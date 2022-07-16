 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Londoners debate whether its okay to go topless during a heatwave, not use the contraction for "it is" in headlines   (mylondon.news) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I know my vote.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does subby hate contractions?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice fail for a grammar nazi headline
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25C?!?!?!?! What the hell? Do gingers burst into flames if it gets above 80F? Wussies
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pale Bri'ish titties for all!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Londoners on the first sunny day with Londoners shirts off:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
caitgordondotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sun is there.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't worn a shirt since COVID.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relevant:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Relevant:

[i.imgur.com image 516x474]


That girl is 3 seconds away from crippling sunburn
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's ok in canada
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Why should it not be? Some puritanical "How dare you expose your flesh" nonsense?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cromwell was dug up and hung for these freedoms.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Something about "mad dogs and Englishmen" going out when they shouldn't?  Does England have enough sunscreen for doing such?  I'd think they'd have some experience with the Sun in Spain, but most are blackout drunk so none of it registers.

/yank with no direct experience with British tourists in Spain
//don't want such
///have had 2nd degree sunburn.  I can feel the "Irish girl sunbathing"s sunburn forming from here
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe it is because I live in the desert, but on hot days I wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, long pants, and a long-sleeved white button down shirt.  Why get needlessly sunburned?  And why let the wind sandblast off my chest hair?  Going topless in warm weather seems silly.
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gregario: 25C?!?!?!?! What the hell? Do gingers burst into flames if it gets above 80F? Wussies


Yes, we do. I am currently a pile of ginger ash, which makes it difficult to type this comment.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Nice fail for a grammar nazi headline


There we go, that's what I opened the comments thread for.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gregario: 25C?!?!?!?! What the hell? Do gingers burst into flames if it gets above 80F? Wussies


A lot of Engerland doesn't have air conditioners - historically they weren't really needed.  And a decent percentage of houses have at least significant portions of the structure made of stone or heavy brick to keep in warmth instead of dissipating it - again, historically winter was more of a problem than summer.  Obviously, newer and fancier homes are not like this, but you'd be surprised at how little Brits have summer-proofed their homes.  London, which is in the south of Engerland, is farther north than anywhere in the Lower 48, so cold has traditionally been a more pressing concern than heat.  We were there in the early 2000s for a month, and they were having a heat wave.  All we could do was buy an oscillating fan and prop the windows up to create a through-breeze.  That and go to museums which had AC.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some of the comments remind me of a great Yogi Berra-ism...

Reportedly they had just gotten new spring uniforms and it was sweltering out.  Yogi was near the crowd, talking with a woman.  She said he looked really cool in the new uniform.  He replied, "Thank you mam.  You don't look so hot yourself."
 
gregario
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phalamir: gregario: 25C?!?!?!?! What the hell? Do gingers burst into flames if it gets above 80F? Wussies

A lot of Engerland doesn't have air conditioners - historically they weren't really needed.  And a decent percentage of houses have at least significant portions of the structure made of stone or heavy brick to keep in warmth instead of dissipating it - again, historically winter was more of a problem than summer.  Obviously, newer and fancier homes are not like this, but you'd be surprised at how little Brits have summer-proofed their homes.  London, which is in the south of Engerland, is farther north than anywhere in the Lower 48, so cold has traditionally been a more pressing concern than heat.  We were there in the early 2000s for a month, and they were having a heat wave.  All we could do was buy an oscillating fan and prop the windows up to create a through-breeze.  That and go to museums which had AC.


Thanks for the England/ac education.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think it would be okay.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I once was in Newfoundland.  It was July, and the temperature was 72°F.

The locals all said it was a shame I was there during the heat-wave.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
25C = 77F = a pleasant summer day in Michigan.

Why are British people losing their shiat about a 77 degree day?
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
London, England will get the real thing, even by the standards of Chicago.

Sunday:  32 C  (90 F)

Monday:  40 C  (104 F)

Tuesday:  39 C (102 F)

The all-time record in England is around 38.7 C.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gregario: 25C?!?!?!?! What the hell? Do gingers burst into flames if it gets above 80F? Wussies


That was my take. 25C is pleasant. It is the perfect cool summer day. Warm enough to be outside all day and cool enough you don't feel like dying.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phalamir: gregario: 25C?!?!?!?! What the hell? Do gingers burst into flames if it gets above 80F? Wussies

A lot of Engerland doesn't have air conditioners - historically they weren't really needed.  And a decent percentage of houses have at least significant portions of the structure made of stone or heavy brick to keep in warmth instead of dissipating it - again, historically winter was more of a problem than summer.  Obviously, newer and fancier homes are not like this, but you'd be surprised at how little Brits have summer-proofed their homes.  London, which is in the south of Engerland, is farther north than anywhere in the Lower 48, so cold has traditionally been a more pressing concern than heat.  We were there in the early 2000s for a month, and they were having a heat wave.  All we could do was buy an oscillating fan and prop the windows up to create a through-breeze.  That and go to museums which had AC.


So leave the windows open during the night, close them and the blinds during the day. 25C isn't unpleasant.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gregario: 25C?!?!?!?! What the hell? Do gingers burst into flames if it gets above 80F? Wussies


I turn to liquid at 70°.
/I sound fat
//6'6 235
///because
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yamaneko2: London, England will get the real thing, even by the standards of Chicago.

Sunday:  32 C  (90 F)

Monday:  40 C  (104 F)

Tuesday:  39 C (102 F)

The all-time record in England is around 38.7 C.


If that happens , Picadilly Circus is going to resemble this
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yamaneko2: London, England will get the real thing, even by the standards of Chicago.

Sunday:  32 C  (90 F)

Monday:  40 C  (104 F)

Tuesday:  39 C (102 F)

The all-time record in England is around 38.7 C.


35C, sure. That's hot as fark. You want to complain about that, I'll agree with you.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you are likely to make people scream with delight, "It's tits!" then it is OK for you to go topless.

If you are likely to make people avert their eyes and gag and when someone asks, "What's so disgusting?" and the person answers, referring to you in the gender neutral, "Its tits!" then it is not OK for you to go topless.

That apostrophe really is important.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More people should be topless any time, so I say they do it.

/I know my bare torso doesn't turn you on.  I'm okay with that.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phalamir: gregario: 25C?!?!?!?! What the hell? Do gingers burst into flames if it gets above 80F? Wussies

A lot of Engerland doesn't have air conditioners - historically they weren't really needed.  And a decent percentage of houses have at least significant portions of the structure made of stone or heavy brick to keep in warmth instead of dissipating it - again, historically winter was more of a problem than summer.  Obviously, newer and fancier homes are not like this, but you'd be surprised at how little Brits have summer-proofed their homes.  London, which is in the south of Engerland, is farther north than anywhere in the Lower 48, so cold has traditionally been a more pressing concern than heat.  We were there in the early 2000s for a month, and they were having a heat wave.  All we could do was buy an oscillating fan and prop the windows up to create a through-breeze.  That and go to museums which had AC.


Those houses are great when the heat lasts for a day or two. You open at night the air moves through and you close everything during the day, curtains included. But after a week the heat won't leave.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yamaneko2: London, England will get the real thing, even by the standards of Chicago.

Sunday:  32 C  (90 F)

Monday:  40 C  (104 F)

Tuesday:  39 C (102 F)

The all-time record in England is around 38.7 C.


I don't know where you are getting your info from, but it's wrong.
 
northgrave
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Nice fail for a grammar nazi headline


Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Yamaneko2: London, England will get the real thing, even by the standards of Chicago.

Sunday:  32 C  (90 F)

Monday:  40 C  (104 F)

Tuesday:  39 C (102 F)

The all-time record in England is around 38.7 C.

I don't know where you are getting your info from, but it's wrong.


I saw it too. My phone weather app  says London will reach 100s on Monday and Tuesday , unless it's an error by the Weather Channel.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Urban heat waves in areas that get them so rarely are wretched. Do you remember the summer of "MmmBop"? We spent a week in Chicago that summer and the two kids we were visiting had competing tapes of that. As one would finish, the other would begin. 3rd floor, un-airconditioned apartment. MmmBop on continuous play.

MMMBop

You've been warned.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Yamaneko2: London, England will get the real thing, even by the standards of Chicago.

Sunday:  32 C  (90 F)

Monday:  40 C  (104 F)

Tuesday:  39 C (102 F)

The all-time record in England is around 38.7 C.

I don't know where you are getting your info from, but it's wrong.


https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jul/15/heat-emergency-declared-in-england-as-temperature-expected-to-hit-40c
 
Burchill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Yamaneko2: London, England will get the real thing, even by the standards of Chicago.

Sunday:  32 C  (90 F)

Monday:  40 C  (104 F)

Tuesday:  39 C (102 F)

The all-time record in England is around 38.7 C.

I don't know where you are getting your info from, but it's wrong.


It's not wrong.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Depends on more than just the heat.  If it's humid you probably want as much exposed skin as possible, but if it's dry and sunny you'd likely be better off with a loose light and light-colored top to keep the sun off you.

Let's stop at topless, though.  I don't want sweaty asses or genitals touching anywhere other people might sit shortly thereafter.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Urban heat waves in areas that get them so rarely are wretched. Do you remember the summer of "MmmBop"? We spent a week in Chicago that summer and the two kids we were visiting had competing tapes of that. As one would finish, the other would begin. 3rd floor, un-airconditioned apartment. MmmBop on continuous play.

MMMBop

You've been warned.


Are those three blonde girls still in that band?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: gregario: 25C?!?!?!?! What the hell? Do gingers burst into flames if it gets above 80F? Wussies

I turn to liquid at 70°.
/I sound fat
//6'6 235
///because


6'6" and 235# is fat?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Equal opportunity.  The women need to be allowed to opt for topless too. Completely voluntary.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: TenJed_77: gregario: 25C?!?!?!?! What the hell? Do gingers burst into flames if it gets above 80F? Wussies

I turn to liquid at 70°.
/I sound fat
//6'6 235
///because

6'6" and 235# is fat?


Yes, that's generally considered overweight.
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I lived in Austin for a while and after moving to CO I went back to visit friends, forgetting what real heat was.  I remember walking out of the airport and the heat hit me like a punch in the face. I went to get my rental car and there was a flabby business dude in the parking lot wearing suit pants and completely bare above the waist with his undershirt, dress shirt, jacket, and tie over his shoulder.  That's heat.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: chitownmike: Yamaneko2: London, England will get the real thing, even by the standards of Chicago.

Sunday:  32 C  (90 F)

Monday:  40 C  (104 F)

Tuesday:  39 C (102 F)

The all-time record in England is around 38.7 C.

I don't know where you are getting your info from, but it's wrong.

I saw it too. My phone weather app  says London will reach 100s on Monday and Tuesday , unless it's an error by the Weather Channel.


I looked at both wiki (for the record) and current English web sites (for the forecast). The record is 38.7C set in Cambridge 3 years ago. And they are predicting that temps may break 40C.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Equal opportunity.  The women need to be allowed to opt for topless too. Completely voluntary.


I posted before I RTFA.  I just assumed this was about women going topless.  It didn't even occur to me people might be biatching about men going topless in public.

Where I live, women have the right to be topless anywhere a man does.  It is rarely exercised, even on beaches, but the right remains regardless.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
25 c right now in Tepoz.

Coming back Thursday to hell on Earth.
 
Greta_VanHouten
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do whatever you need to stay cool and prevent hyperthermia.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
