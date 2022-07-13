 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Day 143 of WW3: Russia attacks central Ukrainian city far from frontlines in "terror attack", deal reached on Ukraine grain, IMF warns of 'darkening' global economic outlook as war drags on. This is your Saturday Ukraine War discussion   (bbc.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(just walks in quietly, sits down and waits)
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ITV News crew flee as Russian shells land 600m away on Ukrainian frontline ITV News

ITV News crew flee as Russian shells land 600m away on Ukrainian frontline | ITV News
Youtube ORdJ6zuppXc


An ITV News crew embedded with a Ukrainian army unit has captured the moment it was forced to flee from the frontline amid Russian shelling.

The dispatch had been filming near Kharkiv with soldiers making use of state-of-the-art weapons from Nato. Among their arsenal is the Howitzer M777 long-range weapon.

The British-designed M777 is the best of its kind - lighter, more precise and can fire further than anything the Ukrainians had before the war began. When it comes to artillery, the Russians have a 10 to one advantage. However, the Ukrainians believe that with its accuracy and range, the M777 can offset their numerical deficit.

/definitely sketchy
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia is burning up precision munitions on a PR stunt, from the sound of it.  NATO has got to be digging all the intelligence they're collecting on Russian weapon systems.  I think our defense contractors are already addicted to sending equipment to Ukraine, too.  That drug acts fast, and they have a high tolerance.  This could drag on for years, and it probably will.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Russia is burning up precision munitions on a PR stunt, from the sound of it.  NATO has got to be digging all the intelligence they're collecting on Russian weapon systems.  I think our defense contractors are already addicted to sending equipment to Ukraine, too.  That drug acts fast, and they have a high tolerance.  This could drag on for years, and it probably will.


"This is a defense contractor's war" is a well-known MAGAt talking point, careful now.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BOOM!

Ukrainian special forces snipers wipe out enemy Russian recon units
Youtube nYd3KQ284FU
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Marcus Aurelius: Russia is burning up precision munitions on a PR stunt, from the sound of it.  NATO has got to be digging all the intelligence they're collecting on Russian weapon systems.  I think our defense contractors are already addicted to sending equipment to Ukraine, too.  That drug acts fast, and they have a high tolerance.  This could drag on for years, and it probably will.

"This is a defense contractor's war" is a well-known MAGAt talking point, careful now.


I stand corrected.  Thank you.  I'm just happy my defense dollars are killing Orcs, as God intended.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is your country infested with invading orcs?  Are orcs destroying your villages, ruining your countryside, and stealing your dishwasher?

Use Orc-B-Gone!  It shows them a fast and painful end to their miserable existence!

Use the variety of Orc-B-Gone appropriate for your infestation:

  - Original Orc-B-Gone Bayraktar is perfect for tanks and hiding places

  - New Orc-B-Gone HIMAR is extra strength with high accuracy at distances up to 70km!  Perfect for ammo dumps and command centers!

Call your NATO partners now to view their entire catalog of Orc-B-Gone supplies!
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HIMARS Hitting home

"In the last weeks, over 30 of the enemy's military logistical facilities have been destroyed, as a result of which the attacking potential of Russian forces has been significantly reduced,"

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/7/15/ukraine-strikes-significantly-denting-russian-attacks
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Father_Jack: Marcus Aurelius: Russia is burning up precision munitions on a PR stunt, from the sound of it.  NATO has got to be digging all the intelligence they're collecting on Russian weapon systems.  I think our defense contractors are already addicted to sending equipment to Ukraine, too.  That drug acts fast, and they have a high tolerance.  This could drag on for years, and it probably will.

"This is a defense contractor's war" is a well-known MAGAt talking point, careful now.

I stand corrected.  Thank you.  I'm just happy my defense dollars are killing Orcs, as God intended.


I think its Foreign policy money well spent. Fark the farking orcs in their farking faces after what they've shown themselves to be.

Finally the USA and the world are killing the right people for a change, not spending billions and billions propping up paper maché govts in Afghanistan or shoveling money into the furnace of Iraq.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome back my friends to the show illegal occupation and conflict that never ends. Come inside, come inside.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Able: HIMARS Hitting home

"In the last weeks, over 30 of the enemy's military logistical facilities have been destroyed, as a result of which the attacking potential of Russian forces has been significantly reduced,"

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/7/15/ukraine-strikes-significantly-denting-russian-attacks


Looks like Ua Is doing their own Version of shock and awe, or whatever you wanna call the preliminary bombardment which always precede a big push.

Counter offensive comin'.
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Looks like Ua Is doing their own Version of shock and awe, or whatever you wanna call the preliminary bombardment which always precede a big push.

Counter offensive comin'.


Atop Ukrainian general said on Thursday that Russia had not taken a "single metre" of land in the last week and that Ukrainian rocket attacks were disrupting Russian supply lines, forcing Moscow to keep its ammunition further back from the front line.

And also forcing Moscow to keep its generals further back from the front line.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Able: Father_Jack: Looks like Ua Is doing their own Version of shock and awe, or whatever you wanna call the preliminary bombardment which always precede a big push.

Counter offensive comin'.

Atop Ukrainian general said on Thursday that Russia had not taken a "single metre" of land in the last week and that Ukrainian rocket attacks were disrupting Russian supply lines, forcing Moscow to keep its ammunition further back from the front line.

And also forcing Moscow to keep its generals further back from the front line.


I picture the orc leaders acting more or less like Gorman from the Movie Aliens at this point. The scene where he loses his ability to think as his platoon is getting cut to bits.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our artillery hit two russian armored vehicles in Luhansk region.

boom

/good morning
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our artillery hit two russian armored vehicles in Luhansk region.

boom

/good morning


Good morning to you, Mistress of the Booms 💥.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bob Able: Father_Jack: Looks like Ua Is doing their own Version of shock and awe, or whatever you wanna call the preliminary bombardment which always precede a big push.

Counter offensive comin'.

Atop Ukrainian general said on Thursday that Russia had not taken a "single metre" of land in the last week and that Ukrainian rocket attacks were disrupting Russian supply lines, forcing Moscow to keep its ammunition further back from the front line.

And also forcing Moscow to keep its generals further back from the front line.


they should keep the ammunition inside the generals! or at least next to them.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You don't really need quotes around terror attack, subby. This whole war is a terrorist attack.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The New Voice of Ukraine
@NewVoiceUkraine
Eiffel Tower turned blue and yellow on July 14 as Paris celebrated Bastille Day.
Video: volodymyr_kogytyak / Instagram

pretty fireworks booms :)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our artillery hit two russian armored vehicles in Luhansk region.

boom

/good morning

Good morning to you, Mistress of the Booms 💥.


You still doing well?  Happy to be home I'd imagine :)
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It'd be funny if after all this Siemens says "nah" and keeps the turbine until after the war.
I don't expect that to Hawken though


Gazprom asks Siemens to return turbine for Nordstream 1

The turbine was sent from Canada to Germany despite sanctions on Russia. Now Gazprom asks Siemens to provide documents allowing to export the turbine to NS1's Portovaya station https://t.co/bT5XH5DMhd
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 16, 2022
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tracianne: /good morning


Or afternoon :-)

Found this interesting, stressful three months

a glimpse into the life of soldiers on the front line

War in Ukraine: a glimpse into the life of soldiers on the front line • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube mimQDXFL1pk


/i like Wolf's 'Predator' patch
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh just in time so delivery that'll go smoothly


Russians fear storing ammunition in depots following Ukrainian artillery strikes

They now bring ammo directly to battlefield, complicating logistics. "Earlier, 🇷🇺 had big advantage in firepower; thanx to W arms, 🇺🇦grew stronger"- Luhansk OblHead Haidaihttps://t.co/TUJfGHcn2f
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 16, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These destroyed depots make rather huge craters


Destroyed Russian depot in Irmino, Luhansk. https://t.co/LqDbXJRLzI pic.twitter.com/wAtQFWrsCN
- Aldin 🇧🇦 (@tinso_ww) July 16, 2022
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Father_Jack: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our artillery hit two russian armored vehicles in Luhansk region.

boom

/good morning

Good morning to you, Mistress of the Booms 💥.

You still doing well?  Happy to be home I'd imagine :)


Being home is fantastic but I am realizing just how badly farked up mentally I am, I have panic attacks and weep like crazy at nothing... 6 weeks of terror and stress doesn't just disappear over night.

Thankfully my wife is an RN and is used to dealing w my (and other people's medical) bullshiat and knows how to care for patients, and there's lots of alcohol in the house.

But being home where I can hear my kids and pet my cats 🐈  and eat good food... that'll melt that fat berg of stress in my minds sewer before too long I hope.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Russia is burning up precision munitions on a PR stunt, from the sound of it.  NATO has got to be digging all the intelligence they're collecting on Russian weapon systems.  I think our defense contractors are already addicted to sending equipment to Ukraine, too.  That drug acts fast, and they have a high tolerance.  This could drag on for years, and it probably will.


Getting ready to hit the badlands but yes, this sudden surge of cruise missile strikes is burning through already depleted stocks of precision weapons at an insane rate.

Of note, they have been using current generation missiles off BEAR bombers as opposed to the old Kh-22s off of TU-22Ms. Could also explain why we haven't seen airspace probing routines off Japan or Iceland lately if they're keeping their crews close to home for launching missiles over the Caspian.

I imagine these strikes will be sporadic but common over the next week as the Orc army is boggged down at a standstill in the center of the front, these cruise missiles trying to hit anything to shake the logjam loose.

In the meantime UKR holds the line, hits a few deep high value targets, and continues the slow drive to the sea north and east of Melitopol to cut the line and really put a pinch on Crimea.

And all the while the rus truck fleet burns through tires and engines trying to supply their dudes from 4 times farther away than before. In their Georgian holiday they had repair depots set up every 20 km or so for breakdowns. When they do the same here (not if) they will have a giant "kick me" sign for HIMARS on them and get wiped out in a heartbeat. Spare parts and what passes for trained mechanics all in one go.
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tintar: they should keep the ammunition inside the generals! or at least next to them.


I think the Ukranian's thought of hiding the ammunition inside the generals first, from long distances
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mentioned writing up a post for Saturdays and Sundays that summarizes the news of the past week for people who can't follow the daily threads religiously. This is a trial run, so I might not have links for everything. I think I'd like to have links (to both comments and outside sources), and I'll try that next week. Might be too big a lift.

Update for the week of July 9 through July 15:

General of the Canteen Pavel turned out to be a retired border guard named Ivan Ivanovich Turchin. He has an active social media presence where he shows that the only weapons of mass destruction he cares about are his wife's pancakes.

HIMARS strikes blew up an awful lot of ammo dumps. Most notably the large ammo dump in Nova Kakhovka. The NK explosion in particular apparently decapitated Russian higher command in the theater with up to 12 high ranking officers vaporized alongside up to 200 soldiers. Russia claims that the strike hit humanitarian supplies, a disabled boy guarding them, and a handful of Young Republicans* sorting and organizing them (*can't remember the actual name for the youth RW political org).

The Russian Federation kindly "asked" its constituent federal subjects to for a small loan of 34,000 volunteers. Doctor General Supreme Leader Ramranch Kadyrov has promised 4 and claimed the first of them was already in Ukraine. Combined with the normal Spring Conscription (with a possibly abnormal target of 130k conscripts), this would allow Russia to bring about 170k new troops to bear.

Lithuania told Russia fark off, no vodak for you. European Commission lacked spine and forced Lithuania to later reverse its stance.

A poor random Farker asked an honest question and got dogpiled by thread regulars (especially me, once again mea culpa). He took it in stride and we all had a generally friendly conversation about what Ukraine could do to win.

A different random Farker asked an honest question and got dogpiled by thread regulars. It did not go well. But the point stands that HIMARS strikes on ammo dumps seem to have drastically curtailed Russia's ability to fire short-range dumb artillery along the front line. (With 3-day map goodness.)

In response, Irisclara has taken to posting this disclaimer at the start of threads.

Medic Zero released a few manifestos on the war. Well worth your time to read them. I may have missed a few.

Ukrainians have 0 farks left to give about shelling.

Our favorite shill Mr. "Open your eyes and look at the map" received a few responses showing that we can read maps just fine, thank you very much.

Western Ukraine = Appalachia

Russian workers are striking and Kazakhstan is best country very nice.

Russia continues to war crime. Most disgusting recent example included the death of a 4 year old and her mother in a cruise missile strike on an apartment building. Russians cheered it on. Russian military thought they should go even further beyond.

Turkey is helping negotiate safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships out of the Black Sea.

Igor Girkin, retired FSB colonel and DNR militia commander, cries more about Russian idiocy regarding HIMARS.

Welfare Check-Ins

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive!

Our favorite spaceman dropped in.

Bob Able has begun putting together puzzles for us. Coloring, word searches, match-the-quotes.

Father_Jack is out of the hospital finally.

Oneiros posts Ukrainian aid links.

Threadjacks this week included a discussion of the merits of IPAs versus other beers, a short aside on the "ranch water" tequila cocktail, and the value of a good pair of shoes.

/Probably missed a few in there.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine says Russia is trying to steal steel.


Zaporizhstal steelworks calls upon partners, sea ports to not buy steel stolen by Russia

In open letter, company warns that Russia may be stealing its steel from Mariupol port, urges to check steel shipped from Russian cities - it might be stolen from 🇺🇦 https://t.co/iUEYXJJJTE pic.twitter.com/mMx9xorJbu
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 16, 2022
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey Dinodork did you correctly identify your A-10 quote from yesterdays Colouring Challenge?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bob Able: tintar: they should keep the ammunition inside the generals! or at least next to them.

I think the Ukranian's thought of hiding the ammunition inside the generals first, from long distances


That fat one had plenty of room.

/I know he's not a general
//He's still real to me, dammit
 
exqqqme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our artillery hit two russian armored vehicles in Luhansk region.

boom

/good morning

Good morning to you, Mistress of the Booms 💥.


MOAB


Mother of all booms
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Butterfly mines in the wild.
I think this is the PFM-1
a mine that's scattered by cluster munitions.



⚠Deadly PFM-1 petal mines that easily tear off your feet and make you disabled for life.

The fact that mines are prohibited by military conventions, in particular the Geneva one, does not stop Russians from dropping cluster bombs with such mines in our cities. pic.twitter.com/wHS4nOeu6a
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 16, 2022
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ukraine is being clever when they do HIMARS launches.  "Hey, Ivan, guess which rockets are the precision guided ones that are about to come through your mail slot and which are the crap Soviet ones!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait, what's the grain deal mentioned in the headline?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Article for this is from politico so here a summary tweet first


Political turmoil in Italy threatens to deny Ukraine vital military support

"Russians are celebrating having made another W government fall. Now I doubt we can send arms [to Ukraine]. It is one of the many serious problems." Italy's FM Luigi Di Maio https://t.co/QcMCsKbBDy
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 16, 2022

https://www.politico.eu/article/italy-luigi-di-maio-ukraine-war-politics-weapon/
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This war really will do a long term number on Russia, not that putin cares


⚡Zelensky: Russian society, with many murderers, to 'remain crippled for generations.'

Zelensky vowed to restore more than 2,000 kindergartens, schools, and universities destroyed by Russia in Ukraine. "And most importantly, we will preserve our humanity and our civility."
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 16, 2022
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't call it a terror attack, call it shock and awe. Makes a difference.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our artillery hit two russian armored vehicles in Luhansk region.

boom

/good morning


shiat, forgot to include you in the trial run weekly update. That's what I get for not waiting for the caffeine to hit my system.

/Better than waiting for the oil to hit the anus, though.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can dismember grain?


🇺🇸🇸🇦The United States and Saudi Arabia agreed to help with the export of Ukrainian grain. pic.twitter.com/spbiTgMoZK
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 16, 2022
 
exqqqme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: I mentioned writing up a post for Saturdays and Sundays that summarizes the news of the past week for people who can't follow the daily threads religiously. This is a trial run, so I might not have links for everything. I think I'd like to have links (to both comments and outside sources), and I'll try that next week. Might be too big a lift.

Update for the week of July 9 through July 15:

General of the Canteen Pavel turned out to be a retired border guard named Ivan Ivanovich Turchin. He has an active social media presence where he shows that the only weapons of mass destruction he cares about are his wife's pancakes.

HIMARS strikes blew up an awful lot of ammo dumps. Most notably the large ammo dump in Nova Kakhovka. The NK explosion in particular apparently decapitated Russian higher command in the theater with up to 12 high ranking officers vaporized alongside up to 200 soldiers. Russia claims that the strike hit humanitarian supplies, a disabled boy guarding them, and a handful of Young Republicans* sorting and organizing them (*can't remember the actual name for the youth RW political org).

The Russian Federation kindly "asked" its constituent federal subjects to for a small loan of 34,000 volunteers. Doctor General Supreme Leader Ramranch Kadyrov has promised 4 and claimed the first of them was already in Ukraine. Combined with the normal Spring Conscription (with a possibly abnormal target of 130k conscripts), this would allow Russia to bring about 170k new troops to bear.

Lithuania told Russia fark off, no vodak for you. European Commission lacked spine and forced Lithuania to later reverse its stance.

A poor random Farker asked an honest question and got dogpiled by thread regulars (especially me, once again mea culpa). He took it in stride and we all had a generally friendly conversation about what Ukraine could do to win.

A different random Farker asked an honest question and got dogpiled by thread regulars. It did not go well. But the point stands that HIMARS strikes on ammo dumps seem to have drastically curtailed Russia's ability to fire short-range dumb artillery along the front line. (With 3-day map goodness.)

In response, Irisclara has taken to posting this disclaimer at the start of threads.

Medic Zero released a few manifestos on the war. Well worth your time to read them. I may have missed a few.

Ukrainians have 0 farks left to give about shelling.

Our favorite shill Mr. "Open your eyes and look at the map" received a few responses showing that we can read maps just fine, thank you very much.

Western Ukraine = Appalachia

Russian workers are striking and Kazakhstan is best country very nice.

Russia continues to war crime. Most disgusting recent example included the death of a 4 year old and her mother in a cruise missile strike on an apartment building. Russians cheered it on. Russian military thought they should go even further beyond.

Turkey is helping negotiate safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships out of the Black Sea.

Igor Girkin, retired FSB colonel and DNR militia commander, cries more about Russian idiocy regarding HIMARS.

Welfare Check-Ins

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive!

Our favorite spaceman dropped in.

Bob Able has begun putting together puzzles for us. Coloring, word searches, match-the-quotes.

Father_Jack is out of the hospital finally.

Oneiros posts Ukrainian aid links.

Threadjacks this week included a discussion of the merits of IPAs versus other beers, a short aside on the "ranch water" tequila cocktail, and the value of a good pair of shoes.

/Probably missed a few in there.


This is great thank you!!!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: I mentioned writing up a post for Saturdays and Sundays that summarizes the news of the past week for people who can't follow the daily threads religiously. This is a trial run, so I might not have links for everything. I think I'd like to have links (to both comments and outside sources), and I'll try that next week. Might be too big a lift.

Update for the week of July 9 through July 15:

General of the Canteen Pavel turned out to be a retired border guard named Ivan Ivanovich Turchin. He has an active social media presence where he shows that the only weapons of mass destruction he cares about are his wife's pancakes.

HIMARS strikes blew up an awful lot of ammo dumps. Most notably the large ammo dump in Nova Kakhovka. The NK explosion in particular apparently decapitated Russian higher command in the theater with up to 12 high ranking officers vaporized alongside up to 200 soldiers. Russia claims that the strike hit humanitarian supplies, a disabled boy guarding them, and a handful of Young Republicans* sorting and organizing them (*can't remember the actual name for the youth RW political org).

The Russian Federation kindly "asked" its constituent federal subjects to for a small loan of 34,000 volunteers. Doctor General Supreme Leader Ramranch Kadyrov has promised 4 and claimed the first of them was already in Ukraine. Combined with the normal Spring Conscription (with a possibly abnormal target of 130k conscripts), this would allow Russia to bring about 170k new troops to bear.

Lithuania told Russia fark off, no vodak for you. European Commission lacked spine and forced Lithuania to later reverse its stance.

A poor random Farker asked an honest question and got dogpiled by thread regulars (especially me, once again mea culpa). He took it in stride and we all had a generally friendly conversation about what Ukraine could do to win.

A different random Farker asked an honest question and got dogpiled by thread regulars. It did not go well. But the point stand ...


Nice summary of our week's wastage hours :)
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Wait, what's the grain deal mentioned in the headline?


Turkey mediated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on opening a safe sea lane for Ukrainian grain shipments. Russia complained that the ships were going to smuggle war materiel into Odessa, and Turkey offered to inspect inbound ships.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Obvious stuff but still I hope Russia sucks at it


⚡Ukraine's Intelligence: Russia trying to detect weapon supply routes in EU.

According to the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, Russian military attachés in the EU were ordered to recruit policemen and civilians involved in the transportation of weapons for Ukraine.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 16, 2022
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: Father_Jack: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our artillery hit two russian armored vehicles in Luhansk region.

boom

/good morning

Good morning to you, Mistress of the Booms 💥.

You still doing well?  Happy to be home I'd imagine :)

Being home is fantastic but I am realizing just how badly farked up mentally I am, I have panic attacks and weep like crazy at nothing... 6 weeks of terror and stress doesn't just disappear over night.

Thankfully my wife is an RN and is used to dealing w my (and other people's medical) bullshiat and knows how to care for patients, and there's lots of alcohol in the house.

But being home where I can hear my kids and pet my cats 🐈  and eat good food... that'll melt that fat berg of stress in my minds sewer before too long I hope.


Yup, the trauma is going to take a while to fade, especially given you have to go back in a short while.  But, like you said, you've got your loved ones, beer, and the comforts of home to help soothe out the kinks :)

And of course, your daily Fark thread...

/glad to hear you're doing 'reasonably' OK :)
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: andrewagill: Wait, what's the grain deal mentioned in the headline?

Turkey mediated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on opening a safe sea lane for Ukrainian grain shipments. Russia complained that the ships were going to smuggle war materiel into Odessa, and Turkey offered to inspect inbound ships.


Hopefully they will inspect to make sure there is the minimum daily allowance of bayraktars on board.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: I mentioned writing up a post for Saturdays and Sundays that summarizes the news of the past week for people who can't follow the daily threads religiously. This is a trial run, so I might not have links for everything. I think I'd like to have links (to both comments and outside sources), and I'll try that next week. Might be too big a lift.

Update for the week of July 9 through July 15:

General of the Canteen Pavel turned out to be a retired border guard named Ivan Ivanovich Turchin. He has an active social media presence where he shows that the only weapons of mass destruction he cares about are his wife's pancakes.

HIMARS strikes blew up an awful lot of ammo dumps. Most notably the large ammo dump in Nova Kakhovka. The NK explosion in particular apparently decapitated Russian higher command in the theater with up to 12 high ranking officers vaporized alongside up to 200 soldiers. Russia claims that the strike hit humanitarian supplies, a disabled boy guarding them, and a handful of Young Republicans* sorting and organizing them (*can't remember the actual name for the youth RW political org).

The Russian Federation kindly "asked" its constituent federal subjects to for a small loan of 34,000 volunteers. Doctor General Supreme Leader Ramranch Kadyrov has promised 4 and claimed the first of them was already in Ukraine. Combined with the normal Spring Conscription (with a possibly abnormal target of 130k conscripts), this would allow Russia to bring about 170k new troops to bear.

Lithuania told Russia fark off, no vodak for you. European Commission lacked spine and forced Lithuania to later reverse its stance.

A poor random Farker asked an honest question and got dogpiled by thread regulars (especially me, once again mea culpa). He took it in stride and we all had a generally friendly conversation about what Ukraine could do to win.

A different random Farker asked an honest question and got dogpiled by thread regulars. It did not go well. But the point stands that HIMARS strikes on ammo dumps seem to have drastically curtailed Russia's ability to fire short-range dumb artillery along the front line. (With 3-day map goodness.)

In response, Irisclara has taken to posting this disclaimer at the start of threads.

Medic Zero released a few manifestos on the war. Well worth your time to read them. I may have missed a few.

Ukrainians have 0 farks left to give about shelling.

Our favorite shill Mr. "Open your eyes and look at the map" received a few responses showing that we can read maps just fine, thank you very much.

Western Ukraine = Appalachia

Russian workers are striking and Kazakhstan is best country very nice.

Russia continues to war crime. Most disgusting recent example included the death of a 4 year old and her mother in a cruise missile strike on an apartment building. Russians cheered it on. Russian military thought they should go even further beyond.

Turkey is helping negotiate safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships out of the Black Sea.

Igor Girkin, retired FSB colonel and DNR militia commander, cries more about Russian idiocy regarding HIMARS.

Welfare Check-Ins

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive!

Our favorite spaceman dropped in.

Bob Able has begun putting together puzzles for us. Coloring, word searches, match-the-quotes.

Father_Jack is out of the hospital finally.

Oneiros posts Ukrainian aid links.

Threadjacks this week included a discussion of the merits of IPAs versus other beers, a short aside on the "ranch water" tequila cocktail, and the value of a good pair of shoes.

/Probably missed a few in there.


This is fantastic and made ne snicker. Well played sir/madam
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Ukraine is being clever when they do HIMARS launches.  "Hey, Ivan, guess which rockets are the precision guided ones that are about to come through your mail slot and which are the crap Soviet ones!"

[Fark user image 600x533]


Well that completely negates yesterday's pinch bomb conversation. Glad to see Ukraine already had it covered. Still hope we send them retired Prowlers along with F-16s (now that we've approved funds to train pilots on them).

/Oh look, another thing that should have gone in the update.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Massa Damnata: Don't call it a terror attack, call it shock and awe. Makes a difference.


I believe the original term was "blitzkrieg".  For some strange reason, the US decided to rename it.  No idea why.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mexico joins others saying war crimes are bad.


Mexico has joined Western countries in supporting the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Mexico has refused to sanction Russia but this position mirrors its prior UN-level condemnation of Russia's role in creating a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
- Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) July 16, 2022
 
