(Wikipedia)   Nobody seems to want this particular piece of Africa, so why not try claiming it yourself?   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you enjoy other weird geographical quirks, may I interest you in the Northwest Angle?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northwest_Angle
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are plenty of places where you can get thousands of acres for virtually nothing. There are very good reasons why no one wants them.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the MAGAts and Christofascists  move there and make their own country with their farked up laws and leave us the hell alone?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Farkistan?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

plecos: Can the MAGAts and Christofascists  move there and make their own country with their farked up laws and leave us the hell alone?


I'll throw a lot of money at that to help make it happen.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: If you enjoy other weird geographical quirks, may I interest you in the Northwest Angle?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northwest_Angle


Stay out of the Zone of Death though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

plecos: Can the MAGAts and Christofascists  move there and make their own country with their farked up laws and leave us the hell alone?


How soon before they are all dead out holying each other?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
 No rains to bless. Pass.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: plecos: Can the MAGAts and Christofascists  move there and make their own country with their farked up laws and leave us the hell alone?

How soon before they are all dead out holying each other?


Are you referring to Americans?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bir Bro?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

extrafancy: MythDragon: plecos: Can the MAGAts and Christofascists  move there and make their own country with their farked up laws and leave us the hell alone?

How soon before they are all dead out holying each other?

Are you referring to Americans?


Christofascists exist everywherd.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It came from Africa ca ca ca
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: plecos: Can the MAGAts and Christofascists  move there and make their own country with their farked up laws and leave us the hell alone?

How soon before they are all dead out holying each other?


Shhhhhhhhhh
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Desert. uninhabited. No water. 120 miles from the ocean. No infrastructure. They should let the mob build a single casino there, in 50 years it'll be a thriving metropolis.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't want her, you can have her,
She's too far for me.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

noitsnot: baronbloodbath: If you enjoy other weird geographical quirks, may I interest you in the Northwest Angle?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northwest_Angle

Stay out of the Zone of Death though.


Holy shiate.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Desert. uninhabited. No water. 120 miles from the ocean. No infrastructure. They should let the mob build a single casino there, in 50 years it'll be a thriving metropolis.


The British comic Sean Lock recommended giving poor communities a greyhound rather than a heifer. Enough of them and they could build a racetrack.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Desert. uninhabited. No water. 120 miles from the ocean. No infrastructure. They should let the mob build a single casino there, in 50 years it'll be a thriving metropolis.


I know, right?  It's like Phoenix, but with nicer weather.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can think of a couple of good uses for that space...Why not hold it in reserve as a place to potentially
have one of Africa's Fusion (or several nuclear power of some form) stations? Supply power to North East Africa from there.. Or maybe have it be THE home to the U.N. . A Neutral place in the world. Make it like
Brasilia, A designed city built around  the bureaucratic offices. Each nation can build an "Embassy"
on equal spaces designated for them...


One thing that would also be REALLY cool would be to claim the not really contested but not really wanted
desert area south of Morocco, that is sort of controlled by Morocco and turn it into a giant neutral international sports competition location. All the Summer Olympics would be held there.. It's on a coast, so all the sailing sports could be done too.. It could be used constantly for "World Champion" tournaments
like World Cup soccer finals etc..  End all the silly politics of choosing a location..Just make a permanent one
in that place.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

plecos: Can the MAGAts and Christofascists  move there and make their own country with their farked up laws and leave us the hell alone?


you mean leave this country for you communists.. nah. you can be stupid and racist anywhere, why stay here?
It is not the Subby's fault for your self loathing it is yours. Why take it out on Subby's post and post somewhere appropriate and stop with the "me too" BS infiltration. Not cool.

hell it took 1 post to throw this subby's whole thing off topic with your hatred of yourself and therefore hatred of everyone else as well, you selfish mental midget.  Here,.  this link might help you.
https://www.verywellmind.com/i-hate-myself-ways-to-combat-self-hatred-5094676

While reading I suggest eating some vegan ice cream to put a smile on your face. Buck up kiddo life is too short.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

plecos: extrafancy: MythDragon: plecos: Can the MAGAts and Christofascists  move there and make their own country with their farked up laws and leave us the hell alone?

How soon before they are all dead out holying each other?

Are you referring to Americans?

Christofascists exist everywherd.


You are right.
I just feel like this country is making an speed run on getting us there with maximum carnage along the way.
 
Spego
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How about no.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great place to setup a crypto powered libertarian solar farming community.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: plecos: Can the MAGAts and Christofascists  move there and make their own country with their farked up laws and leave us the hell alone?

How soon before they are all dead out holying each other?


Thou shalt be anointed with the sacramental AR-15, for its divinity shall make you holey.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

plecos: Can the MAGAts and Christofascists  move there and make their own country with their farked up laws and leave us the hell alone?


That's contrary to their raison d'etre.
The entire point of their existence is to control that of others
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would very much prefer not ending up in either an Egyptian nor a Sudanese prison, thank you.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spego: How about no.

[Fark user image 714x148]


yeah but it is a dry heat...
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Find" Oil and see how fast everyone starts shooting to claim it.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spego: How about no.

[Fark user image image 714x148]


Sounds like a place where it would be easy to be docked a days pay for nappin' on the job...
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Because white guys who speak English have done enough claiming of Africa for themselves to cause damage that will last a few thousand more millennia.
 
