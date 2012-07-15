 Skip to content
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That would be a helluva upgrade.

Fark is powered by a squirrel on a hamster wheel.

/and he takes lunch breaks
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What an asshole.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yup, cyclist ran the red light. Who do I send my condemnation to?
 
almejita
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't know what's going on so, Bad Brains -

Bad Brains "Pay To Cum" Live in Berlin 1985
Youtube zuMk0lsm7as
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yep, you ran a red

im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bughunter: That would be a helluva upgrade.

Fark is powered by a squirrel on a hamster wheel.

/and he takes lunch breaks


And he has a bourbon lunch, which ain't terribly helpful.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did an owl record this video?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everyone involved should die.jpg

/RIP Norm.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

almejita: I don't know what's going on so, Bad Brains -

[YouTube video: Bad Brains "Pay To Cum" Live in Berlin 1985]


Man back when HR would still move.  Bad brands were such a force
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Yep, you ran a red

[im.ezgif.com image 665x369]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Car is about to go, sees the cyclist and stops with plenty of time. This cyclist ran a light, especially considering the light is timed for much much faster vehicles, and they're yelling at a driver who's barely done anything.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is no bigger collection of self-righteous, aggressive douchebags than cyclists.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Didn't even make it to the crosswalk when it turned red
Fark user imageView Full Size

When is it illegal to make a right on red as long as you stop and intersection was clear?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is an asshole in that video and it is definitely the cyclist.  The car didn't do anything wrong aside from not anticipating that the cyclist was going to run the light.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: There is no bigger collection of self-righteous, aggressive douchebags than cyclists.


vegan cyclists?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like cyclists who claim to want exercise and want to be considered a vehicle, but don't come to a complete stop at every single stop sign (as all vehicles are required to do) because it takes to much energy to start up again from a complete stop.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: Magnanimous_J: There is no bigger collection of self-righteous, aggressive douchebags than cyclists.

vegan cyclists?


Evangelical Christian vegan cyclists
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, keep cycling that way and the problem will correct itself soon enough.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: Magnanimous_J: There is no bigger collection of self-righteous, aggressive douchebags than cyclists.

vegan cyclists?


I mean, maybe. But I've never seen a vegan yell at a little kid for being in the bike line at a city park.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I like cyclists who claim to want exercise and want to be considered a vehicle, but don't come to a complete stop at every single stop sign (as all vehicles are required to do) because it takes to much energy to start up again from a complete stop.


Same as people who need to get the closest parking space at the megastore so they can spend an hour walking around inside.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Same as people who need to get the closest parking space at the megastore so they can spend an hour walking around inside.


Actually, what cracks me up is the people who need to get the closest parking space to the gym.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I like cyclists who claim to want exercise and want to be considered a vehicle, but don't come to a complete stop at every single stop sign (as all vehicles are required to do) because it takes to much energy to start up again from a complete stop.


I always say that. I stop at all the lights and stop signs. That's an exercise. But, I feel safer that way.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Barnhawk72: Magnanimous_J: There is no bigger collection of self-righteous, aggressive douchebags than cyclists.

vegan cyclists?

Evangelical Christian vegan cyclists


Evangelical Christian vegan cyclists with gluten intolerance
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Didn't even make it to the crosswalk when it turned red
[Fark user image image 553x320]
When is it illegal to make a right on red as long as you stop and intersection was clear?


When a sign says "no turn on red"
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LOL what an arse,
Fark user imageView Full Size

blocked me
 
Greil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Dr.Fey: I like cyclists who claim to want exercise and want to be considered a vehicle, but don't come to a complete stop at every single stop sign (as all vehicles are required to do) because it takes to much energy to start up again from a complete stop.

I always say that. I stop at all the lights and stop signs. That's an exercise. But, I feel safer that way.


I mean, I look both ways on one way streets. Even if the car is in the wrong, my bones are much crunchier.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Oneiros: Barnhawk72: Magnanimous_J: There is no bigger collection of self-righteous, aggressive douchebags than cyclists.

vegan cyclists?

Evangelical Christian vegan cyclists

Evangelical Christian vegan cyclists with gluten intolerance


Evangelical Christian vegan cyclists with gluten intolerance, self-diagnosed with Asperger's.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Dr.Fey: I like cyclists who claim to want exercise and want to be considered a vehicle, but don't come to a complete stop at every single stop sign (as all vehicles are required to do) because it takes to much energy to start up again from a complete stop.

Same as people who need to get the closest parking space at the megastore so they can spend an hour walking around inside.


Watched a lady wait for 5 minutes for a spot at Costco on Wednesday.  Two people were getting in, one elderly and not fast moving. I was parked across the aisle and also loading.  There were many open spots tens of feet away.
Lady decided to wait, blocking in a lady in a handicapped spot who was trying to leave.
I point this out to the lady waiting for a particular spot and instead of pulling into one of the nearby, but slightly farther away spots, she chooses to back up out of the aisle.
 
almejita
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Barnhawk72: Magnanimous_J: There is no bigger collection of self-righteous, aggressive douchebags than cyclists.

vegan cyclists?

I mean, maybe. But I've never seen a vegan yell at a little kid for being in the bike line at a city park.


That's cuz a vegan would be too weak to yell.

LOL, I kid.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cyclists are the worst. Especially the ones that need to wear the special cycling clothes. Nice Spandex, bud. They make those for guys too?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: Magnanimous_J: There is no bigger collection of self-righteous, aggressive douchebags than cyclists.

vegan cyclists?


Check the bio of the asshat
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Yeah, keep cycling that way and the problem will correct itself soon enough.


Yeah, but the problem is generalization.

I follow the rules of the road. I signal (hand signals). I stop at red lights and stop signs. I ride as far to the right as I can when there's no bicycle lane.

However, people still try to run me over. People still throw stuff at me.

Why? Because douche-nozzle cyclists break traffic laws. (At least that's what I keep telling myself)

I was riding on PCH and a cyclist blew through a red light. When I caught up with him, I gave him grief. He flipped me off.

About a mile down the road (almost downtown HB), a motorist brake-checked him.

Karma is a biatch.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kkinnison: LOL what an arse, [Fark user image 550x361]
blocked me


In a tweet he made a few minutes ago, he says he'll block any driver that criticizes him.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Everyone involved should die.jpg

/RIP Norm.


What did the person in the red car do? Telll some asshole he ran a red light?
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also, per the twitter comment about the car waiting in the crosswalk to take the right: in CA at least, that's completely legal so long as you first make a complete stop behind it and it's currently not in use by any pedestrians.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Richard Freckle: Everyone involved should die.jpg

/RIP Norm.

What did the person in the red car do? Telll some asshole he ran a red light?


Yeah, I'm not seeing their crime here. They started to make a legal right. Saw the cyclist and immediately stopped, giving him PLENTY of time and PLENTY of room.

Regardless, he eyed them up like it was a near accident or something, so while driving past at a normal speed, they told him - correctly - that he ran a red light. A quick comment, and they kept going.

The bad guy isn't in the car.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This seems like an account created by people who hate bicyclists to make bicyclists look bad.
But sadly is probably legit.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: kkinnison: Didn't even make it to the crosswalk when it turned red
[Fark user image image 553x320]
When is it illegal to make a right on red as long as you stop and intersection was clear?

When a sign says "no turn on red"


I checked the intersection, there is no such thing there, and there is a proper left and right turn lane for the Car involved.  Just a Yield on flashing yellow left turn signal, and no U turns
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Didn't even make it to the crosswalk when it turned red
[Fark user image 553x320]
When is it illegal to make a right on red as long as you stop and intersection was clear?


Looks like the driver had a green light (assuming it was the same in both directions).
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: kkinnison: LOL what an arse, [Fark user image 550x361]
blocked me

In a tweet he made a few minutes ago, he says he'll block any driver that criticizes him.


Disagreement, and asking for clarification is not Criticizing.  Just showed they are a thin skinned narcissist who cannot admit you might be wrong, and only want reinforcement you are right
 
NobleHam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kkinnison: LOL what an arse, [Fark user image image 550x361]
blocked me


What made you think he might be open to less-than-supportive comments or criticism?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kkinnison: LOL what an arse, [Fark user image 550x361]
blocked me


Oooh! Oooh!

I wanna get blocked.

***tweets***

It's 8:36pm central time. Let's see how long it takes.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He's arguing that he was in the intersection.  He implies he's in California.  According to the California DMV you are supposed to stop at a yellow if you can do so safely.

https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/handbook/california-driver-handbook/traffic-control/

He argues that he was in the intersection, crossing the line before the red.  The line disappears from the camera before the red, but only an instant... and from the camera angle it's not clear that the tire actually had crossed it.  Then he yelled at the driver.

We don't get an angle to see if the driver had a green arrow yet, but a bicycle crossing the intersection would, presumably, take longer to cross, so it's quite possible it was.  If the driver was making a turn on red it was their responsibility to yield to traffic, but bicycles are lower visibility and he was running the red.  

For a Farker to have a name as on the nose at that it would have to be something like 'Drunken Morlock'.
 
Greil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Begoggle: This seems like an account created by people who hate bicyclists to make bicyclists look bad.
But sadly is probably legit.


I checked out a few of his other go pro videos: I swear he's hunting for a lawsuit where someone runs him over, and a defense attorney could probably just play the twitter account to get the driver off. He never checks for cross traffic, takes tons of risks in busy roads, and, well, lives down to the account name.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shoegaze99: spongeboob: Richard Freckle: Everyone involved should die.jpg

/RIP Norm.

What did the person in the red car do? Telll some asshole he ran a red light?

Yeah, I'm not seeing their crime here. They started to make a legal right. Saw the cyclist and immediately stopped, giving him PLENTY of time and PLENTY of room.

Regardless, he eyed them up like it was a near accident or something, so while driving past at a normal speed, they told him - correctly - that he ran a red light. A quick comment, and they kept going.

The bad guy isn't in the car.


My problem here is I believed  a tweet where he said it was illegal to make a right turn on red.  There is a tweet which also gives the intersection.  Verdugo and Hollywood Way, Burbank.

Douche screw cycle person blew the light and before I checked google maps I assumed red car did something illegal as well.  Blame is pretty square in biketard's lane; right turns on red are legal at this intersection.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shinji3i: Did an owl record this video?


I'm intrigued. It seems that the camera locked to the vehicle like a missile does its target.
 
