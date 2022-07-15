 Skip to content
(MSN)   Man goes on camping trip with his friend and his own son. Son found dead, friend missing. How will this L&O episode play out?   (msn.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markhwt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lady J: I know you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but

[Fark user image image 425x498]


Well that gave me the creeps. *shudder*
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it weed harvesting time, yet?

/wrong side of NorCal, I know.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Aliens
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Aliens


Angels took him for a super secret holy mission - it'd make as much sense plus it'd be a lot cheaper to shoot
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't know, but they're going to arrest a boys' school headmaster somewhere in the third segment.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If the friend hated the son, why'd he go camping with them in the first place?

Murder to keep sexual assault quiet?

Father murdered them both, but the friend hasn't been found yet?

Two coincidental accidents?

New entertainment organized by the powers-that-be now that the SC soap opera is wrapping up?
 
JRoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Probably monsters.
 
make_me_some_pie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dp3: Is it weed harvesting time, yet?

/wrong side of NorCal, I know.


Plenty of weed in plumas, lol. Probably more meth though!
 
