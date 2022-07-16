 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Hundreds found dead after Public Works dump truck crash   (masslive.com) divider line
10
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing good about Hull is Nantastek Beach.  Otherwise there's no reason to go there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nantasket, rather.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Nantasket, rather.
[Fark user image 425x425]


There once was a man from Nantasket
Where a dump truck ran over his casket
When it smashed his tombstone
And ran over a bone
The driver almost blew a gasket
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors, subby?
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
always chock your wheels people, especially on a hill.

/guilty of not always chocking my wheels
//even on hills
///never had my truck run over headstones though
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where were thee survivors buried?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Where did they bury the survivors, subby?


Mock26: Where were thee survivors buried?


Right there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The only thing good about Hull is Nantastek Beach.  Otherwise there's no reason to go there.


Jake Havechek: Nantasket, rather.
[Fark user image 425x425]


And fight those crowds?  Forget it.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Millennial or z'er driver. Too busy on their smartphone too make sure it was in park and the parking brake was on.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
HE ONLY MOVED THE HEADSTONES!!!
 
