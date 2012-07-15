 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Running out of room for your massive collection of shot glasses? I have just the place for you   (zillow.com) divider line
35
    More: Weird, 2005 albums, Universe, Additional features, The Garage, Kitchen, Space, large solar array, main house  
•       •       •

1287 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2022 at 8:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, somewhere for all my camera lenses.

What's with the second kitchen? A servant's quarters?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. That is a lot of off the shelf cabinetry, did anybody not  . . .  what the hell kind of library is that?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say matchbox toy collection.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The correct answer is:

Shoes
Youtube 3HjIljJd-o0
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California home listing with giant mystery room confounds the internet [sfgate.com]
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Finally, somewhere for all my camera lenses.

What's with the second kitchen? A servant's quarters?


There's three kitchens it looks like

I think there's one per building, since there looks like there are three separate houses all on the one property
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Finally, somewhere for all my camera lenses.

What's with the second kitchen? A servant's quarters?


Looks like maybe a guest house or something.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In any case, the place looks like it's in prime position to be destroyed by a wildfire.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big room was a library. Why am I not surprised that a library would confound the internet?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a cult compound? Big-ass house finished and carpeted like a cheap-ass apartment. Fluorescent lighting and beige everything.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rob4127: California home listing with giant mystery room confounds the internet [sfgate.com]


Oh, thanks for this.

So...she was a very tidy hoarder. Well, at least it did a number of people some good, she enjoyed her life, and her kids didn't have to scrape cats off the floor.
 
AntoninusPies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just beyond the impressive library you will find what is affectionately called The Room."

Fark user imageView Full Size


HAHAHAHA what a listing, Mark!
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does that place look like it's eventually going to be burned down by the FBI during a failed raid with a headline that will include the words "compound" and "sovereign citizen"?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wanted to start my own religious cult compoound!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a place for my president heads.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: kittyhas1000legs: Finally, somewhere for all my camera lenses.

What's with the second kitchen? A servant's quarters?

There's three kitchens it looks like

I think there's one per building, since there looks like there are three separate houses all on the one property


One might be a Kosher kitchen..That's not uncommon for Jewish families to have a kitchen that
they keep Kosher for the holidays, and then a regular kitchen...

Either way that place seems like a steal at the price for an extended family or small cult just starting out..LOL..
The builder either REALLY loved books, or had one hell of a collection of something
(like models or dolls or something) . .

One thing I just thought of...I wonder if they were Mormons and that big room was their "end of the world"
storehouse of food and stuff..That's also a possibility..
 
dpcotta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: California home has shelves. ....wow
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Is that a cult compound? Big-ass house finished and carpeted like a cheap-ass apartment. Fluorescent lighting and beige everything.


Yeah, builder grade and square footage do not go well together.
 
trialpha
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The cheap suburbs-esque siding really doesn't jive with the location.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1997 low rent architecture. Yawn.

I mean, do I have skills to make it fabulous? Sure, I do. It's just not worth the effort. The cheaply-tacky burns.
 
starsrift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bababa: The big room was a library. Why am I not surprised that a library would confound the internet?


How many Kindles could you possibly need?
 
munko
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Finally, somewhere for all my camera lenses.

What's with the second kitchen? A servant's quarters?


second kitchen is where my butler's butler wife makes his sandwich.
 
munko
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: no1curr: kittyhas1000legs: Finally, somewhere for all my camera lenses.

What's with the second kitchen? A servant's quarters?

There's three kitchens it looks like

I think there's one per building, since there looks like there are three separate houses all on the one property

One might be a Kosher kitchen..That's not uncommon for Jewish families to have a kitchen that
they keep Kosher for the holidays, and then a regular kitchen...

Either way that place seems like a steal at the price for an extended family or small cult just starting out..LOL..
The builder either REALLY loved books, or had one hell of a collection of something
(like models or dolls or something) . .

One thing I just thought of...I wonder if they were Mormons and that big room was their "end of the world"
storehouse of food and stuff..That's also a possibility..


the really wealthy one's have Rabbis living in the kitchen to bless the food as it is prepared.  It's for when you want to be most Jewish.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Finally, somewhere for all my camera lenses.

What's with the second kitchen? A servant's quarters?


The 2nd kitchen appears to be the space over the garage.

That's some butt-ugly architecture.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That strikes me as extremely cheap for California and it's size and it's parcel of land? Is this like a high crime area in the middle of the forest?
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Is that a cult compound? Big-ass house finished and carpeted like a cheap-ass apartment. Fluorescent lighting and beige everything.


My first impression too.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just the place for my bullion

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

starsrift: bababa: The big room was a library. Why am I not surprised that a library would confound the internet?

How many Kindles could you possibly need?


I don't know why you think you have the right to limit my Kindles.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: One thing I just thought of...I wonder if they were Mormons and that big room was their "end of the world"
storehouse of food and stuff..That's also a possibility..


My first thought was multiple wife morman.


Maybe instead of like collecting baseball cards they collected shelves
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: no1curr: kittyhas1000legs: Finally, somewhere for all my camera lenses.

What's with the second kitchen? A servant's quarters?

There's three kitchens it looks like

I think there's one per building, since there looks like there are three separate houses all on the one property

One might be a Kosher kitchen..That's not uncommon for Jewish families to have a kitchen that
they keep Kosher for the holidays, and then a regular kitchen...

Either way that place seems like a steal at the price for an extended family or small cult just starting out..LOL..
The builder either REALLY loved books, or had one hell of a collection of something
(like models or dolls or something) . .

One thing I just thought of...I wonder if they were Mormons and that big room was their "end of the world"
storehouse of food and stuff..That's also a possibility..


You're right.  I forgot pics #2 & 3 after seeing the rest of it.

Most likely, if my wife and I were somehow to afford that place, those shelves would be loaded with books, books, camera lenses, cameras, yarn, books, crochet thread, books, and other craft supplies.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The house also gives off strong 'I'm building my own house to my own design' vibes
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For a million those bathrooms look like shiat.

/not like mine are fancy
//but my house isn't a million dollars
///and it's over a hundred years old
/IV everyone's a critic
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Builder basic.

Anyone who gets a house and lives like crap in janky plastic is an asshole.
 
CRM119
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like a great cult starter home.
 
cSquids
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This house does not seem to be well thought out for when a fire hits, lots of trees nearby, little spacing  and looks like a pretty windy road to get up there.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.