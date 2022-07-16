 Skip to content
(The Sun) Hero Take note cowardly Texas police: Brave British parent prevents mass chopping by taking down 'waving meat cleaver' man at Greater Manchester primary school
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, Ideally  the football coach, and the other sport coaches who are like study hall, driver's ed, science and history guys... they should be able to 'tackle' the threat... but also, we need cops to do their jobs when things turn grim.

So, anti-coaches GOP tweets possibly incoming...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well guess the cops have to fly over there to stalk and harass him for making them look bad.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have a proud history of taking action.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: We have a proud history of taking action.








Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lucky, it was not a semi automatic meat cleaver, with a huge capacity magazine.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hassan chop!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Brits don't play.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in America

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See folks, that's the problem... in 'Murica that guy would've been able to get a gun and get some REAL headlines.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Sun:

"Warning - This video contains footage some viewers may find titillating"
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait, the guy with the cleaver didn't kill a dozen people and wound 20 more in less than 5 minutes?

This is not possible. I have been assured by Fark gun nuts that if we take all the guns that killers will just use sporks and kill just as many people anyway.

It is almost like they are being disingenuous or something.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, subby, if those Uvalde cops could read, they might be really upset by this.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Caelistis: You know, subby, if those Uvalde cops could read, they might be really upset by this.


Nah, they know they could have killed a bunch of kids (if they were the right color) and they would still have the support of every Republican in America.
They are untouchable.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cops get there late and steal all the glory and make a lot of mess and noise in the process. Standard.
 
Cache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's common knowledge that the Brits are years ahead of America in their practice of pointed-stick fu.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nothing we can do about knife attacks, says only country where this regularly happens.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark you, I'm Millwall!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You just know there's a gun nut somewhere saying that this could have easily been stopped if someone else had a gun, apparently oblivious to the possibility that this means the attacker could have used a gun as well.
 
