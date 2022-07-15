 Skip to content
(US News)   Biden strikes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a closed fist
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow
A fist bump
Vs that creepy ass glowing globe pic

I have quite a few issues with Biden, but a not post COVID fist bump is not one of them
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I said, very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am," Biden said. "I'll always stand up for our values."

I'm not saying he's lying, but I have my doubts that any President talks as tough in private as they say they do in public.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden says a lot of things.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: "I said, very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am," Biden said. "I'll always stand up for our values."

I'm not saying he's lying, but I have my doubts that any President talks as tough in private as they say they do in public.


And then you have Lyndon Johnson, who by all accounts was way, way worse in private than he was in public.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden said Prince Mohammed claimed that he was "not personally responsible" for the death. "I indicated I thought he was," the president said he replied.

Shiat....
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the year candidate right there. Well done.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: "I said, very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am," Biden said. "I'll always stand up for our values."

I'm not saying he's lying, but I have my doubts that any President talks as tough in private as they say they do in public.


The phrase nothing will change for you if I get elected springs to mind.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Biden said Prince Mohammed claimed that he was "not personally responsible" for the death. "I indicated I thought he was," the president said he replied.

Shiat....


Biden also said he wanted to rollback the Trump tax cuts. Trump said he was tough on Russia.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done Subby, I laughed.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: Headline of the year candidate right there. Well done.


I dunno.  "Trump dead" was pretty good.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saudi family to boycott all human trafficking from the United States until they receive a formal apology
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Wow
A fist bump
Vs that creepy ass glowing globe pic

I have quite a few issues with Biden, but a not post COVID fist bump is not one of them


I gotta ask if he blew it up
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Biden said Prince Mohammed claimed that he was "not personally responsible" for the death. "I indicated I thought he was," the president said he replied.

Shiat....


Trump would have just gone along with Mohammed Bonesaw's claim.
The West needs to end our oil addiction, so we no longer have to do business with monsters like Bonesaw and Putin.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than with TFG's open hand reaching for cash, baubles, gifts, and contracts for his idiot offspring to build casinos and luxury housing
 
Unright
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Wow
A fist bump
Vs that creepy ass glowing globe pic

I have quite a few issues with Biden, but a not post COVID fist bump is not one of them


Would you take issue if maybe we called it a "terrorist fist jab" instead?
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did...did you talk about the genocide in Yemen, Joe?

Oh, a fleeting mention, I see. Not important.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like *Clown* Prince amirite?!
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: Did...did you talk about the genocide in Yemen, Joe?

Oh, a fleeting mention, I see. Not important.


What would this kind of comment be?

An Eeyore Goalpost move?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gave that man a terrorist fist jab right out there in front of everyone. Not even hiding it anymore.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden and his warmongering ways!   Eeeeeeekkkk!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unright: baka-san: Wow
A fist bump
Vs that creepy ass glowing globe pic

I have quite a few issues with Biden, but a not post COVID fist bump is not one of them

Would you take issue if maybe we called it a "terrorist fist jab" instead?


That was truly a dark day in US history.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, we're not actually doing anything? The president just said some words that affected nothing? Okay.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: whidbey: Biden said Prince Mohammed claimed that he was "not personally responsible" for the death. "I indicated I thought he was," the president said he replied.

Shiat....

Trump would have just gone along with Mohammed Bonesaw's claim.
The West needs to end our oil addiction, so we no longer have to do business with monsters like Bonesaw and Putin.


Kind of hard given how many voters love to roll coal.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...I thought he was.."

So while I am going to say slightly not positive things about you in public feel free to continue killing journalists and American citizens because there will never be consequences.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unright: baka-san: Wow
A fist bump
Vs that creepy ass glowing globe pic

I have quite a few issues with Biden, but a not post COVID fist bump is not one of them

Would you take issue if maybe we called it a "terrorist fist jab" instead?


It's a "freedom shake". Would you like "freedom fries" with that?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just heard Kashoggi's widow interviewed on NPR. She said that she 100% is pleased with Biden's actions towards the Saudi government and feels Biden is taking the track her murdered husband would want.

https://www.npr.org/2022/07/15/1111727834/she-was-married-to-khashoggi-she-wants-accountability-as-biden-lands-in-saudi-ar

Anyway flame on.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden should have fist-bumped dude's prostate, IMHO.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Better than with TFG's open hand reaching for cash, baubles, gifts, and contracts for his idiot offspring to build casinos and luxury housing


oh didn't you know?  according to fark's resident experts, biden is now, and I quote, 'a bigger embarrassment than even Trump at this point'.
yes you heard that right.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: maxandgrinch: Better than with TFG's open hand reaching for cash, baubles, gifts, and contracts for his idiot offspring to build casinos and luxury housing

oh didn't you know?  according to fark's resident experts, biden is now, and I quote, 'a bigger embarrassment than even Trump at this point'.
yes you heard that right.


You've had 4 or 5 embarrassments for Presidents in my life time, in fairness.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: So, we're not actually doing anything? The president just said some words that affected nothing? Okay.


He should have gone all Vito Andolini on him

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think you killed that journalist and I will always stand up for American values."

"I didn't kill him."

"Oh, I thought you did."

"I didn't."

"Oh, well I guess that settles that then."
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x600]

Just heard Kashoggi's widow interviewed on NPR. She said that she 100% is pleased with Biden's actions towards the Saudi government and feels Biden is taking the track her murdered husband would want.

https://www.npr.org/2022/07/15/1111727834/she-was-married-to-khashoggi-she-wants-accountability-as-biden-lands-in-saudi-ar

Anyway flame on.


NO DAMMIT

BIDEN'S F*CKING UP!!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Greylight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is meaning here.  Wouldn't the normal greeting be a kiss on each cheek and not a handshake? This is probably at MBSs request after Trump misinterpreted the traditional greeting and slipped him the tongue.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: maxandgrinch: Better than with TFG's open hand reaching for cash, baubles, gifts, and contracts for his idiot offspring to build casinos and luxury housing

oh didn't you know?  according to fark's resident experts, biden is now, and I quote, 'a bigger embarrassment than even Trump at this point'.
yes you heard that right.


Well, one is in the party of monsters and one says he wanted to push forward the Democratic platform.
The monster didn't disappoint his supporters.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No curtsying then.
Good
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until the impossible is accomplished and American foreign policy is divorced from the domestic approval this is going to be the norm.

I dont have a solution but most Americans would rather have lower gas prices...well anything.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: Lady J: maxandgrinch: Better than with TFG's open hand reaching for cash, baubles, gifts, and contracts for his idiot offspring to build casinos and luxury housing

oh didn't you know?  according to fark's resident experts, biden is now, and I quote, 'a bigger embarrassment than even Trump at this point'.
yes you heard that right.

You've had 4 or 5 embarrassments for Presidents in my life time, in fairness.


The last Presidents going back to 1980 have been embarrassments at least.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What should Biden have done, beaten him with a folding chair?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the politically correct choice for Biden to meet with MBS. Politics is not tiddly-winks, or a prep school debate.
Most of the country has no clue who MBS is but they know what gasoline is costing them.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey you, don't kill journalists. We're very angry at you and think it's terrible. Oh, what's that? Sure, we'll totally sell you another $10B in war planes and buy another few hundred billion barrels of oil from you."

Modern American foreign policy is so stupid when it comes to achieving anything of substance.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: What should Biden have done, beaten him with a folding chair?


We know "there is nothing he could do.".
20 goto 10
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: What should Biden have done, beaten him with a folding chair?


It would've been a marked improvement over the status quo.
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Wow
A fist bump
Vs that creepy ass glowing globe pic

I have quite a few issues with Biden, but a not post COVID fist bump is not one of them


Pssst. The problem is that he's fist bumping the guy he said on the campaign trail he wouldn't meet with, not that he isn't shaking the guys hand. Not sure if that's clear or not, so I thought I'd help you figure it out
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: according to fark's resident experts,


Ah yes, the British spelling of "Russians."
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna need a lot more mashed potatoes for this.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Saudis are the enemy of the world.

Don't be nice to them.
 
Greylight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: What should Biden have done, beaten him with a folding chair?


Regardless of the spin machine working overtime this was a measured and meaningful diplomatic thing to do during a Pandemic.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.