 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Sorry, didn't mean to taze you, bro   (fox9.com) divider line
6
    More: Awkward, Crime, Misdemeanor, Bloomington, Minnesota, Shopping mall, Mall of America Apple Store Wednesday, Hiawatha Line, Criminal law, Apple Store  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2022 at 3:38 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"According to authorities, a mall patron witnessed the resistance and attempted to assist the officer, but was struck by a Taser probe in the process."

But the Punisher makes it look so easy!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd be interested in hearing how the person attempted to assist the police. If they've already got their weapons drawn on a suspect, it's generally a bad idea to go anywhere near that person.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
With a rebel yell, she cried MOA, MOA, MOA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tazed improperly? Minimum settlement by precedent is now $150,000
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I'd be interested in hearing how the person attempted to assist the police. If they've already got their weapons drawn on a suspect, it's generally a bad idea to go anywhere near that person.


TFA says that the suspect resisted apprehension and fled. Cops were probably trying to cuff him, he broke free and ran. Cops probably tried to taze him as he started to run, missed the shot, and hit the helper who was trying to block the runner's path.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Buglight with range
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.