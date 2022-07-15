 Skip to content
(WVLT 8 Knoxville)   GoFundMe set up for Tennesee man whose hand was blown off and sewn to his belly. Funds will be used to pay for extra Medical School for the trauma Doctor   (wvlt.tv) divider line
49
    More: Facepalm, Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, East Tennessee family, Suzanne Beal, fireworks accident, Chattanooga, Tennessee, University of Tennessee Medical Center, Fourth of July  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2022 at 6:38 PM (1 hour ago)



49 Comments
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can sew your hand to your belly?
How low?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lurkey: You can sew your hand to your belly?
How low?


so it can be attached to the blood supply of the person and the thing can stay alive until they can do the surgery, I imagine.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, the 'facepalm' tag would only have applied if the doctors had sewn the hand to his head.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I initially read that as "head was blown off" and it made me click
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"There was no drinking our foolishness involved," she said,
/I call bullshiat
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
science, motherfkers!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: You can sew your hand to your belly?
How low?


Done in one!
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So just so we're all clear, he had to have his hand sown onto his stomach not out of medical necessity, but out of financial reasons which is why the family is now begging for money online and going to the media out of desperation.

Remind me again why we can't have universal healthcare?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There was no drinking our foolishness involved," she said

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: "There was no drinking our foolishness involved," she said

[Fark user image 699x601]


Honestly having lived in TN most of my life I'll believe them, plenty of stupid shiat  with fireworks happens without alcohol involved.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Josh and Suzanne Beal were celebrating the Fourth of July when a faulty firework exploded in Josh's hand, Suzanne told WVLT News.
"There was no ... foolishness involved," she said, adding that her husband was admitted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he had two surgeries in a week, with more to come."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facepalm tag? Should gone with Pink Belly
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Russ1642: "There was no drinking our foolishness involved," she said

[Fark user image 699x601]

Honestly having lived in TN most of my life I'll believe them, plenty of stupid shiat  with fireworks happens without alcohol involved.


Playing with fireworks carries risks of getting a limb blown off even without alcohol. I call that foolishness.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Subby, the 'facepalm' tag would only have applied if the doctors had sewn the hand to his nose


.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: "There was no drinking our foolishness involved," she said

[Fark user image 699x601]


He could just be rock-stupid

"Dammit, Josh! Put it down!"

"Hang on...I forgot the instructions"
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Russ1642: "There was no drinking our foolishness involved," she said

[Fark user image 699x601]

Honestly having lived in TN most of my life I'll believe them, plenty of stupid shiat  with fireworks happens without alcohol involved.


No drinking.
No foolishness.
No proofreading, either.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: So just so we're all clear, he had to have his hand sown onto his stomach not out of medical necessity, but out of financial reasons which is why the family is now begging for money online and going to the media out of desperation.

Remind me again why we can't have universal healthcare?


Go be poor somewhere else
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't make a habit out of donating to gofundmes but I'm going to doubly not donate since this dope brought it upon himself.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: So just so we're all clear, he had to have his hand sown onto his stomach not out of medical necessity, but out of financial reasons which is why the family is now begging for money online and going to the media out of desperation.

Remind me again why we can't have universal healthcare?


1. Wait, huh? Why?
2. Universal healthcare is such a no brainer, our stubborn refusal to implement some form of it is one of many stunning indictments of our country.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he can do crunches and get a handy at the same time!

Convenient
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comment frim the wife in the GoFundMe page  comments "We was denied for TN Care" That funny way to teach English in Tennessee schools surfaces.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All it does if flip people off now
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: Comment frim the wife in the GoFundMe page  comments "We was denied for TN Care" That funny way to teach English in Tennessee schools surfaces.


Maybe, when you are criticizing other's grammar you should proof read
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't feel sorry about people who blow their own hands off with fireworks, but I still think we need single-payer healthcare.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't TN care one of the better ones?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 20 years ago a  friend of mine who worked in water dept. got his right thumb torn up very very badly while on the job. They did the same thing. Salvaged as much skin on his thumb (all the way down almost to the wrist) and then sliced the skin on his belly and sewed them together so his arm was constantly stuck on his stomach. That allowed them to have extra skin for reconstructive surgery. Year later after surgery and healing he has most of his thumb back. BUT.....the name Napoleon is still used.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: So just so we're all clear, he had to have his hand sown onto his stomach not out of medical necessity, but out of financial reasons which is why the family is now begging for money online and going to the media out of desperation.

Remind me again why we can't have universal healthcare?


It's also one way to win No Fap February
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Too bad that Tennessee doesn't have expanded Medicaid, and the guy would need some kind of qualifying event that he probably doesn't have for an Obamacare plan.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: "Josh and Suzanne Beal were celebrating the Fourth of July when a faulty firework exploded in Josh's hand, Suzanne told WVLT News.
"There was no ... foolishness involved," she said, adding that her husband was admitted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he had two surgeries in a week, with more to come."

[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


If you can do that with a hand, you can do it with a boob!
 
Lish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Theeng: he had to have his hand sown onto his stomach not out of medical necessity, but out of financial reasons


?? Where does it say that?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"There was no drinking our foolishness involved," she said

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: "There was no drinking our foolishness involved," she said,
/I call bullshiat


They drank their foolishness. What's that taste like?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is the wife hot?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Exile On Beale Street: "There was no drinking our foolishness involved," she said,
/I call bullshiat

They drank their foolishness. What's that taste like?


Shame and desperation
 
minorshan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lish: Theeng: he had to have his hand sown onto his stomach not out of medical necessity, but out of financial reasons

?? Where does it say that?


It's implied on the GoFundMe linked on the page, written by a close friend. I don't think this person quite understands the full reason for it, though.

So orthopedic Dr Harris came in just now. He wants to call in a plastic surgeon today. He told me his name but he's really good here at UT. States he don't want him to go home with a open wound on that hand for risk of infection. They are gonna do another surgery before he goes home. I would vote tomorrow sometime. He says it's the best bet while he's here. It's a skin flap so it covers that hand and it will be sutured.

That being said, it's pretty damned standard procedure and I too assumed that was the reason before reading that.

Who pissed in your cereal this morning?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Due to some unlucky timing, the family was without insurance in America as well.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
if you're going to donate money to TN, please donate to an animal shelter. their shelter situation(s) are pathetic.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: "There was no drinking our foolishness involved," she said,
/I call bullshiat


Foolish is holding onto the firework after he lit it.

Good luck with those medical bills, Stumpy.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I initially read that as "head was blown off" and it made me click


Having one's head stitched to one's belly would be problematic.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Theeng: So just so we're all clear, he had to have his hand sown onto his stomach not out of medical necessity, but out of financial reasons which is why the family is now begging for money online and going to the media out of desperation.

Remind me again why we can't have universal healthcare?

1. Wait, huh? Why?
2. Universal healthcare is such a no brainer, our stubborn refusal to implement some form of it is one of many stunning indictments of our country.


Well, see, you're clearly biased in favor of "patients" and people who "need" health care, and clearly you have no regard for the needs of investors and health care executives for larger yachts.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I can't feel sorry about people who blow their own hands off with fireworks, but I still think we need single-payer healthcare.


This, and also that.
 
almejita
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I worked un a diner for a long time, and one of the old dudes that came in every day and sat at the counter, worked for PG&E.  He had farked up on a transformer and blew his hand apart.  They sewed it into his stomach to heal.  Didn't read the article but figured it must be the same sort of thing and I figured you would want to know that I had some experience with this sort of situation. You know, in case anything happens.
 
Snooza
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nothing says 'Murica like fireworks injuries and no health insurance.
 
OicheSidhe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Funny thing about fireworks, faulty ones or not, they don't explode in your hand, if you don't hold them in your hand.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A similar story with some explanation: https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/texas-doctors-sew-man-s-hand-to-abdomen-to-save-fingers-1.3212997

Warning: Kind of gross pictures
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

minorshan: Lish: Theeng: he had to have his hand sown onto his stomach not out of medical necessity, but out of financial reasons

?? Where does it say that?

It's implied on the GoFundMe linked on the page, written by a close friend. I don't think this person quite understands the full reason for it, though.

So orthopedic Dr Harris came in just now. He wants to call in a plastic surgeon today. He told me his name but he's really good here at UT. States he don't want him to go home with a open wound on that hand for risk of infection. They are gonna do another surgery before he goes home. I would vote tomorrow sometime. He says it's the best bet while he's here. It's a skin flap so it covers that hand and it will be sutured.

That being said, it's pretty damned standard procedure and I too assumed that was the reason before reading that.

Who pissed in your cereal this morning?


There's no reason at all to assume the doctors or family said "welp, he can't afford reconstructive surgery, so we'll just sew his hand into his stomach and call it a day."

If he was really that hard up, they would have just amputated and been done with it. Obviously the hand is not in condition for repeat surgeries, since he's had two already, and they're trying to keep it viable for a third.

It does suck that reconstructive surgeries for hands are so insanely costly and time consuming; but people could also not blow their own hands off playing with fireworks; then doctors and specialists wouldn't have to spend time on guys like this and the costs would come down.
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: There's no reason at all to assume the doctors or family said "welp, he can't afford reconstructive surgery, so we'll just sew his hand into his stomach and call it a day."


"No insurance? Well, we'll show you!" [*sews hand to abdomen*]
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

