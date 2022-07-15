 Skip to content
European geography, American history, tributes to important people, and of course Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, July 7-13
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1384

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I noticed on Prime Day that Amazon was offering a bunch of free games in an effort to get more people onto their distribution platform, because no one's bothered telling Jeff Bezos that the only competition Steam has is Epic Games.

The odd thing was that for the only AAA free game, the full Mass Effect Legendary Edition, you actually had to get it through Electronic Arts' distribution system, Origin.

So I think, what's one more company having data on what games I play and when, fine, I'll create an Origin account. That's when I discovered that Origin had apparently learned from Rockstar's mistake in giving away free copies of GTA Online back in 2020 - there were a ridiculous number of bot accounts created which users could use as disposable and grief other players until they were banned, then move on to the next account.

Origin decided they would use CAPTCHA.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And not just any CAPTCHA - look at this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And it wasn't just once, they wanted it five times in a row. Look at this one and *you* find the correct answer:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And then after the fifth time, you got

Fark user imageView Full Size


So yeah, TWENTY times in a row I had to count dots and add numbers. I challenge anyone to do that 20 times in a row without punching their monitor.

And then the fun part:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay, I get that they purposefully filter things like racial slurs and profanity. But how the hell is "ox45tallboy" not okay? For the record, it also rejected "ox45tb", but it was fine with "ox45tall". Go figure. So I create a password, and I bet you can't guess what comes next.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


So yeah, I eventually got it done (six times total I went through all 20), but I still haven't had the time to get the dang game installed. I know it got great reviews, so I'm looking forward to playing it (I only ever played the first) and I know not to expect much from the ending.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us about the worst CAPTCHA you've ever had to deal with.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So you're saying you got a free dice counting game to go with your free Mass Effect game?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: So I noticed on Prime Day that Amazon was offering a bunch of free games in an effort to get more people onto their distribution platform


That's a tried and true strategy:

Fark user imageView Full Size

I used to play that whenever it popped up in my browser but I never booked a ticket through Orbitz.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: [c.tenor.com image 220x189]


How come the quizzes are not sequentially numbered? Do liters not see all of them?
 
