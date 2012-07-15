 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   What's his Fark handle?   (fox9.com) divider line
15 Comments     (+0 »)
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a lightweight.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez Louise.  A vampire would get hammered drunk drinking his blood.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aagrbaggzzzzzzzz
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
VodkaSamm's soulmate
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Amazing he's not dead.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn.  I once blew an 0.34 checking into detox, and I was a handle-a-day vodakoholic.

0.525 makes me think he had just chugged a fifth and it was still in his saliva.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Cleveland Clinic says any blood-alcohol content over 0.40 is potentially fatal and puts the abuser at risk of a coma.

The Cleveland Clinic sounds like a lightweight.
 
Siskabush [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Couldn't crack 7x. Amateur
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Drunkest Man Ever Breaks Breathalyzer
Youtube kGqbXfCrQ4I
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Czarange--**CARRIER LOST**--
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is his name "Jesus" because I think I've had his blood at church!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, if the driver had died because of how much he drank, then at least he would have already been embalmed.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Jeez Louise.  A vampire would get hammered drunk drinking his blood.


Or go into a coma, most people are puking at .15
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How high are these devices even  calibrated?
 
