(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Good: Police sergeant tackles man carrying rifle, bible and 120 rounds of ammo next to hundreds of kids at mall. Bad: Gunman didn't actually shoot anyone, so it's not a felony under Texas law. WTF: Entire last paragraph   (abc7.com) divider line
82
    More: Facepalm, Gun, Shopping mall, The Galleria, Kendrick Simpo, Uptown Houston, Simon Property Group, Firearm, Punisher  
82 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Third time's a charm in Texas.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Good Guy With A Gun was hassled by police?

/Why was he a GGWAG?
//Because he hadn't shot anyone
///Yet.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I feel like this is what I signed up for': Sgt. Kendrick Simpo says he was prepared to be shot while confronting Guido Herrera

This guy is clearly not qualified to be a cop in Uvalde.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now do it at a police station.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The people that carry Bibles understand it the least, in the US anyway.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Badmoodman: "I feel like this is what I signed up for': Sgt. Kendrick Simpo says he was prepared to be shot while confronting Guido Herrera

This guy is clearly not qualified to be a cop in Uvalde.


Dame Italians.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That guy is a red flag made up of smaller red flags. Take his guns, he shouldn't have anything more dangerous than a spork.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Third time's a charm in Texas.


The neighbors next week: We had no idea. He was always so quiet.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Now do it at a police station.


Later in the article...

"Then, on March 18, he showed up at the Houston FBI headquarters asking to meet with the director of the agency. In that incident, he had a gun in the car. However, because no shots were fired and he didn't point the weapon at anyone, he was again just charged with a misdemeanor."
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simpo, along with a security guard at the mall, quickly walked to that direction. However, because there was a children's dance competition at the Westin hotel ballroom attached to the mall, Simpo kept his weapon in his holster.

"I did know there was a dance competition with little kids going on at the Westin Ballroom, so I didn't pull my weapon out because I didn't want to be running towards the Macy's area, which is past the ballroom area, with the gun out and startle anyone," Simpo said.

/Never question HIS commitment to Sparkle Motion!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We can't trust you when you take a stand
With a gun and bible in your hand
And the cold expression on your face
Saying give us what we want or we'll destroy"
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't this how republicans date?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a guy who has already been charged with a crime related to guns was allowed to keep his other guns?  WHY?  Oh.  Right.  His right to his guns is more important than someone else's right to a life.  Priorities.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Republicans want dead kids, so they can blame it on democrats, lgbtq, atheists, ect.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: So, a guy who has already been charged with a crime related to guns was allowed to keep his other guns?  WHY?  Oh.  Right.  His right to his guns is more important than someone else's right to a life.  Priorities.


Well.... who else is going to give those guns their bath, stroke them lovingly, or take them for walks?  We just HAVE to think about the guns!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's an open carry state, what were the misdemeanors?

I could see maybe there being a federal violation if he brought the gun onto FBI property, but what did he do wrong at the mall?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, subby, here in Farkistan All Cops Are Bastards.  You need to find a reason to shiat on the cop otherwise you can't hang with the cool kids and smoke cigarettes outside of the mall.
 
steadyb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it legal for civillian to pen carry at the mall with a mask on?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nogrhi: Well.... who else is going to give those guns their bath, stroke them lovingly, or take them for walks? We just HAVE to think about the guns!


What do you bathe guns in?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby: "WTF: Entire last paragragh"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steadyb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Nogrhi: Well.... who else is going to give those guns their bath, stroke them lovingly, or take them for walks? We just HAVE to think about the guns!

What do you bathe guns in?


Baby oil.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: If it's an open carry state, what were the misdemeanors?

I could see maybe there being a federal violation if he brought the gun onto FBI property, but what did he do wrong at the mall?


He only had 120 rounds of live ammunition on him. You need at least 300 to carry a rifle and a sidearm openly.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steadyb: Is it legal for civillian to pen carry at the mall with a mask on?


Wearing a mask in public is surely legal by now because of Covid. Add open carry... and that's two legal things.

He looked weird, so I'm guessing a BS disorderly charge.

Texas wanted open carry. This is what it looks like.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steadyb: SpaceyCat: What do you bathe guns in?

Baby oil.


Made from real babies, no doubt.  There certainly is no shortage of dead children, thanks to the lax gun laws in Texas.
 
bloop287 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and wearing a leather mask with spikes
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Nogrhi: Well.... who else is going to give those guns their bath, stroke them lovingly, or take them for walks? We just HAVE to think about the guns!

What do you bathe guns in?


Gun oil.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: optikeye: Now do it at a police station.

Later in the article...

"Then, on March 18, he showed up at the Houston FBI headquarters asking to meet with the director of the agency. In that incident, he had a gun in the car. However, because no shots were fired and he didn't point the weapon at anyone, he was again just charged with a misdemeanor."


Ok call me dumb but what is the crime here if the firearm is legally securely encased in the vehicle? Was it bringing the vehicle onto federal property? Did he verbally threaten to use the gun? Cuz I'm pretty sure gun in car in Texas isn't a crime for a non felon.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Nogrhi: Well.... who else is going to give those guns their bath, stroke them lovingly, or take them for walks? We just HAVE to think about the guns!

What do you bathe guns in?


Gun oil. Duh.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herrera was charged with a misdemeanor for the Galleria incident.

More like he "missed the minor", amirite Texas?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: SpaceyCat: Nogrhi: Well.... who else is going to give those guns their bath, stroke them lovingly, or take them for walks? We just HAVE to think about the guns!

What do you bathe guns in?

Gun oil.


*shakes tiny fist
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you see? Gun laws just don't work!
What's the point of having them?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Nogrhi: Well.... who else is going to give those guns their bath, stroke them lovingly, or take them for walks? We just HAVE to think about the guns!

What do you bathe guns in?


Solvent tank. You can scrub the bluing right off a long gun.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is ridiculous. Possession of a Punisher T-shirt should be at least a misdemeanor. Wearing one should be a felony. Ten years minium. Let's get serious about this.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Herrera was charged with a misdemeanor for the Galleria incident.

More like he "missed the minor", amirite Texas?


Hey, do they hand out Nobel Prizes for Attempted Chemistry?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he shoots a pregnant woman and kills the fetus, He'll get charged for the abortion, Should the mother survive, she will be charged as an accomplice
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloop287: ... and wearing a leather mask with spikes


I think that just means he enjoys getting tackled and pinned against the wall.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas wanted another mass shooting to happen.

Remember: conservagelicals love mass shootings.  The more massy, the better.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Badmoodman: "I feel like this is what I signed up for': Sgt. Kendrick Simpo says he was prepared to be shot while confronting Guido Herrera

This guy is clearly not qualified to be a cop in Uvalde.

Dame Italians.


Don't call them dames. Italian broads hate that.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: Simpo, along with a security guard at the mall, quickly walked to that direction. However, because there was a children's dance competition at the Westin hotel ballroom attached to the mall, Simpo kept his weapon in his holster.

"I did know there was a dance competition with little kids going on at the Westin Ballroom, so I didn't pull my weapon out because I didn't want to be running towards the Macy's area, which is past the ballroom area, with the gun out and startle anyone," Simpo said.

/Never question HIS commitment to Sparkle Motion!


Jazz Hands don't hold guns....
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Texas wanted another mass shooting to happen.

Remember: conservagelicals love mass shootings.  The more massy, the better.


No that's the Catholics.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is the type of situation where it is okay to shoot the guy instead of tackling him, then claiming you saw him make a sudden move.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ryan Reynolds?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the cop will probably get fired and run out of town
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun owners across the nation are outraged that a god-fearing law-abiding man was assaulted by police for no reason whatsoever.
 
covalesj
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The question is can this guy now go and purchase more weapons legally in Texas? My guess is none of these events would would red flag him in the background check.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fat boy: When he shoots a pregnant woman and kills the fetus, He'll get charged for the abortion, Should the mother survive, she will be charged as an accomplice


No smartie, no funnie.  That's only a thin bindlewurdle's breadth away from the future law.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mall had a sign saying no open carry, thus only a trespassing charge.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The love child of Snoop Dogg and Charlie Murphy joined the force?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
HERO tag for the cop
 
