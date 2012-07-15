 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Remember that story about the San Francisco couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway? Yeah, about that   (sfgate.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And the award for the most factual shade thrown by a rival news company goes to....
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1.  Fark that busybody snitch neighbor
2.  SFGate really enjoyed slammed ABC7.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That reg was clearly intended only to apply to non-white residents.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what Trump warned us about and why we need him in office now more than ever
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he got a happy ending, usually have to pay extra for that...
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like anyone can park in their driveway in San Francisco with all the poop.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Like anyone can park in their driveway in San Francisco with all the poop.


Just watch out and don't run over the homeless guy sleeping there and you should be fine.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it difficult to believe modern media would be so lazy about journalistic standards, such as to mislead their readers and viewers.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: At least he got a happy ending, usually have to pay extra for that...


Now THAT'S government that works for YOU!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be darned. Linked from TFA is an article explaining the room of shelves in the previously farked Zillow article.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a beautiful happy ending, they got to include a parking spot in their short term rental listing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Like anyone can park in their driveway in San Francisco with all the poop.


You park in a driveway, drive in a parkway, and poop in the Mission.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till the snitch finds an archaic sodomy law on the books in Frisco.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: 1.  Fark that busybody snitch neighbor
2.  SFGate really enjoyed slammed ABC7.


The couple are AirBNB assholes who run an illegal hostel in the middle of what's supposed to be a residential neighborhood.

It's not really a mystery what earned the extremely well-justified ire of the neighbor here-- honestly if he'd just burned down the place while they were gone instead the court would have to seek a jurisdiction change to bumbfark Arkansas or some shiat because no jury in the entire civilized world would have voted to convict.

// And yes, SFGate is basically staffed entirely by people whose only reason to wake up in the morning is the potential opportunity to slag off their competitors, preferably legitimately but if there's no legit way to do it they'll make something up.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: That reg was clearly intended only to apply to non-white residents.


...I'd love to know where you're getting that one.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Callahan: NeoCortex42: 1.  Fark that busybody snitch neighbor
2.  SFGate really enjoyed slammed ABC7.

The couple are AirBNB assholes who run an illegal hostel in the middle of what's supposed to be a residential neighborhood.

It's not really a mystery what earned the extremely well-justified ire of the neighbor here-- honestly if he'd just burned down the place while they were gone instead the court would have to seek a jurisdiction change to bumbfark Arkansas or some shiat because no jury in the entire civilized world would have voted to convict.

// And yes, SFGate is basically staffed entirely by people whose only reason to wake up in the morning is the potential opportunity to slag off their competitors, preferably legitimately but if there's no legit way to do it they'll make something up.


Found the snitch!
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Wait till the snitch finds an archaic sodomy law on the books in Frisco.


Everyday but Sunday because of blue ball laws?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Callahan: NeoCortex42: 1.  Fark that busybody snitch neighbor
2.  SFGate really enjoyed slammed ABC7.

The couple are AirBNB assholes who run an illegal hostel in the middle of what's supposed to be a residential neighborhood.

It's not really a mystery what earned the extremely well-justified ire of the neighbor here-- honestly if he'd just burned down the place while they were gone instead the court would have to seek a jurisdiction change to bumbfark Arkansas or some shiat because no jury in the entire civilized world would have voted to convict.

// And yes, SFGate is basically staffed entirely by people whose only reason to wake up in the morning is the potential opportunity to slag off their competitors, preferably legitimately but if there's no legit way to do it they'll make something up.


Show us on the driveway where the Honda touched you
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so it's a massage parlor?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the ridiculous rule still exists - and shouldn't - but they were never actually fined, they were granted the exemption on review, the matter was ultimately resolved in the couple's favor, and the rule is only enforced when Karens get involved. This overall makes it a relatively rare thing, rather than the constant city-wide problem that was originally implied, and it sounds like fines are very rarely issued.

The ordinance still needs to go, however.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Disney owned station on a Disney owned network misleading us about how life works?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

trerro: The ordinance still needs to go, however.


Its San Francisco, the only winning move is not to play
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Found the snitch!


While I haven't yet resorted to finding some obscure never-enforced law on the books to shut down one of the motherfarkers directly responsible for rents doubling basically everywhere in the last decade and ruining every attempt at actual functional neighborhoods/street parking/etc, I'll admit that if I had a lot more free time I'd be kind of tempted.

Malicious compliance is best compliance when it comes to the jackboot the farking wealthy are grinding into the throat of everyone else's quality of life.  I salute this anonymous person's citizenship and wish them good luck on their next comb-through of the statute books.

I mean... worst case he gets a month of peace while they're in non-compliance and the city gets rid of the stupid law, that's a double-win really.  Not a bad job for an evening going over code books.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA: ABC7 did not reply to a request for comment.

Technically they did kinda obliquely order a hit on the city employees given the whole civil war thingy boiling in every internet thread so they might be kinda reluctant to comment yeah.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
CSB Time

When I was in High School I worked at Walmart. This kid came in with this guy following him into electronics. He asked me to get a game for him and during checkout I got the warning it was M rated. I looked at the kid and asked dad if he knew it was an M rated game.

"Oh, that's not my dad" - kid

"Okay? Do you know him" - me

"No." - kid

Internal panic, alarm bells as this guy has been following this kid like super close.

"Stay right here, I need to call management" - Me

"I'm his uncle." - Suspected pedophile

"Yeah, he's my uncle." - kid

"Yeah..." - me picking up phone "I need a manager to urgently come to Electronics for code Adam."

Anyway, they make a rush out of the store and now we are all in a panic and calling 911 etc, etc. Cops show up, they find the kid and parents magically show up and confirm that it was indeed the uncle.

BUT WAIT THERE IS MORE

So next day I'm going into work and like 3 other people I work with are immediately running up to me. Asking if some kid with glassed bought a game from me. I said, he tried but I called management who called the cops because of the creepy uncle vibes. As I'm telling them this I get called into the office by the store manager. He askes what happened yesterday. I tell him and he farking throws a giant shiat fit and curses. Tells me good job and tells me more of what actually happened.

Turns out it was actually the local news trying to capture us selling games to kids that were M rated. They showed a few from local stores and they got one kid who thought the guy was his dad as well because well he was standing right next to him at the register. Turns out the guy was hiding a hidden camera. They showed everything but me having management call the cops because of the creepy answers they gave and tried to make it look I sold the game.

So yeah, the press farking lies and tries to spin stories to what they want to tell.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
First, the only reason the "aesthetics" rule exists is because of San Francisco's Board of Supervisors, who one can assume were responding to community feedback when they passed this city land use law in October 1978.

You know what else happened in SF in 1978?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Coincidence?

It's in the book!
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: NeoCortex42: 1.  Fark that busybody snitch neighbor
2.  SFGate really enjoyed slammed ABC7.

The couple are AirBNB assholes who run an illegal hostel in the middle of what's supposed to be a residential neighborhood.

It's not really a mystery what earned the extremely well-justified ire of the neighbor here-- honestly if he'd just burned down the place while they were gone instead the court would have to seek a jurisdiction change to bumbfark Arkansas or some shiat because no jury in the entire civilized world would have voted to convict.

// And yes, SFGate is basically staffed entirely by people whose only reason to wake up in the morning is the potential opportunity to slag off their competitors, preferably legitimately but if there's no legit way to do it they'll make something up.


Really becuase the article states they are licensed by the city for the AirBNB.

And yes we have found the parking Nazi of the group here.
 
Grubalo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Or... the couple themselves were the snitch.... With all the publicity they will now get lots of BNB traffic.... Plus it was likely to end well: old couple fined for parking on their own parkway....

Or maybe there was a snitch...
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lived in the Bay Area for three years. Saw this in person but not my picture.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Only place I've been that had stairs as sidewalks. Love that town.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The kind of person who shared this story is not worth paying attention to.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*bay area realtor cartel decides to coordinate yet another massive bump in housing prices, just because s.f. got mentioned in a story again*
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is that a late 90s Honda Accord?  Bro.  It's time.  New car.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ultimately it's a non-story.
Local couple inconvenienced by a thing that affects almost nobody ever.
We all have stuff happen.
But people take stories like this and make it a priority in their lives.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: Lived in the Bay Area for three years


Username does not check out
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: honestly if he'd just burned down the place while they were gone instead the court would have to seek a jurisdiction change to bumbfark Arkansas or some shiat because no jury in the entire civilized world would have voted to convict.


Fayetteville and Hot Springs have real farking problems with AirBNB.  The former sees them as the Walmart of illegal hotels and considering that actual Walmart is based there, they'd rather not have lightning strike twice and royally fark up their housing market.  The latter already has enough, actually legal, timeshares and motels that dumping one where people actually live is tantamount to making the locals take their work home with them.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Is that a late 90s Honda Accord?  Bro.  It's time.  New car.


Why?  If it still works, it still works.  And considering it's cheaper to buy a house in some neighborhoods in my city than to buy a new car pretty much anywhere, it'd be a smarter investment to take out a student loan to go attend one of those fly by night "colleges" that aren't regionally accredited and advertise on daytime TV.
 
almejita
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: Lived in the Bay Area for three years. Saw this in person but not my picture.
[Fark user image 266x400]
Only place I've been that had stairs as sidewalks. Love that town.


Didn't you pitch for the Padres for awhile?  Maybe hit a bird with a pitch once or some shiat?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Tarl3k: At least he got a happy ending, usually have to pay extra for that...

Now THAT'S government that works for YOU!


You wouldn't want a handy from  99.99% of government workers
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'll be darned. Linked from TFA is an article explaining the room of shelves in the previously farked Zillow article.


Cookies, how do they work?
 
melfunction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In some neighborhoods in my town people like to park close to their front doors like this couple. So they park in their front yards where grass used to be. This drives some people crazy and there have been attempts to stop people parking in their front yards.
 
ozarkmatt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Jim_Callahan: honestly if he'd just burned down the place while they were gone instead the court would have to seek a jurisdiction change to bumbfark Arkansas or some shiat because no jury in the entire civilized world would have voted to convict.

Fayetteville and Hot Springs have real farking problems with AirBNB.  The former sees them as the Walmart of illegal hotels and considering that actual Walmart is based there, they'd rather not have lightning strike twice and royally fark up their housing market.  The latter already has enough, actually legal, timeshares and motels that dumping one where people actually live is tantamount to making the locals take their work home with them.


Well let's see, I have lived in Fayetteville for close to 40 years, my college roommate is from Hot Springs and I have many, many friends down there and probably spend two months cumulative in Hot Springs every year visiting, going to the races etc. I can honestly say you don't know what the fark you're talking about.
 
0z79
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For anyone who role-plays a Paladin, a snitch NPC is the ultimate test of writing depth.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rob4127: RandyJohnson: Lived in the Bay Area for three years

Username does not check out


Visited Livermore Labs many times. I was stationed at NWS Concord and had many reasons to go there, even though I can neither confirm nor deny I even know it exists.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: farkitallletitend: Wait till the snitch finds an archaic sodomy law on the books in Frisco.

Everyday but Sunday because of blue ball laws?


Bullshiat, I know there are Catholic churches in SF
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did they also drive on a parkway?
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: A Disney owned station on a Disney owned network misleading us about how life works?


Who else would own a station on a Disney network?
 
