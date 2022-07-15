 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   While environmentalists would like to burn this unlicensed asbestos removal contractor at the stake for his crimes, it probably wouldn't do much good   (kiro7.com) divider line
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fitting sentence would be to sentence him to a jail cell that is filled with asbestos.
Constitutional? No. Fitting? Yes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is probably lined withasbestos himself. Which will come in handy in Hell.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:  Cigarette filters were first made from asbestos, until the mesotheliomas started to hit.

(Other fun fact:  Cigarette companies add a chemical to the filters that turns yellow when the hot smoke passes through.  That's not tar - that's bullshiat!)

Light up a Torch of Freedom | Cigarettes
Youtube GMOyNgLSX2g
 
Bruscar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Late 2021, I considered buying a house that had aging, chipped, and broken asbestos flooring in the basement. While I was seeking a quote on removal, a corporation bought it for cash. Per my real estate agent, a tenant occupied the house a month later. There's no way that company had that flooring removed before they rented the house out.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's when America was great. DDT, and Mercury soup sandwiches
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did the find the contractor on Angies List?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good.  Don't fark around with asbestos, lead, or really most construction related dust and particles.  I've been in construction for nearly 15 years and the more I learn about what we previously built and currently build our houses with, the more I think we should be wearing respirators all the time.

/Not really, but seriously, mask up when you're doing basically anything construction related and hire qualified people that won't do shiat like this asshole
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Good.  Don't fark around with asbestos, lead, or really most construction related dust and particles.  I've been in construction for nearly 15 years and the more I learn about what we previously built and currently build our houses with, the more I think we should be wearing respirators all the time.

/Not really, but seriously, mask up when you're doing basically anything construction related and hire qualified people that won't do shiat like this asshole


My house is covered in the 40s era asbestos containing cement fiber tiles. When it comes time to remodel I am actually considering removing them myself, not because I want the danger, but because I will take the time and remove them one at a time, being careful not to break them and toss them about.
Unbroken they are harmless, and actually considered a benefit by my homeowners insurance due to their fire resistance.  I guess my house is less likely to burn if one next door catches fire.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: That's when America was great. DDT, and Mercury soup sandwiches


Before liberals put in regulations.
 
markhwt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Less than Half a year a 13K? That's all he got? It should be a hell of a lot more than that.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Teddy Brosevelt: Good.  Don't fark around with asbestos, lead, or really most construction related dust and particles.  I've been in construction for nearly 15 years and the more I learn about what we previously built and currently build our houses with, the more I think we should be wearing respirators all the time.

/Not really, but seriously, mask up when you're doing basically anything construction related and hire qualified people that won't do shiat like this asshole

My house is covered in the 40s era asbestos containing cement fiber tiles. When it comes time to remodel I am actually considering removing them myself, not because I want the danger, but because I will take the time and remove them one at a time, being careful not to break them and toss them about.
Unbroken they are harmless, and actually considered a benefit by my homeowners insurance due to their fire resistance.  I guess my house is less likely to burn if one next door catches fire.


If they don't bother you in some way, keep them. If you like how they look, never let anyone tell you you need new siding. My issue with any siding is being stuck with a color forevermore. My house came with piss yellow plastic siding attached. That mess is in the landfill now. It was ugly and cheap the day it was put on - by Sears. The workmanship was better spelled with a t on the end.
 
tekmo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

markhwt: Less than Half a year a 13K? That's all he got? It should be a hell of a lot more than that.


Prosecutors are such chickenshiats anymore.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Good.  Don't fark around with asbestos, lead, or really most construction related dust and particles.  I've been in construction for nearly 15 years and the more I learn about what we previously built and currently build our houses with, the more I think we should be wearing respirators all the time.

/Not really, but seriously, mask up when you're doing basically anything construction related and hire qualified people that won't do shiat like this asshole


Yup.  Asbestos is just the start.  Silica is also a big deal: concrete, tile, fiberglass...  And, whatever is in MDF, that led my boss's insurance company to make him buy us respirators.  (formaldehyde glue?  It's banned in most European countries, so that means it's very good)
 
Target Builder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dodo David: A fitting sentence would be to sentence him to a jail cell that is filled with asbestos.
Constitutional? No. Fitting? Yes.


I mean, with the current SCOTUS... may as well give it a shot.
 
Frederf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: Teddy Brosevelt: Good.  Don't fark around with asbestos, lead, or really most construction related dust and particles.  I've been in construction for nearly 15 years and the more I learn about what we previously built and currently build our houses with, the more I think we should be wearing respirators all the time.

/Not really, but seriously, mask up when you're doing basically anything construction related and hire qualified people that won't do shiat like this asshole

Yup.  Asbestos is just the start.  Silica is also a big deal: concrete, tile, fiberglass...  And, whatever is in MDF, that led my boss's insurance company to make him buy us respirators.  (formaldehyde glue?  It's banned in most European countries, so that means it's very good)


And watch out for melamine
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Fun fact:  Cigarette filters were first made from asbestos, until the mesotheliomas started to hit.

(Other fun fact:  Cigarette companies add a chemical to the filters that turns yellow when the hot smoke passes through.  That's not tar - that's bullshiat!)

[YouTube video: Light up a Torch of Freedom | Cigarettes]


In 6th grade we did an experiment using plastic tubing, a plastic 2 liter bottle and cotton balls.  That was supposed to simulate your lungs, our teacher put a lit cigarette in the open end of the tube and squeezed the bottle so the tube would pull the smoke through the cotton.   It turned brown.

So, I dunno.  It could really be tar.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: 2 liter bottle


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
markhwt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: noitsnot: Fun fact:  Cigarette filters were first made from asbestos, until the mesotheliomas started to hit.

(Other fun fact:  Cigarette companies add a chemical to the filters that turns yellow when the hot smoke passes through.  That's not tar - that's bullshiat!)

[YouTube video: Light up a Torch of Freedom | Cigarettes]

In 6th grade we did an experiment using plastic tubing, a plastic 2 liter bottle and cotton balls.  That was supposed to simulate your lungs, our teacher put a lit cigarette in the open end of the tube and squeezed the bottle so the tube would pull the smoke through the cotton.   It turned brown.

So, I dunno.  It could really be tar.


In 8th grade we did city wide school project on recycling. My class won the contest and got a pizza party. The teacher and aid ate all the people pizza and I didn't get any. I don't really have a point except I'm still pissed.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

markhwt: IRestoreFurniture: noitsnot: Fun fact:  Cigarette filters were first made from asbestos, until the mesotheliomas started to hit.

(Other fun fact:  Cigarette companies add a chemical to the filters that turns yellow when the hot smoke passes through.  That's not tar - that's bullshiat!)

[YouTube video: Light up a Torch of Freedom | Cigarettes]

In 6th grade we did an experiment using plastic tubing, a plastic 2 liter bottle and cotton balls.  That was supposed to simulate your lungs, our teacher put a lit cigarette in the open end of the tube and squeezed the bottle so the tube would pull the smoke through the cotton.   It turned brown.

So, I dunno.  It could really be tar.

In 8th grade we did city wide school project on recycling. My class won the contest and got a pizza party. The teacher and aid ate all the people pizza and I didn't get any. I don't really have a point except I'm still pissed.


Rightfully so.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: noitsnot: Fun fact:  Cigarette filters were first made from asbestos, until the mesotheliomas started to hit.

(Other fun fact:  Cigarette companies add a chemical to the filters that turns yellow when the hot smoke passes through.  That's not tar - that's bullshiat!)

[YouTube video: Light up a Torch of Freedom | Cigarettes]

In 6th grade we did an experiment using plastic tubing, a plastic 2 liter bottle and cotton balls.  That was supposed to simulate your lungs, our teacher put a lit cigarette in the open end of the tube and squeezed the bottle so the tube would pull the smoke through the cotton.   It turned brown.

So, I dunno.  It could really be tar.


Cigarette filters aren't cotton balls.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A Burien man paid Boss's company $4,500 in cash last year to remove flooring contaminated with asbestos,

Good lord what a scam. He paid someone a ton to remove VAT which is non friable.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: IRestoreFurniture: noitsnot: Fun fact:  Cigarette filters were first made from asbestos, until the mesotheliomas started to hit.

(Other fun fact:  Cigarette companies add a chemical to the filters that turns yellow when the hot smoke passes through.  That's not tar - that's bullshiat!)

[YouTube video: Light up a Torch of Freedom | Cigarettes]

In 6th grade we did an experiment using plastic tubing, a plastic 2 liter bottle and cotton balls.  That was supposed to simulate your lungs, our teacher put a lit cigarette in the open end of the tube and squeezed the bottle so the tube would pull the smoke through the cotton.   It turned brown.

So, I dunno.  It could really be tar.

Cigarette filters aren't cotton balls.


I am aware.

I also smoked for 25 years.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Derrick Boss, the owner of Above and Beyond Asbestos Removal

They really did go above and beyond.Got to give them that.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

atomic-age: functionisalwaystaken: Teddy Brosevelt: Good.  Don't fark around with asbestos, lead, or really most construction related dust and particles.  I've been in construction for nearly 15 years and the more I learn about what we previously built and currently build our houses with, the more I think we should be wearing respirators all the time.

/Not really, but seriously, mask up when you're doing basically anything construction related and hire qualified people that won't do shiat like this asshole

My house is covered in the 40s era asbestos containing cement fiber tiles. When it comes time to remodel I am actually considering removing them myself, not because I want the danger, but because I will take the time and remove them one at a time, being careful not to break them and toss them about.
Unbroken they are harmless, and actually considered a benefit by my homeowners insurance due to their fire resistance.  I guess my house is less likely to burn if one next door catches fire.

If they don't bother you in some way, keep them. If you like how they look, never let anyone tell you you need new siding. My issue with any siding is being stuck with a color forevermore. My house came with piss yellow plastic siding attached. That mess is in the landfill now. It was ugly and cheap the day it was put on - by Sears. The workmanship was better spelled with a t on the end.


They bother me because houses here move (soil expansion and contraction) which makes the times move and I have no insulation.
The plan is to strip off all of the siding, including the original wood that is full of thousands of nail holes, insulate, sheathe, wrap, and add hardie plank or similar.  It won't be a fun project as it adds almost no value.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Teddy Brosevelt: Good.  Don't fark around with asbestos, lead, or really most construction related dust and particles.  I've been in construction for nearly 15 years and the more I learn about what we previously built and currently build our houses with, the more I think we should be wearing respirators all the time.

/Not really, but seriously, mask up when you're doing basically anything construction related and hire qualified people that won't do shiat like this asshole

My house is covered in the 40s era asbestos containing cement fiber tiles. When it comes time to remodel I am actually considering removing them myself, not because I want the danger, but because I will take the time and remove them one at a time, being careful not to break them and toss them about.
Unbroken they are harmless, and actually considered a benefit by my homeowners insurance due to their fire resistance.  I guess my house is less likely to burn if one next door catches fire.


If you do it yourself, do your research and do not skimp on PPE and disposal procedure.  Tho I'm not sure how you're gonna get someone to take the waste given you don't have a remediation certification.  I do a lot of my own work and I don't fark with asbestos.  It's one of the things I always hire out without a second thought.  Be careful man.
 
