bears are more closely related to Labs than Grizzlies.


My next door neighbor was killed by a black bear. They're still bears.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whatshisname: I love how the bear thinks it's over when the white pig backs off a bit, but no, here comes another one!


I love the final charge by the black pig as the bear was climbing over the fence to escape.  That was pig for, "Yeah, you better run!"
 
NINEv2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Cute, cuddly, whatever, they all have the innate ability to be delicious.


I'm hoping to try bear one day. The quadruped.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: blastoh: I still think black bears are more closely related to Labs than Grizzlies.

My next door neighbor was killed by a black bear. They're still bears.


Some things shouldn't be dildos. No matter how brave you are.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Look at the beginning... the pig is sort of wagging its tail.  No wonder the bear thought it was invited to the pig party.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My limited interactions with pigs taught me that even piglets are hell on hooves and pigs in general are not to be trusted.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: My next door neighbor was killed by a black bear. They're still bears.


Pigs are worse.

/They bite the hand that feeds them
//Spent a summer on my cousin's farm raising pigs
///APAB.
 
meathome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bear is damn lucky these are domesticated.

Feral pigs would have truly messed him up.

/vicious things
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah...that fence is there to protect you.
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like he got boared and left.
 
akallen404
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: Russ1642: My next door neighbor was killed by a black bear. They're still bears.

Pigs are worse.

/They bite the hand that feeds them
//Spent a summer on my cousin's farm raising pigs
///APAB.


All Pigs Are Bacon?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Look at the beginning... the pig is sort of wagging its tail.  No wonder the bear thought it was invited to the pig party.


That's how they get you!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Little meat torpedoes
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: My limited interactions with pigs taught me that even piglets are hell on hooves and pigs in general are not to be trusted.


My limited experience has taught me they are delicious in a biscuit.
 
tasteme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, a civilized creature. Perhaps we can learn something here. Even though the intruding animal has a right to bear arms, the conflict was resolved peacefully.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: blastoh: I still think black bears are more closely related to Labs than Grizzlies.

My next door neighbor was killed by a black bear. They're still bears.


This. We have one who inhabits our back yard from time to time. He's here a lot when the fruit trees have fruit.

Some days we pass him at 20 yards or so and nod, but we are always respectful of his space. A misunderstanding would be real danger.

So far, so good as we enter year two.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No they do not.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: My limited interactions with pigs taught me that even piglets are hell on hooves and pigs in general are not to be trusted.


As someone who grew up on a farm where we raised pigs and cattle (and a sundry of birds. God, do I hate peacocks with a passion), I would rather be in a corral with an 800# steer vs a 150# pissed off pig. A steer you can control. A pig will come right at you, flip you off of your feet and then start rooting you around the pen with its head and nose and  sharp ass hooves. And they bite. HARD. People think they're all fat and cuddly, which they can be. But I think most of us have eaten a pork chop or ham. There is a LOT of muscle hiding in that fat, and a pig will fark you up and take a bite or 2 of you, and if they decide they like the taste, they'll keep it up. A steer might run at you once or twice, but even if he knocks you down, he's not gonna keep trampling and knowing on your bruised corpse.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Warcraft II Sound Effects - Critter - Pig oink
Youtube iSoIPAGHJ3s
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: As someone who grew up on a farm where we raised pigs and cattle (and a sundry of birds. God, do I hate peacocks with a passion), I would rather be in a corral with an 800# steer vs a 150# pissed off pig. A steer you can control. A pig will come right at you, flip you off of your feet and then start rooting you around the pen with its head and nose and sharp ass hooves. And they bite. HARD. People think they're all fat and cuddly, which they can be. But I think most of us have eaten a pork chop or ham. There is a LOT of muscle hiding in that fat, and a pig will fark you up and take a bite or 2 of you, and if they decide they like the taste, they'll keep it up. A steer might run at you once or twice, but even if he knocks you down, he's not gonna keep trampling and knowing on your bruised corpse.


I learned this from the documentary "Hannibal."
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Ringshadow: My limited interactions with pigs taught me that even piglets are hell on hooves and pigs in general are not to be trusted.

As someone who grew up on a farm where we raised pigs and cattle (and a sundry of birds. God, do I hate peacocks with a passion), I would rather be in a corral with an 800# steer vs a 150# pissed off pig. A steer you can control. A pig will come right at you, flip you off of your feet and then start rooting you around the pen with its head and nose and  sharp ass hooves. And they bite. HARD. People think they're all fat and cuddly, which they can be. But I think most of us have eaten a pork chop or ham. There is a LOT of muscle hiding in that fat, and a pig will fark you up and take a bite or 2 of you, and if they decide they like the taste, they'll keep it up. A steer might run at you once or twice, but even if he knocks you down, he's not gonna keep trampling and knowing on your bruised corpse.


*gnawing. Damnit.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That bear has confidence issues. Man up, bear. You're a farking bear.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Bluemoons: As someone who grew up on a farm where we raised pigs and cattle (and a sundry of birds. God, do I hate peacocks with a passion), I would rather be in a corral with an 800# steer vs a 150# pissed off pig. A steer you can control. A pig will come right at you, flip you off of your feet and then start rooting you around the pen with its head and nose and sharp ass hooves. And they bite. HARD. People think they're all fat and cuddly, which they can be. But I think most of us have eaten a pork chop or ham. There is a LOT of muscle hiding in that fat, and a pig will fark you up and take a bite or 2 of you, and if they decide they like the taste, they'll keep it up. A steer might run at you once or twice, but even if he knocks you down, he's not gonna keep trampling and knowing on your bruised corpse.

I learned this from the documentary "Hannibal."


Heh Heh. Loved that documentary. The only thing I've ever noticed that pigs won't eat is banana peels. Outside of that, everything is game, and their hunger drives them like an apex predator. Which they would be, if bacon wasn't so goddamn delicious.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Then I hear the best thing to do is feed them to pigs. You got to starve the pigs for a few days, then the sight of a chopped-up body will look like curry to a pisshead. You gotta shave the heads of your victims, and pull the teeth out for the sake of the piggies' digestion. You could do this afterwards, of course, but you don't want to go sievin' through pig shiat, now do you? They will go through bone like butter. You need at least sixteen pigs to finish the job in one sitting, so be wary of any man who keeps a pig farm. They will go through a body that weighs 200 pounds in about eight minutes. That means that a single pig can consume two pounds of uncooked flesh every minute. Hence the expression, "as greedy as a pig". "-  Brick Top
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The bear is looking for dinner. The pig is fighting to save its life.

I think I have seen this kind of thing in the news lately.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: The bear is looking for dinner. The pig is fighting to save its life.

I think I have seen this kind of thing in the news lately.


Too right!
 
