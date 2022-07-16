 Skip to content
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Non-refundable deposit when booking.
Fixed.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Indians without reservations for  trains

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When police arrested the suspect, he admitted to the charges, saying that he was frustrated with his job and didn't like the attitude of the conductors and crew of a Romancecar. His hobby was riding trains, but one time he became angry when other passengers were drinking and acting rowdy on the observation deck, but no staff came to tell them to stop.

This is how super villians are born.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Must be related to someone that lives in the flight path of an airport.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

He can be called ... The Train Man.

And Joe Biden can fight him.

Then Marvel will screw up the movie continuity.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nah. Didn't involve nuclear waste. But again this IS Japan
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark Everything, We're Making Nine Thousand Three Hundred Thirteen Reservations

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
