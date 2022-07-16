 Skip to content
(SFGate)   SF man quits his day job and earns $500K a year selling online. Is he the next Jeff Bezos?   (sfgate.com) divider line
    police investigators, Cher, Photos of the recovered merchandise, suspect's home, similar operations, types of items, warrant, police  
10 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks but we see enough "Work from home" ads on the sites linked here.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selling stolen pills online is not a smart plan
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Fran arrested somebody for retail theft? I thought they didn't bother with that any more.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correlates with how nobody is allowed to stop shop lifters. But I bet he was popular in his apartment building. Good fences make good neighbors.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
500k is like a penny compared to you peasants out there. I read an article a couple years ago that Bezos is very wealthy. The man has money. One of the wealthiest persons on the planet, but is he happy? Money isn't everything. He got divorced I heard. That ain't fun. He's probably miserable.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Correlates with how nobody is allowed to stop shop lifters. But I bet he was popular in his apartment building. Good fences make good neighbors.


Yeah nobody can stop them. Sure.
What you mean to say, is that people who aren't cops aren't supposed to try to stop them, because that would be stupid.
They all get caught pretty easily because there are cameras everywhere.
This stuff wasn't simply shoplifted.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like $200k of goods, but it's from a pharmacy, so it's probably $20k of goods that they price at $200k.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
eBay is filled with retail workers who feel they have to supplement miserable incomes with a side gig. Once I got a bottle of hair conditioner from Wal-Mart that turned out to be half water. It was embarassing as it was bought specifically for a house guest to use. My sister understood; she had been ripped off in a similar fashion herself. Employees who steal half a bottle here and there, taking home the product in lock top baggies and filling the empty space of a bottle with water. It's a sad world in which we live.
 
electricjebus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinko swimo: eBay is filled with retail workers who feel they have to supplement miserable incomes with a side gig. Once I got a bottle of hair conditioner from Wal-Mart that turned out to be half water. It was embarassing as it was bought specifically for a house guest to use. My sister understood; she had been ripped off in a similar fashion herself. Employees who steal half a bottle here and there, taking home the product in lock top baggies and filling the empty space of a bottle with water. It's a sad world in which we live.


How much does half a bottle of conditioner in a Ziploc bag go for on eBay?
 
