 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   My lord, the peasants are unionizing   (nj.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Trade union, Castle, Medieval Times, Actor, Medieval Times employees, Sean Quigley, union election Friday, castle tower  
•       •       •

961 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2022 at 1:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're telling me. They stink on ice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Summon my trumpeters!
"Sorry, me lord.  They've all called off"
You mean?
"Yes me lord, they have the blew flu!"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That article just keeps on going doesn't it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA) is an AFL-CIO affiliated labor union founded in 1939 to represent performing Artists and Stage Managers in live performances in the Variety field. The variety area of performance includes singers & dancers in Theatrical Revues and touring shows (non-book shows), Theme Park performers, skaters, circus performers, comedians & stand-up comics, Cabaret & Club Artists, lecturers / poets / monologists / spokespersons, and Variety performers working at private parties & special events.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When those "benevolent job creators" aren't...This is the result..And when it comes down to it,
most "job creators" are not benevolent..
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA) is an AFL-CIO affiliated labor union founded in 1939 to represent performing Artists and Stage Managers in live performances in the Variety field. The variety area of performance includes singers & dancers in Theatrical Revues and touring shows (non-book shows), Theme Park performers, skaters, circus performers, comedians & stand-up comics, Cabaret & Club Artists, lecturers / poets / monologists / spokespersons, and Variety performers working at private parties & special events.


That's definitely a variety.

And, of course, my very next thought was: what is the union for adult film performers...?
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Replace them with robots.

thetemplarknight.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Huh. They have the same union affiliation as NFL players. I have an idea that would get me to watch American football.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA) is an AFL-CIO affiliated labor union founded in 1939 to represent performing Artists and Stage Managers in live performances in the Variety field. The variety area of performance includes singers & dancers in Theatrical Revues and touring shows (non-book shows), Theme Park performers, skaters, circus performers, comedians & stand-up comics, Cabaret & Club Artists, lecturers / poets / monologists / spokespersons, and Variety performers working at private parties & special events.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sometimes your Variety Artists Union rep isn't just looking for "dirty little holes" in the dressing room walls..
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA) is an AFL-CIO affiliated labor union founded in 1939 to represent performing Artists and Stage Managers in live performances in the Variety field. The variety area of performance includes singers & dancers in Theatrical Revues and touring shows (non-book shows), Theme Park performers, skaters, circus performers, comedians & stand-up comics, Cabaret & Club Artists, lecturers / poets / monologists / spokespersons, and Variety performers working at private parties & special events.


But no Irish
 
Shryke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Welp, my plan on never going to one will certainly be aided by this.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Medieval Times Fight Scene | The Cable Guy
Youtube BJ6kDaazMy4
 
nakmuay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/Good
//jg is hot
/// three slashes so she will marry me this time for real
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good for them. Let's hope it passes. They're not joking about the customers being the best and worst parts of the job.

<CSB>
The Medieval Times we went to in Florida many years ago was based on the court of Henry VIII of England. One year, my mom and dad came out from Washington State to visit us, and we took them to  Medieval Times one night for dinner. A splendid time was had by all, but my dad absolutely loved it. He really got into eating ribs and tossing the bones over his shoulder until I reminded him the restaurant staff had to clean all that up. I made him pick up his mess and apologize to the staff.

They forgave him, and asked him if he wanted a job. Dad was a pretty good likeness of Henry VIII toward the end of the king's life- far more Henry-like than the actor playing the king when we were there.
</CSB>
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One of the things we're told a lot is, 'Yeah, maybe you don't make as much money as you'd like, however you get to go out there and you have the opportunity to have people cheering for you and see the smiling faces and you get to make children's dreams come true. And that's such a privilege. And you can't underestimate what a wonderful thing that is for you to have.'

"You need to pay me more. I can't make a living."
"Instead of a pay raise, think about how much fun your job is!"
"My rent is past due."
"People cheer for you! They smile and they cheer! How cool is that?!"
"My kids are getting hungry."
"You have such a wonderful thing going here. Think of the happy children! Anyway, gotta run!"
*owner dives into a giant pile of money*
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.