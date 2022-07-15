 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Channel) Video OOOoooOOOooo Ghoooooost Shiiiiiiiiip OOOoooOOOooo   (weather.com) divider line
6
    More: Video, The Weather Channel, Democratic Republic of the Congo, English Argentina, Malay language, Indonesian language, Cloud, Franais Chile, Central African Republic  
•       •       •

278 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2022 at 10:55 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FREE SHIP!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.cdn.turner.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Aren't ships that large usually registered and even gos tracked?

.how is it a mystery what and where it came from?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [media.tenor.com image 220x259]


New favorite gif?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why did this mysterious ship wash up on a Cambodian beach with no crew, no captain and no one else onboard?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.