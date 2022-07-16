 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Nut)   A fourth person has pushed a peanut up Pikes Peak   (cpr.org) divider line
32
    More: Strange, Pikes Peak, Bob Salem, El Paso County, Colorado, old can of survival food, Manitou and Pike's Peak Railway, Manitou Springs, Colorado, kind of stuff, fourth person  
•       •       •

693 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2022 at 12:14 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's good to have goals in life.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
push a peanut up Pikes Peak
...
He estimates that he used nearly two dozen peanuts throughout the week. Some fell into cracks between rocks on the trail and he wasn't able to retrieve them.

Doesn't count.  Start over.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
something something...nuts.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, I just relized I really like the shirt design and fabric texturing. Not for 'cosplay' puroses. I just think it's a very comfortable and stylish shirt for cooler weather.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: something something...nuts.

[Fark user image 400x500]

Also, I just relized I really like the shirt design and fabric texturing. Not for 'cosplay' puroses. I just think it's a very comfortable and stylish shirt for cooler weather.


I dig the pompadour (spelled it right on the first try). I wonder if that's a sly nod to Shatner's piece.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll bet he just hauls in the babes.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wp-cpr.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


it never touched his nose
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: I'll bet he just hauls in the babes.


I'd lick peanut butter off that chin.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Uhhh,...ok?  I don't get why someone would want to do this, but it's not harming anyone. So, you do you peanut rollin' dude.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hmm I wonder what that's a euphemism for?

>click<

Nope; that's exactly what happened.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also asterisk in the record books because he used more than one peanut and apparently some kind of nose-shovel.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No more rhyming, I mean it!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just pushed some peanuts into the toilet. What do I win?
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What inspired the first person to do this?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I guess?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: push a peanut up Pikes Peak
...
He estimates that he used nearly two dozen peanuts throughout the week. Some fell into cracks between rocks on the trail and he wasn't able to retrieve them.

Doesn't count.  Start over.


And we're done.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
no we're not...
Monty Python - silly
Youtube 3ANufwUPFm8
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I have an old can of survival food from 1964 and there are little carbohydrate candies, and I was eating those,"

Maybe this little insight into the person we're talking about will give us a clue to all the answers we desperately seek.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's nothing. I've lugged deez nuts up Pike's Peak 5 or 6 times.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Theres probably a deez nuts joke in there somewhere
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How many times have you pushed a nut up Subby's mom?
 
thy crotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Hmm I wonder what that's a euphemism for?

>click<

Nope; that's exactly what happened.


I too thought this was some new fangled sex position or tik tock dance all the kids were into.
Never expected it to be so ...  literal.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mom "If everyone pushed Peanuts up Pikes Peak with their nose, would you?"
 
janzee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now do it with your junk so we can have the headline "Person Pushes Peanut Up Pikes Peak with Penis".
 
cwheelie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Which makes one wonder if someone has pushed a peanut down Pikes Peak ..
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's good to have goals in life.


Hitler had goals in life. Are you sure all goals are equal?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

janzee: Now do it with your junk so we can have the headline "Person Pushes Peanut Up Pikes Peak with Penis".


He's no Forest Tucker!
 
nitropissering
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A previous peanut pusher at Pikes Peak.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/what he looked after the attempt
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Please keep in mind that evolution is a continual process and we are not the final product.
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [wp-cpr.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x566]

it never touched his nose


Until I took a good look at it, I thought "why is he wearing a CPAP mask?"
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.