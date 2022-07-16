 Skip to content
(Zillow)   You have died of dysentery   (zillow.com)
84
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm surprised they didn't claim it was a set for The Beverly Hillbillies or Tabacco Road.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
More like tetanus.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If a person wants to live in Bend Oregon and has some building and repairing skill set along the property having a functioning well and septic it isn't a bad price
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Easy flip, the demo is already done.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Beautiful area if you don't mind Nazis.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: If a person wants to live in Bend Oregon and has some building and repairing skill set along the property having a functioning well and septic it isn't a bad price


It's closer to Medford, which means likely meth lab.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kill it with fire.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Kill it with fire.


Someone already tried.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the sort of place that didn't have a number until USPS forced them to.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

revrendjim: eurotrader: If a person wants to live in Bend Oregon and has some building and repairing skill set along the property having a functioning well and septic it isn't a bad price

It's closer to Medford, which means likely meth lab.


So a way to fund the construction cost is what you are saying.  I have traveled thru the area but it was long ago and preferred areas West of there.  Someone will buy it, and if they turned it into a retreat for urban youths to experience rural Oregon that could be fun.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lordy. Burn it down and be happy with the 3.whatever acres of land.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If lights start coming on randomly, RUN.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: This is the sort of place that didn't have a number until USPS forced them to.


There is large parts of the US that USPS doesn't do home delivery.  UPS and FedEx deliver to my house but not USPS. I only pick up mail every few months because nothing I want comes by mail and all my bill are delivered online.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

revrendjim: eurotrader: If a person wants to live in Bend Oregon, likes to drive on meth to places like Trail some 150 miles away from Bend, and has some building and repairing skill set along the property having a functioning well and septic it isn't a bad price

It's closer to Medford, which means likely meth lab.


I'm sure the roof is perfectly fine on that firetrap.

The price is not for the house but for the almost 4 acre lot and its about 25% less than the average per acre there by my very quick estimate.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: fragMasterFlash: Kill it with fire.

Someone already tried.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x424]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These submissions are stupid. You're paying $180k for almost 4 acres of land, not the structure.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: ImpendingCynic: This is the sort of place that didn't have a number until USPS forced them to.

There is large parts of the US that USPS doesn't do home delivery.  UPS and FedEx deliver to my house but not USPS. I only pick up mail every few months because nothing I want comes by mail and all my bill are delivered online.


name checks out?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, if anybody needs a horror movie set
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fixer-upper? That's a tearer-downer, then-blow-up-the-foundation-er......
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a crack home.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A bit overpriced for a Necronomicon house, but it's in a good school district.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I imagine this is how the home came to be in such disrepair.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: These submissions are stupid.


Is this your first time on Fark? Stupid headlines are the entire point of this site.

[ welcometofark.jpg ]
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the old school film camera date stamp. Who the hell turns that shiat on?
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geezassfaggingkriest
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Endless opportunities for improvement" is realtor speak for shiathole.
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I imagine this is how the home came to be in such disrepair.

[Fark user image 425x449]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the dust pan included?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you posters here  are DEAD MEAT! ~ Signed Terry, former owner
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: I love the old school film camera date stamp. Who the hell turns that shiat on?


People who want to document the date a photo was taken for validation and transparency. Like say ... a realtor?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: ImpendingCynic: This is the sort of place that didn't have a number until USPS forced them to.

There is large parts of the US that USPS doesn't do home delivery.  UPS and FedEx deliver to my house but not USPS. I only pick up mail every few months because nothing I want comes by mail and all my bill are delivered online.


USPS does not deliver to my house in North Central Florida either. 5 mile long private dirt roads will do that. They do very happily put my mail in my mailbox at the end of that dirt road though.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...is that a body outline

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me of that time subby's mom invited me over to smoke meth!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this place was in the Bay Area and sandwiched between a transmission shop and an HVAC shop and had no off-street parking it would be worth $500,000
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the finest staging advice.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Is the dust pan included?

[Fark user image 640x424]


It's load-bearing so it's included out of necessity.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: These submissions are stupid. You're paying $180k for almost 4 acres of land, not the structure.


I think everyone is aware of that. Hence the comments. No need to state the obvious when you can type something irreverent.
I'm not a contractor or a realtor, If one had the means to do  it? This seems like a pretty good flip option. Could probably make a decent profit with a nice(not even large) house on it.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: If a person wants to live in Bend Oregon and has some building and repairing skill set along the property having a functioning well and septic it isn't a bad price


That is a 4 acre lot.  The only thing people need for that place is a bulldozer and building permits.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make a great location shot for a horror film. Reminds me of a fixer upper that a family has been renovating for atleast 2 decades. (Best thing would be a total tear down)
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a crack home.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Wait...is that a body outline

[Fark user image 640x424]


naaaw, just someone spray painting their cross.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: eurotrader: ImpendingCynic: This is the sort of place that didn't have a number until USPS forced them to.

There is large parts of the US that USPS doesn't do home delivery.  UPS and FedEx deliver to my house but not USPS. I only pick up mail every few months because nothing I want comes by mail and all my bill are delivered online.

USPS does not deliver to my house in North Central Florida either. 5 mile long private dirt roads will do that. They do very happily put my mail in my mailbox at the end of that dirt road though.


No mailboxes either. Not enough population density in the area and common in rural mountain areas. Besides I don't care for anyone uninvited to pull up to my gate, it makes an alarm go off and gets puppies excited about possibly chasing someone
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That area is infested with MAGAts
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: It's a crack home.


I guess we've now answered the question of what makes a crack house a crack home.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squeal like a pig for me boy! Sqeeeal!
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: It's a crack home.


I really should read the thread first.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: talkertopc: Is the dust pan included?

[Fark user image 640x424]

It's load-bearing so it's included out of necessity.


That got you farkied as "Load Bearing Dustpan Inspector"
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soporific
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Intrepid00: I love the old school film camera date stamp. Who the hell turns that shiat on?

People who want to document the date a photo was taken for validation and transparency. Like say ... a realtor?


Or the killer. This is a murder house, right? I'm not saying that's a dealbreaker. I just want to know one way or the other.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has water and electricity, just not at the same time.
 
