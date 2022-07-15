 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Today in things that won't happen: Brits told to forgo booze this weekend because of the excessive heatwave gripping the nation (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe your COUNTRY wouldn't be so HOT if you didn't CAPITALIZE everything.
 
alex10294
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lol.  The pubs will be full if they have AC, but the beer will still be warm.

/Yes, I know it's better that way.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...90 degrees F is hot?  Try f'n 112. Texas is going to be on fire by the end of this month I swear.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
wtf kind of nanny state announcement is that?
 
Bungles
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
40C in a city not designed for it is lethal, just like -10C is in normally hot climates. There is no air-conditioning in pretty much any domestic house in the UK.

Like in Paris a few years ago, a thousands of people are going to die.

If you have elderly friends/family who live in single-brick high-rises, pull your finger out out arse and make plans for them to stay at yours this week.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: ...90 degrees F is hot?  Try f'n 112. Texas is going to be on fire by the end of this month I swear.


90 is hot if you aren't used to it and don't have AC. 112 is "that's why sane people don't live there".
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No booze? Who writes this stuff?
 
Bungles
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: ...90 degrees F is hot?  Try f'n 112. Texas is going to be on fire by the end of this month I swear.



Texas proved last year that you fall apart in the cold. 250 died from it over two days last year.

Countries create housing to suit thier normal climate, and can go sideways when the weather is outside of that.

Who knew!
 
Bungles
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

alex10294: Lol.  The pubs will be full if they have AC, but the beer will still be warm.

/Yes, I know it's better that way.


Virtually no pubs have AC. The sole places will be supermarkets and a few high end offices.

(and "warm" beer is bitter, sold at cellar temperature. Which is 14C, not 40C. And pretty much exclusively drunk by pensioners)
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's headline:

"Thousands dead from intoxicated heat exhaustion"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should go well with the drunk freeballing and not showering in a month
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

alex10294: Lol.  The pubs will be full if they have AC, but the beer will still be warm.

/Yes, I know it's better that way.


It's not
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Target Builder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: hotmoonsauce: ...90 degrees F is hot?  Try f'n 112. Texas is going to be on fire by the end of this month I swear.

90 is hot if you aren't used to it and don't have AC. 112 is "that's why sane people don't live there".


I used to work in an office with folks from all over the US. The building systems were old and every year in spring we'd lose AC for a day at least once or twice.

Without fail the folks who biatched first, loudest and longest were from FL and TX, followed by a  guy from GA, with the New England crowd generally being the last to notice and/or complain.

Then once they were safely back into a climate controlled environment for summer the TX/FL folks went back to "you call this a hot day? (95F) This is nothing compared to TX/FL!"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Buy a window AC unit so you can keep drinking?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: ...90 degrees F is hot?  Try f'n 112. Texas is going to be on fire by the end of this month I swear.


Fark user image
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jeebus, just looked it up, the hottest its ever been in the UK that they know of is 101 degrees which is like 38.5c. They cant handle this kinda heat. RIP UKers
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
imagizer.imageshack.com
 
Target Builder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Jeebus, just looked it up, the hottest its ever been in the UK that they know of is 101 degrees which is like 38.5c. They cant handle this kinda heat. RIP UKers


Sure they can! Just drink chilled larger, vodka mixers or frozen margaritas all day.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hubby and I were looking at places to immigrate to since the US is falling apart. Might wanna scratch the UK off the list as climate change seems to be farking em. Stay safe UK Farkers.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: ...90 degrees F is hot?  Try f'n 112. Texas is going to be on fire by the end of this month I swear.


90F is dangerously hot when you're in a very humid climate and air-conditioning is rare. This is particularly true in crowded cities with limited airflow and stagnant, polluted air.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: ...90 degrees F is hot?  Try f'n 112. Texas is going to be on fire by the end of this month I swear.


So where does Ted Cruz run away to when Texas is on fire?
 
