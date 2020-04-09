 Skip to content
(MSN)   Fox News discussion turns tense and personal after guest relies on arcane feature known as "facts" to support her hypothesis   (msn.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facts...we don't need no stink in' facts!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link: https://www.thirdway.org/report/the-red-state-murder-problem

thirdway.imgix.netView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Link: https://www.thirdway.org/report/the-red-state-murder-problem

[thirdway.imgix.net image 850x566]


See, the murder rate is down in Alaska!  Chessmate libertardos!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's propaganda. It's has always been propaganda. I mean... hello?
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that a feature of having more and more guns? What's the problem? The relatively simple tool is doing what it was designed for.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


quick & dirty

/just like Tucker's mom
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, they should lose thier broadcasting license as enemy agents
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If New York City is so dangerous, why is Fox News headquarters there?

Maybe they'd feel safer in Oklahoma City or Boise.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gettin' a little too close to their guns there, libby-lib.

"Are you lookin' at my guns?  Get away from my guns!!  Gun grabber!!!"

<shoots ineffectively>

<gets drunk>

<cries>

<shoots more>
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Kayleigh McEnany

Bwa ha ha ha!!! Talk about bringing a marmot to a gun fight.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Facts...we don't need no stink in' facts!


If you want facts and hard hitting news, Fox News isn't your news source. If you want racist, xenophobic "news" designed to scare you into voting Republican, Fox News is your source.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "I'm sorry, I'm sorry to say in blue cities crime is going up rapidly," Kayleigh McEnany can be heard saying over cross-talk.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I don't have any facts to back up this wild-ass assertion, but..."

Shut the f*ck up, Trump-monkey.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The obvious truth is that violent crime is going up all over the country, and both sides are trying to convince us that its only the other guy's states.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only fact that matters is the fact that the person who invited you on the show is fired.

Now find me a liberal who only says "I'm sorry" and "you're right."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Link: https://www.thirdway.org/report/the-red-state-murder-problem

[Link][thirdway.imgix.net image 850x566]


What does a map of where the economic anxiety is have to do with this discussion?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an easy layup lie for the brainwashers, because they are correct that more OVERALL (violent) crime happens where people live.
In fact, where people don't live, it practically doesn't exist.
If you live and work amongst millions of other people, the odds of more people being violent crims goes up.
Just not as a percentage of the population.
Obviously, there are underlying dog-whistles too.

Also, most cities are "blue cities" because people support Republicans less, and most people live in or around cities.
The gerrymandered areas and rural areas with less people vote Republican, we already know that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you look at the "facts" on November 7th 1981, crime in liberal states was higher than crime in conservative states.  Ha!  November 7th, 0600 to 1330 GMT.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Team!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B...Bu...But...CHICAGO!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good, they should lose thier broadcasting license as enemy agents


The FCC doesn't regulate cable
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

I think one of the tricks is to find Republican "cities" to compare to liberal cities. Which are the are the Republican ones?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thinking a lot of the crime is not committed by Republicans even though some of the high crime cities are in Republican states.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: The obvious truth is that violent crime is going up all over the country, and both sides are trying to convince us that its only the other guy's states.


No.

Compared to the last 40 years, crime is relatively low across the whole country. Only one side is trying to scare you into believing it's too dangerous to walk your dog outside because of the high likelihood that someone will randomly kill you.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"More people are being murdered in the other team's territory!  Yay!  In your face!!"
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 850x474]

quick & dirty

/just like Tucker's mom


I forget where i found this one
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're losing an argument due to facts, just pull your AR-15. Back up your argument with a gun and you win every time.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: The obvious truth is that violent crime is going up all over the country, and both sides are trying to convince us that its only the other guy's states.


Which in a two party system is all they need to do.  Solutions are barely mentioned or attempted, all a party has to do is convince people that the other party is even worse than their own sorry asses.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: "I'm sorry, I'm sorry to say in blue cities crime is going up rapidly," Kayleigh McEnany can be heard saying over cross-talk.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I don't have any facts to back up this wild-ass assertion, but..."

Shut the f*ck up, Trump-monkey.


Blue Cities Crime is Up?
But but but wattabout Blue Lives Matter?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe: Go Team!


"Just two more months to keep the fear mongering ramped up to ZOMG! Just two more months."

-You

9/4/2022
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe: Go Team!

"Just two more months to keep the fear mongering ramped up to ZOMG! Just two more months."

-You

9/4/2022


That should be 9/4/2020.

Go team?!?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Come on ,using Third Way to prove a point is no better than using Fox News as a source.
Be real here.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image 425x90]

I think one of the tricks is to find Republican "cities" to compare to liberal cities. Which are the are the Republican ones?

[Fark user image 425x680]

Thinking a lot of the crime is not committed by Republicans even though some of the high crime cities are in Republican states.



Also FTA
Arnold can also be heard citing "Lexington, Kentucky" and "Jacksonville, Florida" as examples of "red" cities where crime is sky-rocketing.


I'm not sure STL and Lexington (hi, Fark!) would be red cities, but their states have some of the biggest Republican asshole senators.  MO also has an asshole Republican governor to boot.
But I'm sure it's all STL's fault /s
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: make me some tea: Link: https://www.thirdway.org/report/the-red-state-murder-problem

[Link][thirdway.imgix.net image 850x566]

What does a map of where the economic anxiety is have to do with this discussion?


Zing!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good, they should lose thier broadcasting license as enemy agents


I always assumed it was satire, so, protected speach
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: If New York City is so dangerous, why is Fox News headquarters there?

Maybe they'd feel safer in Oklahoma City or Boise.


Tucker lives in an exclusive (all white), gated community with armed guards and is driven to work everyday.

Things that are a crime according to Mr. Carlson:
Tucker having to see a poor person.
Tucker having to talk to a Black person.
A woman having a job other than housewife and mother.
Non-white immigrants coming to America.
Non-white people voting in America.

Things that are NOT a crime according to Mr. Carlson:
Anything he or any other loyal Republican does*

* The definition and terms of "loyal Republican" are subject to change depending on your value at any given moment to their personal ambitions. Example, if you helped President Trump execute the attempted coup but Tucker can make $1 off your misery, then you are a RINO or antifa dressed as a Trump supporter, even if you're Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: If New York City is so dangerous, why is Fox News headquarters there?

Maybe they'd feel safer in Oklahoma City or Boise.


I wouldn't wish either of those places on my worst enemy but for fox news I'll also recommend Wichita
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thornhill: Magnanimous_J: The obvious truth is that violent crime is going up all over the country, and both sides are trying to convince us that its only the other guy's states.

No.

Compared to the last 40 years, crime is relatively low across the whole country. Only one side is trying to scare you into believing it's too dangerous to walk your dog outside because of the high likelihood that someone will randomly kill you.


cdn.statcdn.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Naido: "More people are being murdered in the other team's territory!  Yay!  In your face!!"


Yes, that's the propaganda that you Republicans have been pumping out constantly for decades.
Let's all stop supporting Republicans just because they are "your team".
Start voting for Democrats because almost everything they do just makes a lot more sense.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thornhill: Magnanimous_J: The obvious truth is that violent crime is going up all over the country, and both sides are trying to convince us that its only the other guy's states.

No.

Compared to the last 40 years, crime is relatively low across the whole country. Only one side is trying to scare you into believing it's too dangerous to walk your dog outside because of the high likelihood that someone will randomly kill you.


40 years ago, you mean right before the passing of the 1994 Crime Bill that sent violent crime trending downward for 30 years and is only going back up now, coincidentally at a time when aspects of that bill are being phased out?

You're right that violent crime was higher then. But the point it that its trending back up, in most places.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: thornhill: Magnanimous_J: The obvious truth is that violent crime is going up all over the country, and both sides are trying to convince us that its only the other guy's states.

No.

Compared to the last 40 years, crime is relatively low across the whole country. Only one side is trying to scare you into believing it's too dangerous to walk your dog outside because of the high likelihood that someone will randomly kill you.

40 years ago, you mean right before the passing of the 1994 Crime Bill that sent violent crime trending downward for 30 years and is only going back up now, coincidentally at a time when aspects of that bill are being phased out?

You're right that violent crime was higher then. But the point it that its trending back up, in most places.

[Fark user image 850x651]


You're arguing that people don't need guns?
You sound like a gun grabber.
Everyone should watch your postings for more gun grabbing rhetoric.
 
Phage
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One news outlet talking about a conversation on another news outlet is news outlets at their worst.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: thornhill: Magnanimous_J: The obvious truth is that violent crime is going up all over the country, and both sides are trying to convince us that its only the other guy's states.

No.

Compared to the last 40 years, crime is relatively low across the whole country. Only one side is trying to scare you into believing it's too dangerous to walk your dog outside because of the high likelihood that someone will randomly kill you.

40 years ago, you mean right before the passing of the 1994 Crime Bill that sent violent crime trending downward for 30 years and is only going back up now, coincidentally at a time when aspects of that bill are being phased out?

You're right that violent crime was higher then. But the point it that its trending back up, in most places.

[Fark user image image 850x651]


It's down in NYC this year. I'm assuming it is down other places as well.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Begoggle: It's an easy layup lie for the brainwashers, because they are correct that more OVERALL (violent) crime happens where people live.
In fact, where people don't live, it practically doesn't exist.
If you live and work amongst millions of other people, the odds of more people being violent crims goes up.
Just not as a percentage of the population.
Obviously, there are underlying dog-whistles too.

Also, most cities are "blue cities" because people support Republicans less, and most people live in or around cities.
The gerrymandered areas and rural areas with less people vote Republican, we already know that.


That's why those studying crime don't only look at the raw number of types of crimes, but they compare that raw number to the number of people living there.  Hence the "per capita" element.  Some types of crimes actually occur at greater rates per-capita in rural areas than they do in urban areas.  People can argue why all they want, but the actual statistics bear-out that one is more likely to be the victim of these crimes in a rural area than an urban one.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thornhill: Magnanimous_J: The obvious truth is that violent crime is going up all over the country, and both sides are trying to convince us that its only the other guy's states.

No.

Compared to the last 40 years, crime is relatively low across the whole country. Only one side is trying to scare you into believing it's too dangerous to walk your dog outside because of the high likelihood that someone will randomly kill you.


The crime rate being low has never stopped people for calling for even more anti-gun laws.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Of course blue cities are going to have more crime.  They have more people.  That's why the crime rate per capita is a better indicator since it can provide odds of any given person being the victim of a crime.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Magnanimous_J: thornhill: Magnanimous_J: The obvious truth is that violent crime is going up all over the country, and both sides are trying to convince us that its only the other guy's states.

No.

Compared to the last 40 years, crime is relatively low across the whole country. Only one side is trying to scare you into believing it's too dangerous to walk your dog outside because of the high likelihood that someone will randomly kill you.

40 years ago, you mean right before the passing of the 1994 Crime Bill that sent violent crime trending downward for 30 years and is only going back up now, coincidentally at a time when aspects of that bill are being phased out?

You're right that violent crime was higher then. But the point it that its trending back up, in most places.

[Fark user image image 850x651]

It's down in NYC this year. I'm assuming it is down other places as well.


Well that's good. But I would think especially in a city as big as NYC, that change could be attributed more to local policies than larger, national trends.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, what's the format of this show, exactly? One liberal person makes an assertion and then 4 Republicans spent the rest of the time insulting them and saying "Nuh uh, you're wrong?"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image 425x90]

I think one of the tricks is to find Republican "cities" to compare to liberal cities. Which are the are the Republican ones?

[Fark user image 425x680]

Thinking a lot of the crime is not committed by Republicans even though some of the high crime cities are in Republican states.


As per-usual...The metric using the "CITY" of St. Louis, is absurd..St. Louis CITY has a population of
only around 300k people and is only 65 sq. Miles in size...It's smaller than Washington D.C.  and 1/2 the
population.  This is akin to saying that Rikers Island has more criminals per-capita than New York City.
It doesn't really take into account that the METRO St. Louis area  is much larger and that the crime problems in the ENTIRE area are mostly concentrated in the North St. Louis section of St. Louis City...Villifying
the entire area, because the concentration of crime just HAPPENS to be  in one small area, thus
making the per-capita crime rate in that area high, just boggles me...
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

How Fox "News" operates.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I don't live in PHX anymore.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image 425x90]

I think one of the tricks is to find Republican "cities" to compare to liberal cities. Which are the are the Republican ones?

[Fark user image 425x680]

Thinking a lot of the crime is not committed by Republicans even though some of the high crime cities are in Republican states.

As per-usual...The metric using the "CITY" of St. Louis, is absurd..St. Louis CITY has a population of
only around 300k people and is only 65 sq. Miles in size...It's smaller than Washington D.C.  and 1/2 the
population.  This is akin to saying that Rikers Island has more criminals per-capita than New York City.
It doesn't really take into account that the METRO St. Louis area  is much larger and that the crime problems in the ENTIRE area are mostly concentrated in the North St. Louis section of St. Louis City...Villifying
the entire area, because the concentration of crime just HAPPENS to be  in one small area, thus
making the per-capita crime rate in that area high, just boggles me...


Also worth noting, the Missouri GOP does nothing to address crime in St. Louis other than to use it to keep their base in constant fesr.
 
