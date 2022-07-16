 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Not content with letting children die in a hail of gunfire, off-duty Texas cops are now forcing their way into houses to confront teens   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, FORT WORTH, Fort Worth Police Department, detective Bryan Lafaurie, Crime, Worth police detective, arrest warrant, Detective  
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"an individual had forced his way into a residence with a gun"

proofreading and editing truly is dead, isn't it.

intruder forced open a door/window using a gun?

the residence had a gun?

intruder sexually assaulted a gun-toting residence?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like these farkers think they're Judge Dredd.

/My clock goes straight from 11 to 1 because fark 12
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Puck the fauxlice.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So he's on paid leave facing administrative charges that will, via Garrity, give him immunity to the criminal charges, and his buddies will go rough up the teams or plant some drugs or something?

Yawn.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, to be fair, teens are the worst.

\and what's the deal with airline food?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Home invaders could use some disincentives, in the form of muzzle energy.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If the teens had been armed, he wouldn't have had the minerals.
 
tasteme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm shocked one or more of the teens didn't have a chain-gun with 5000 rounds ready for anything...
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A weekend warrior looking for a reason to get into the game he signed up for. Bravo.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm too cynical to believe justice will be served.  After long delays, the eventual trial will be thrown by the prosecution and the criminal cop will get his job back.  It will be long gone from being a news item so only the people directly affected will notice.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: It's like these farkers think they're Judge Dredd.

/My clock goes straight from 11 to 1 because fark 12


I'm curious why the other officers decided to charge him.  Copping while Hispanic?  He doesn't look black, nor all that brown.  Was the house in question owned by someone important?  Had he been aggravating the other cops enough to toss him to the wolves?

They think they're Judge Dread because they have a licence to kill, and to commit most other crimes as well (drug laws are a rather specific exception.  That and crossing other cops).

/there's a line in a Bond flick about M telling Bond that "you have a license to kill.  Not to disregard the speeding laws".
//cops have been ignoring traffic laws since there have been traffic laws, and even white people learned that as kids
///the license to kill isn't something you normally see.  So it took the internet and cell phone recording to make it obvious (at least to white folks.  Disclaimer: I can get moonburn).
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted."

Translation: Oink, oink oink oink oink. Oink oink, oink oink oink.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's a special class of crime that involves getting back your stolen property -- usually it's breaking and entering.  It's a real trap.

If a detective cop has to do that, that highlights a real problem.   The bureaucracy in blue is relentless and makes it a crime for the impatient to retrieve their stolen property.  If you're just a plain citizen, you're a criminal, especially if the thief has a family member who's a cop.  They know how to sue you for getting your stuff back.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If the teens had been armed, he wouldn't have had the minerals.


Jesus Christ Marie
Youtube yDVIrp8XaWI
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: It's like these farkers think they're Judge Dredd.

/My clock goes straight from 11 to 1 because fark 12


Even at the most satirical, Judge Dredd was better law enforcement than us law enforcement
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've said it before, and I'll say it again:

And then, police officers wonder why no one trusts them.
 
