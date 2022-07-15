 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   As Britain braces for 100° heatwave, experts advise the very best remedy is to go commando   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why stop there?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think Daily Mail is actually the daily newsletter published for residents of the nitwit farm upstate.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I think Daily Mail is actually the daily newsletter published for residents of the nitwit farm upstate.


Twits, indeed...
roadupward.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean, like, take Cook's car?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scotland's way ahead of ye...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just put the gin bottle in the freezer the night before and you'll be fine.

/wouldn't dare recommend ice cubes to a Brit
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I should move back to Ol Blighty and open an HVAC shoppe.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now I'm picturing Lord Lovat with a pixelated crotch....
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Since it's Britain, let's hope that's 100C

fry the lot of them like a Glaswegian Mars bar
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they call it 'going commando' and not something like 'floppity floo'.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
<glances at 104 degrees outside>
<glances back at britain, sweating>


<thud sound>
<ambulances>
<hospital>
<funeral>
<post-humous slashies>
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I'm surprised they call it 'going commando' and not something like 'floppity floo'.


It's an unfurnished basement
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Now I'm picturing Lord Lovat with a pixelated crotch....


Username checks out...

/ I don't think there is a pair of underwear or jockstrap around that could contain Lovat's balls..
// His piper's either..
/// giant yam bags..
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I'm surprised they call it 'going commando' and not something like 'floppity floo'.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"As Britain braces for 100° heatwave, experts advise the very best remedy is to go commando

Arnie agrees.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are the Brits big on male circumcisions?

Because being cut and going freestyle isn't really a good idea.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I'm surprised they call it 'going commando' and not something like 'floppity floo'.


That's the spell in Harry Potter. Fun stuff!
 
Stantz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm smack bang in the middle of the area this is going to hit on Monday/Tuesday, and we're already prepping. The kids might have a couple of days off school and we're going to be keeping a very close eyes on the guys in the yard, one of whom is 68 and refuses to retire.

The Isle of Sheppey (about 30 miles due north) had no water for 3 days, so they have to have it shipped in in bottles. It's fixed now but they're going to close the bridges to protect it from invaders or something.

But you just farking KNOW some prick's still going to take their dog for a walk about midday
 
Stantz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Are the Brits big on male circumcisions?

Because being cut and going freestyle isn't really a good idea.


Generally, no.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Just put the gin bottle in the freezer the night before and you'll be fine.

/wouldn't dare recommend ice cubes to a Brit


Everyone on Fark:

"What's a freezer? You mean a gin chiller?  Also, what's underwear?"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stantz: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Are the Brits big on male circumcisions?

Because being cut and going freestyle isn't really a good idea.

Generally, no.


Well, no worries then.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope that's Fahrenheit.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
(with helpful image of woman with dark bra under light coloured top)
 
valkore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So hot it'll boil a monkey's bum, your majesty.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
adventuresaroundscotland.comView Full Size

Finds no reason to disagree
 
valkore
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: (with helpful image of woman with dark bra under light coloured top)


And the light material of the pants allows one to imagine her free breathing fanny.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mjjt: Why stop there?


Two words: Genital. Sunburn
 
johnphantom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
100 degrees with fog and rain?
 
janzee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: (with helpful image of woman with dark bra under light coloured top)


The UK tabloids usually have a girl in a bikini holding 2 ice creams for some reason
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jock itch sucks

Gold bond ftw
 
sheddweller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But that removes the barrier between my knickers and my swamp a$$
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"warm, wet genitals' are a breeding ground for fungi"
Name if my Hole cover band?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
god damn my gpu doesnt even reach 100 :0
 
