(Daily Mail) Hero ♫He grew up in an Indiana town, and he grew up tall, he grew up right and he saved 5 lives on an Indiana night♫   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The fundraiser, which was set up by Bostic's cousin, has so far raised $2,260 of its $50,000 goal in three days, and it will help the hero pay his medical bills. "

'murica.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well done. Heroism of that sort is medium rare.

/seriously, running into a fire to save a child is pretty heroic.
//now he knows what he would do in the worst circumstance, and he should be very proud.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bostic said the fire was the size of a campfire when he arrived, but by the time police showed up the house was engulfed in flames

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an absolute badass.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Well done. Heroism of that sort is medium rare.

/seriously, running into a fire to save a child is pretty heroic.
//now he knows what he would do in the worst circumstance, and he should be very proud.


I bet he wouldn't do it again
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Bostic said the fire was the size of a campfire when he arrived, but by the time police showed up the house was engulfed in flames

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

[Fark user image image 772x521]


No word on how big the fire was when the firefighters showed up.

Dafuq are the police gonna do, bring marshmallows?
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just saw this on the national news.  If he did something like this in the military, he'd be up for a CMOH.

I'm not big on the Gofundme trend, but in this case, he deserves to win the lotto.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Bostic said the fire was the size of a campfire when he arrived, but by the time police showed up the house was engulfed in flames

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

[Fark user image image 772x521]


The 18 yr old left a blunt burning on the balcony
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Giant Clown Shoe: Bostic said the fire was the size of a campfire when he arrived, but by the time police showed up the house was engulfed in flames

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

[Fark user image image 772x521]

No word on how big the fire was when the firefighters showed up.

Dafuq are the police gonna do, bring marshmallows?


The police were there to shoot the fire.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Subby, double check lyrics before posting.  You weren't close
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Johnny Cade nods his head in approval.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Oh, Subby, double check lyrics before posting.  You weren't close


Every morning at the Pizza Hut
You could see him arrive
He stood six foot six and
Weighed 245
Kinda broad at the tummy
And narrow at the hip
And everybody knew you didn't give no lip
To Big Lafayette Indiana Guy
 
Jz4p
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A good guy with a gun?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He wants to fark the 18 year old girl - that's why he can't wait to be reunited with them.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
what a good human being.

and what a good tom petty headline. don't even care that you mixed the chorus and verse subs, petty is ALWAYS good stuff.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: "The fundraiser, which was set up by Bostic's cousin, has so far raised $2,260 of its $50,000 goal in three days, and it will help the hero pay his medical bills. "

'murica.


How much did you send?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"An Indiana man is being called a 'hero' after he rescued four children and their 18-year-old sister from a burning house after he noticed their porch was covered in flames while he was driving by."

If you are making a direct quote you put it in quotation marks.  If you are just saying he is being called a hero you don't write it 'hero'.  What you have done, dear writer, is some variation of air quotes, which implies the opposite, or at least sarcasm.  Just because you write for the Daily Fail doesn't mean you should fail at basics like this.
 
rogue49
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Man... 😎

Earned some brownie points there.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Sliding Carp: "The fundraiser, which was set up by Bostic's cousin, has so far raised $2,260 of its $50,000 goal in three days, and it will help the hero pay his medical bills. "

'murica.

How much did you send?


The point is that a system that requires this guy to have a go fund me to pay medical bills in the first place, let alone after his heroics, is messed up.  Me, I just donated to Planned Parenthood because we also live in a country that is taking away bodily autonomy.  Looking at my budget it's a bit tight this month, but I donate to stuff like this a fair amount, particularly considering I'm on a fixed income.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

luna1580: what a good human being.

and what a good tom petty headline. don't even care that you mixed the chorus and verse subs, petty is ALWAYS good stuff.


you should move to SC USA. they pretty much play Petty on the FM every 45 minutes. around the clock. every day.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: "An Indiana man is being called a 'hero' after he rescued four children and their 18-year-old sister from a burning house after he noticed their porch was covered in flames while he was driving by."

If you are making a direct quote you put it in quotation marks.  If you are just saying he is being called a hero you don't write it 'hero'.  What you have done, dear writer, is some variation of air quotes, which implies the opposite, or at least sarcasm.  Just because you write for the Daily Fail doesn't mean you should fail at basics like this.


Better to be a 'hero' than "an hero"
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Me, I just donated to Planned Parenthood because we also live in a country that is taking away bodily autonomy.  Looking at my budget it's a bit tight this month, but I donate to stuff like this a fair amount, particularly considering I'm on a fixed income.


Stranger rescues four kids from a conflagration, jumping out of a two story window with a 6 year old in his arms.

Keyboard jockey on a fixed income donates to Planned Parenthood even though the money is tight.

I'm drinking beer right now, but this dichotomy might send me to the store for a bottle of gin.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Sliding Carp: "The fundraiser, which was set up by Bostic's cousin, has so far raised $2,260 of its $50,000 goal in three days, and it will help the hero pay his medical bills. "

'murica.

How much did you send?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: "An Indiana man is being called a 'hero' after he rescued four children and their 18-year-old sister from a burning house after he noticed their porch was covered in flames while he was driving by."

If you are making a direct quote you put it in quotation marks.  If you are just saying he is being called a hero you don't write it 'hero'.  What you have done, dear writer, is some variation of air quotes, which implies the opposite, or at least sarcasm.  Just because you write for the Daily Fail doesn't mean you should fail at basics like this.


I guess no one has informed you that we don't put two spaces after periods anymore.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BigMax: Well done. Heroism of that sort is medium rare.

/seriously, running into a fire to save a child is pretty heroic.
//now he knows what he would do in the worst circumstance, and he should be very proud.


When someone praises your heroic actions:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: "The fundraiser, which was set up by Bostic's cousin, has so far raised $2,260 of its $50,000 goal in three days, and it will help the hero pay his medical bills. "

'murica.


Done in one
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: HoratioGates: "An Indiana man is being called a 'hero' after he rescued four children and their 18-year-old sister from a burning house after he noticed their porch was covered in flames while he was driving by."

If you are making a direct quote you put it in quotation marks.  If you are just saying he is being called a hero you don't write it 'hero'.  What you have done, dear writer, is some variation of air quotes, which implies the opposite, or at least sarcasm.  Just because you write for the Daily Fail doesn't mean you should fail at basics like this.

I guess no one has informed you that we don't put two spaces after periods anymore.


I just heard this recently.   WTH?  Who decided?  I don't remember voting on this.

And why/why not?  🤔
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's just the normal noises in here.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: HoratioGates: "An Indiana man is being called a 'hero' after he rescued four children and their 18-year-old sister from a burning house after he noticed their porch was covered in flames while he was driving by."

If you are making a direct quote you put it in quotation marks.  If you are just saying he is being called a hero you don't write it 'hero'.  What you have done, dear writer, is some variation of air quotes, which implies the opposite, or at least sarcasm.  Just because you write for the Daily Fail doesn't mean you should fail at basics like this.

I guess no one has informed you that we don't put two spaces after periods anymore.


like hell we dont
 
Jz4p
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: Chemlight Battery: HoratioGates: "An Indiana man is being called a 'hero' after he rescued four children and their 18-year-old sister from a burning house after he noticed their porch was covered in flames while he was driving by."

If you are making a direct quote you put it in quotation marks.  If you are just saying he is being called a hero you don't write it 'hero'.  What you have done, dear writer, is some variation of air quotes, which implies the opposite, or at least sarcasm.  Just because you write for the Daily Fail doesn't mean you should fail at basics like this.

I guess no one has informed you that we don't put two spaces after periods anymore.

I just heard this recently.   WTH?  Who decided?  I don't remember voting on this.

And why/why not?  🤔


I have a colleague I write professional reports with who is adamant about single spaces.  The idea is that the "Double Space" was a relic of the typewriter era.  Many modern fonts are created to work well with a single space.  Here's a reference:

https://www.masterclass.com/articles/how-many-spaces-after-a-period

/My colleague understands that I was taught to type with double spaces on a computer keyboard and it's not ever about to leave my muscle memory.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Chemlight Battery: HoratioGates: "An Indiana man is being called a 'hero' after he rescued four children and their 18-year-old sister from a burning house after he noticed their porch was covered in flames while he was driving by."

If you are making a direct quote you put it in quotation marks.  If you are just saying he is being called a hero you don't write it 'hero'.  What you have done, dear writer, is some variation of air quotes, which implies the opposite, or at least sarcasm.  Just because you write for the Daily Fail doesn't mean you should fail at basics like this.

I guess no one has informed you that we don't put two spaces after periods anymore.

like hell we dont


We appreciate your loyalty and zeal, soldier, but the war is over. We lost. It's time to move on and try to find some kind of peace in this new world.
 
kendelrio
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: Teddy Brosevelt: Chemlight Battery: HoratioGates: "An Indiana man is being called a 'hero' after he rescued four children and their 18-year-old sister from a burning house after he noticed their porch was covered in flames while he was driving by."

If you are making a direct quote you put it in quotation marks.  If you are just saying he is being called a hero you don't write it 'hero'.  What you have done, dear writer, is some variation of air quotes, which implies the opposite, or at least sarcasm.  Just because you write for the Daily Fail doesn't mean you should fail at basics like this.

I guess no one has informed you that we don't put two spaces after periods anymore.

like hell we dont

We appreciate your loyalty and zeal, soldier, but the war is over. We lost. It's time to move on and try to find some kind of peace in this new world.


Then why come when I double click my space bar on my phone it makes a period for me and I don't have to type a period I don't want to use punctuation until the end of my thought in case I'm wrong.
 
