(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Residents of an Arizona town are told not to yell at tourists, get off their lawn   (local21news.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You are ruining our lovely town that is only able to stay in existence because of tourist money.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
YELLING THREAD?
 
Spego
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Could be worse:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never seen the words "lawn" and "Arizona" in the same sentence.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: Never seen the words "lawn" and "Arizona" in the same sentence.


"Stop trying to grow a lawn in Arizona, you stupid snow bird."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Taking pot shots with a .22 long is fair game.
 
