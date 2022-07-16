 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(West Virginia Record)   Dreading a hearing Judge points gun at Attorney and says "I AM THE LAW"   (wvrecord.com) divider line
9
    More: Creepy, Judge, Court, Lawyer, Judicial Circuit Judge David Hummel, Law, attorney Lauren Varnado, Jury, Bench  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2022 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A judge?  Armed?  In a courtroom??"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


"I'm shocked.  SHOCKED, I tell you!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, and we found somebody more entitled than an Evangelical Christian vegan cyclist with gluten intolerance on their way to Crossfit.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some serious little man syndrome you've got there, judge.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But he said it was a long, classic-looking revolver from the Wild West days called a Cold Peacemaker."

Ah yes, the famous Cold Peacemaker, that most famous of guns from the Wild West.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't have an issue with a judge having a gun.  But pulling out a gun is considered a threat and all laws should apply equally.  He should be removed from the bench, charged and put on trial.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I don't have an issue with a judge having a gun.  But pulling out a gun is considered a threat and all laws should apply equally.  He should be removed from the bench, charged and put on trial.


That would be really awkward when he shows up and is wearing the same dress as the Judge.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Grounds for appeal.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Varnado


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.