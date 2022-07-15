 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   The fashion sense of a high school, detention hall, desk top   (wfla.com) divider line
    Florida, Attack, Battery, Pasco County, Florida, Felony, Attack!, Jason Thomas Foster, Crime, Criminal law  
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Dude looks like he's wearing a Halloween mask.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My-tattoo-choices-will-cost-taxpayer-money.jpg
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing:

SLAYER RULES!
COACH BRADLEY SUCKS!
TANYA AND DARYN 4EVER
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He clearly isn't paying taxes for one thing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happened in the parking lot of "True Eye Experts", perhaps the guy had just had his vision corrected and saw for the first time what his tats actually look like.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy land-o-lakes ya freak show.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does a tattooist have a version of the "Hippocratic Oath"? Like "Dude you have way too much face stuff already, I'm not doing anymore. For your own good. Hey, how about a dolphin on your shoulder? Or a unicorn on your ankle?"
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline made me think this was about Post Malone.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That is a lot of yikes in one person, and it isn't just the shirt.

He's a lot safer in jail.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Those are some terrible tattoos, man."

"You won't see them after my transformation into a werewolf is complete."

"Those are incantations to turn you into a werewolf?"

"No, they're just terrible tattoos. I'm hoping the spirit world will find them so embarrassing, it'll turn me into a werewolf out of pity."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: My-tattoo-choices-will-cost-taxpayer-money.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size


I do think that the head should have been read and blue.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Boy, it's a good thing I'm not a tattoo artist!
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's not a man, that's a doodle-bear
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby, really likes, unnecessary, commas.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Judge (ideally): "Take him out back and have him shot."

Useless POS.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Somebody didn't have enough play dates as a child.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
His face looks like my high school math book.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sidailurch: His face looks like my high school meth book.


FTFY
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe the victim used a Sharpie on dude while dude was sleeping, resulting in the beatdown.
No? Yeah. Probably not.
 
