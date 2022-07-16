 Skip to content
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tells us what we should do with those feelings inside
34
34 Comments
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Daaaammmn

But not wrong
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's how they get you
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But Bigfoot is out there.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Daaaammmn

But not wrong


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are spot on with "seeing a turtle is nice"
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

Tough love.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew's buying Twitter
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wisdom never gets old.

May 1, 1969: Fred Rogers testifies before the Senate Subcommittee on Communications
Youtube fKy7ljRr0AA
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raz4446
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes, great advice.  nature is wonderful until you've been dealing with a pissed off bear since 8pm.  anyone ever hear real life black bear sounds?  you could have told me it was a dragon and that would have sounded reasonable.  first time for me. just about vibrated the whole holler
 
Thatguy!1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Fish and wildlife service really knows how to address the American people.
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: But Bigfoot is out there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevecore: They are spot on with "seeing a turtle is nice"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go pet a Yellowstone Bison
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HFK: Jake Havechek: But Bigfoot is out there.

[Fark user image 516x600]


A pedant writes...

If they were real Europeans, it would be "Bigmetre", not "Bigmeter".  Vous êtes les bienvenus!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does Canada count? Headed to Quebec in a few weeks for some hiking...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: I'm gonna go pet a Yellowstone Bison


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
its almost 100 outside. fark off. im staying in and not dying of heat stroke
 
cefm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Agoraphobes be like "nah, I'm good"
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: whyRpeoplesostupid: I'm gonna go pet a Yellowstone Bison

[Fark user image 640x336]


OOOOOOO! That too!

In the death in yellowstone book some guy did that and all they found where his clothes in the water, the rest dissolved
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HFK: Jake Havechek: But Bigfoot is out there.

[Fark user image image 516x600]


How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: its almost 100 outside. fark off. im staying in and not dying of heat stroke


Huh. Where I live the sun goes away for at least eight hours a day. Maybe you should talk to your zoning board.
 
The Gunslinger Roland
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Japan's suicide forest would like to have a few words.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Florida, land of it being miserably hot and hid outside 4-6 months out of the year.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Nope.

[Fark user image 583x415]


Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Lasers, eight o'clock day 1!
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
it's not even 10 am and the heat index is already 102.

No thanks.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stevecore: They are spot on with "seeing a turtle is nice"


Just finishing my morning coffee so I got a turtle poking, which is also nice.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I ain't goin' outside. That's where the world is.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah, treat the symptom not the cause.

Yes, I love walking out in nature, it can be stress reducing.  Id rather treat the cause - authoritarian corporate culture where an elite few have power over everyone and profit or belief before people or product.  The dumb and corrupt rule the earth.
 
Cache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Feeling dead inside?  Stop watching Fox.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Gunslinger Roland: Japan's suicide forest would like to have a few words.


If a tree falls in a suicide forest but nobody lives to tell, did it make a sound?
 
