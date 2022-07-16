 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Any of you stoners out there want to do something useful with your burnt out life? NYC Mayor Eric Adams is looking for a "smokes person" to manage the Big Apple's weed habit   (nypost.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the dumbest idea since the Sanitation Dept. used Police "rats" to spot actual rats!

(there's an extra 10 in it for ya if you don't forget to mention it)
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I smoked the evil weed for over thirty years on the streets  in NYC anytime I wanted. Never had a problem because I was an AlwayWhiteBoy.

/ only one time the cops got me with the evil stuff they made me do a dance in the middle of the street in the East Village  to spill my stash out.
//everyone had a good laugh
///bad three shlasies because I haven't  been able to smoke since 2018 .. Coast Guard  frowns upon it when  on the water
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The last time a cop offered me a job selling weed it was entrapment. Pass.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did he run out of relatives?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The city is looking for a self-starter..."

Stoner... self starter.

Sounds like a big ask to me. One or the other but not both.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"the mayor is looking for someone to fill the role who has had "lived experiences, understands the industry and has been unfairly targeted in the past by law enforcement to give them an opportunity to be part of the growing cannabis economy"

It'll end up being some corporate stooge that couldn't tell a nug from a brussel sprout.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is The Guy from High Maintenance available?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd like to know how much it pays. Will you be able to pay the rent on your salary, or will you have to deal weed on the side?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'd like to know how much it pays. Will you be able to pay the rent on your salary, or will you have to deal weed on the side?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extrafancy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was going to look into it but then I got high.
 
August11
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I smoked weed twice in high school and once in undergrad. All three experiences sucked. Shiat added to it by some experimenting knucklehead.

Now that it is legal and REGULATED, I have become a connoisseur. My favorite sativa is Durban poison (growing three little babies of it); my favorite indica is purple urkle, though it sells out so fast at my local dispensary, I've fallen back on blueberry hashplant.

One hit of Durban and a glass of Malbec: jeezus tap dancing Christ in the automotive isle. All's well with the world.
 
